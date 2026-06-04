My Conversation With America's Most Censored Comedian, Lee Camp.
I Spoke to Comedian and Journalist Lee Camp About U.S./Israeli Foreign Policy Around The World From Gaza To Ukraine.
I recently has the honour of sitting down with the great comedian/commentator/journalist Lee Camp, the most censored comedian in America.
We spoke about Israel arming ISIS in Gaza, NATO arming Al Qaeda in Mali, Ukraine supporting Neo-Nazis, the Israel lobby’s role in shaping U.S. congress and the strange political shifts of Tulsi Gabbard among other issues.
I hope you enjoy the conversation, which runs from 11:00 to 43:24 in the video below.
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Would be highly informative & entertaining to see this conversation between LeeCamp and Owen Benjamin