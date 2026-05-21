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WeAreDoomed's avatar
WeAreDoomed
6h

Israel must be reduced to rubble

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Chico's avatar
Chico
1h

With all that vast effort- What are the ZioNazis so afraid of??? If they really were as good and proper as a bastard like Bennett would like to make you believe...why the need for this army of liars and the huge budget? More than 730 million. Of course: If you're a vicious criminal you must have cover stories to fog the news. Bennett is an American. He's a specially disgusting fucker!

He should be arrested and charged. Then hung.-

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