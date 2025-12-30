The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
13h

The chutzpah of the illegal genocidal squatters. “Israel” must be relocated to the west.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Linda Palmer's avatar
Linda Palmer
3h

Palestinians have a home. Gaza

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture