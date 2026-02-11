With the possibility of the Trump administration negotiating a deal with Iran, through ongoing U.S./Iran talks happening in Oman,Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is yet again trying to sabotage U.S. diplomacy in Iran, which could possibly prevent his end goal of a U.S. war with Iran at the behest of Israel.

In an attempt to undermine the diplomatic talks, Netanyahu is meeting with Trump today to discuss “first and foremost the negotiations with Iran” and “present to the President our positions regarding the principles of the negotiations, the important principles, and in my view they are important not only for Israel – but for everyone in the world who wants peace and security in the Middle East.”

Yesterday, Netanyahu met with the lead U.S. negotiators on Iran, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, where “Witkoff and Kushner updated Netanyahu on the first round of talks held with Iran last Friday.”

Netanyahu’s goal is clear: to sabotage U.S. diplomacy with Iran by pressuring the U.S. to make maximalist demands in negotiations, which will end the diplomatic talks and possibly lead to war with Iran.

Al Jazeera reports that Trump “said the last round of talks that ended in Oman on Friday was ‘very good’ and that Iran ‘looks like it wants to make a deal very badly’” but added that he said, “‘If they don’t make a deal, the consequences are very steep’”.

Al Jazeera noted that, “Netanyahu believes Tehran should be pushed for ‘limitations on ballistic missiles’ and ending its support for regional groups, such as Hamas and Hezbollah.”

By pushing for maximalist demands on Iran from the U.S., Netanyahu hopes that the “very good” talks will fail and thus Trump will carry out the “very steep” consequences (i.e., a U.S. war with Iran).

This is far from the first time that Benjamin Netanyahu has attempted to undermine diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran.

When the U.S. first negotiated the JCPOA deal with Iran in 2015, Benjamin Netanyahu flew to the U.S. and gave a speech in front of Congress in an attempt to undermine the deal.

During the speech, Netanyahu claimed that Iran’s non-existent “quest for nuclear weapons” [U.S. intelligence has continued to assess as late as last year that “ Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003”] would “threaten the survival of my country and the future of my people”.

Netanyahu also tried to absurdly claim that Iran was a threat to America, saying “Iran’s regime poses a grave threat, not only to Israel, but also the peace of the entire world”, “Iran attacks America and its allies through its global terror network”, “Iran’s regime is as radical as ever, its cries of ‘Death to America,’ that same America that it calls the ‘Great Satan, as loud as ever” and “Iran’s revolutionary regime is deeply rooted in militant Islam, and that’s why this regime will always be an enemy of America.”

Through this fear-mongering, Netanyahu attempted to undermine the Iran deal, saying, “for over a year, we’ve been told that no deal is better than a bad deal. Well, this is a bad deal. It’s a very bad deal. We’re better off without it.”

Netanyahu’s real motive for war with Iran has nothing to do with nuclear weapons or Iran being a “threat”, but because Iran is the last remaining state in solidarity with Palestinians, and standing in the way of Israeli dominance of the Middle East.

This was admitted by Netanyahu’s close ally Lindsey Graham, who boasted that after regime change in Iran, “If we can pull this off, it would be the biggest change in the Mid East in a thousand years: Hamas, Hezbollah gone, the Houthis gone, the Iranian people an ally not an enemy, the Arab world moving towards Israel without fear, Saudi-Israel normalize, no more October the 7th”, showing that the real motive is to eliminate resistance to Israeli expansion.

As Columbia University’s Jeffrey Sachs documented , “In 1996, Netanyahu and his American advisors devised a ‘Clean Break’ strategy. They advocated that Israel would not withdraw from the Palestinian lands captured in the 1967 war in exchange for regional peace. Instead, Israel would reshape the Middle East to its liking. Crucially, the strategy envisioned the US as the main force to achieve these aims—waging wars in the region to dismantle governments opposed to Israel’s dominance over Palestine. The US was called upon to fight wars on Israel’s behalf.”

Sachs noted:

The Clean Break strategy was effectively carried out by the US and Israel after 9/11. As NATO Supreme Commander General Wesley Clark revealed, soon after 9/11, the US planned to “attack and destroy the governments in seven countries in five years—starting with Iraq, then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.” The first of the wars, in early 2003, was to topple the Iraqi government. Plans for further wars were delayed as the US became mired in Iraq. Still, the US supported Sudan’s split in 2005, Israel’s invasion of Lebanon in 2006, and Ethiopia’s incursion into Somalia that same year. In 2011, the Obama administration launched CIA operation Timber Sycamore against Syria and, with the UK and France, overthrew Libya’s government through a 2011 bombing campaign. Today, these countries lie in ruins, and many are now embroiled in civil wars. Netanyahu was a cheerleader of these wars of choice–either in public or behind the scenes–together with his neocon allies in the U.S. Government including Paul Wolfowitz, Douglas Feith, Victoria Nuland, Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden, Richard Perle, Elliott Abrams, and others.

Sachs noted that a U.S. war with Iran is the final phase of this plan to usher in an Israeli-dominated Middle East, writing:

In September 2023, Netanyahu presented at UN General Assembly a map of the ‘New Middle East’ completely erasing a Palestinian state. In September 2024, he elaborated on this plan by showing two maps: one part of the Middle East a “blessing,” and the other–including Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran–a curse, as he advocated regime change in the latter countries. Israel’s war on Iran is the final move in a decades-old strategy. We are witnessing the culmination of decades of extremist Zionist manipulation of US foreign policy.

Yet again with his Trump meeting, Netanyahu is attempting to undermine another potential Iran deal, in hopes that it will cause an American war with Iran, and usher in the final phase of the “clean break” plan.

