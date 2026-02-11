The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R Shelli's avatar
R Shelli
4h

Iran., do not trust the USA.

Reply
Share
Uncle Juan's avatar
Uncle Juan
1h

Iran doesn’t trust the US because of a CIA orchestrated coup in the late 40s and they don’t trust Israel because of their treatment of the Arabs and Palestinians after 1948.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture