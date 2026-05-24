NATO is yet again backing Al Qaeda-linked terrorists, this time in Mali through its proxy state in Ukraine.

Late last month, journalist Matthew Petti reported that , “The fastest-growing branch of Al Qaeda today is in West Africa. Earlier this week, former rock star Iyad Ag Ghali and his followers, known as JNIM, launched a massive uprising in the African nation of Mali, capturing several cities, killing Defense Minister Sadio Camara, and threatening Bamako, the capital.”

The UN has documented that Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), “has described itself as the official branch of Al-Qaida in Mali and is an alliance of elements of the Organization of Al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM)”.

Petti added that, “This lightning offensive by Al Qaeda had an unlikely source of support: Ukrainian-trained drone pilots.”

The NATO proxy regime in Ukraine- he noted- is backing a separatist group fighting alongside the Al Qaeda insurgency against the Russia-aligned government in Mali.

He reported, “For at least two years, Ukrainian spies have been supporting Azawad, an unrecognized ethnic Tuareg secessionist state, in its fight against the Malian government, which is backed by Russian troops. This week, the Azawad Liberation Front announced that it was ‘in partnership with JNIM, equally engaged in the defense of the people against the Bamako military regime.’ The Tuareg fighters, who had studied drone warfare in Ukraine, are now providing air support to Al Qaeda.”

He added, “Right now, Ukraine’s Tuareg proxies are helping Al Qaeda capture and hold territory in Africa, using the same tactics that Ukraine had honed fighting Russia. It is a strange, unexpected case of foreign policy blowback.”

The Ukrainian regime’s support for Al Qaeda has received support from its NATO state backers, particularly France.

For context, Matthew Petti noted, “In 2022, the Malian government kicked out French troops and hired Russian mercenaries to help combat Tuareg and Islamist opposition”.

For more context, journalist Kit Klarenberg documented that , “In August 2020, elements of Mali’s military staged a coup, overthrowing Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. Ever since, its government has sought to neutralise Western influence locally, while pursuing radical economic policies for the good of the population. French forces were booted out in 2022 after almost a decade of occupation. Mali has instead looked to China and Russia for economic, military, and political assistance, while founding the revolutionary Alliance of Sahel States (AES) with neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.”

“Mali is not just any country for France. This former colony was, until recently, one of its most important allies in Africa. France invested more resources there than anywhere else on the continent in recent decades” the French outlet Le Monde reported .

This is why- as the French outlet RTL reported- France is supporting its NATO proxy state in Ukraine in its support for Al Qaeda in Mali.

“The French forces are officially no longer on Maly soil, and yet they continue to operate indirectly” the outlet reported, adding, “France relies in particular on many French-speaking Ukrainian soldiers who passed through the Foreign Legion: units of the Ukrainian military intelligence, the GUR, operate in Mali in coordination with the Tuareg rebels, who began two weeks ago a conquest of several cities thanks to an alliance with the jihadists.”

“The Tuareg independence rebels are thus seeking to weaken the ruling junta in Bamako, while France and Ukraine want to overthrow the Russian supporters of the junta, the alumni of the Wagner militia (renamed the Afrika Corps) who did everything to drive France out of Africa,” the outlet added.

The investigation added, “The lock is now lifted, allowing a set of strategies that seems to favor jihadists, the latter currently allied with Tuareg independence, themselves helped by these Ukrainian forces. A kind of hierarchy of the enemy in order to achieve a common objective, here to overthrow the ruling junta and weaken the Russians and their allies in the region.”

It noted, “By limiting its operational assistance to these Ukrainian relays, France thus avoids direct cooperation with jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda.”

Kit Klarenberg documented that Militarnyi, a prominent military news site of the NATO proxy military in Ukraine, outlined a detailed plan to use the Mali Jihadists against the Russians, in hopes of using the rebellion to shape a Western-friendly government, similar to the dirty war in Syria.

Klarenberg noted:

A lengthy essay published April 29th by Militarnyi, Ukraine’s most prominent military news site, lays bare Kiev’s brutal cloak-and-dagger strategy in Mali and beyond. Headlined Islamist Offensive in Mali: The Prospect of a Syrian Scenario, it details how the successes of Ukraine’s Al Qaeda army in Mali - including Camara’s assassination - are part of a wider military and intelligence operation concerned with “dislodging Russian-Chinese influence from the region” altogether. Damascus, being overwhelmed by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in mere days in December 2024 was cited as inspiration. “The fall of Assad in Syria and the ascent of the radical Islamist [HTS] demonstrate that the radical wing’s transition to a moderate format occurs at the moment it takes power, assumes responsibility, and requires legitimization from the international community,” Militarnyiremarks. Kiev’s Mali machinations work in tandem with disruption of Moscow’s supply of food and agrochemicals to Sahel’s revolutionary governments, via “systemic Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refining and chemical production.” These attacks aim to degrade “the capacity of Russia’s leading fertilizer firms.” Militarnyi promises, “the intensity of Ukrainian strikes against Russian chemical sites will continue to climb.” Meanwhile, Kiev has significantly contributed to the “intensified Islamist offensive” in Mali, dispatching instructors “disseminating FPV drone tactics among insurgent forces” locally. “Rebel battlefield effectiveness” has therefore been “materially boosted”. Beijing is also in the crosshairs of Ukraine’s Sahel offensive, as Moscow’s “hard-power backing” of AES governments - and the “popular loyalty” they enjoy among their populations due to grain and fertilizer deliveries - provides a “security umbrella for Chinese investments.”

Yet again, NATO is backing Al Qaeda terrorists in yet another proxy war with Russia.

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