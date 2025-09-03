Written By: Justin K.P.

A recent investigation from the Israeli newspaper Haaretz suggests that Israel used the festival attendees at the Nova music festival outside of the Gaza border as human shields on October 7th and refused to evacuate the festival, despite knowing the Hamas breakout was about to happen.

The Haaretz investigation wrote, “About an hour before the Hamas attack on the Nova music festival on the morning of October 7, the IDF commander in charge arrived at the site after receiving prior intelligence warnings, but he took no preemptive action”.

The outlet reported that Lieutenant Colonel Haim Cohen, the commander of the Northern Brigade in the Gaza Division, who was “the officer who initially approved the festival on Tuesday of that week”, “arrived at the festival complex around 5:30 A.M., (On October 7th) on his way to the division's base” with knowledge that the breakout was about to happen.

As Haaretz reports, he later “told military investigators that increased police presence reassured him that the event was secure,” but, “the IDF investigation found that only about 50 police officers were present.”

An internal IDF investigation “determined that it was a mistake not to consider cancelling or dispersing the festival during the divisional assessment held that night”.

A more likely explanation is that it was not a mistake and Haim Cohen intentionally did not disperse the festival, in order to use its attendees as human shields to justify the genocide in Gaza.

Colonel Haim Cohen's not dispersing the music festival, or upping security, is not the only evidence that suggests Israel allowed October 7th to happen.

Israel Channel 7 news reported that Shalom Shitrit, “a Golani fighter who took part in the battles on October 7” testified that “an order was given that there would be no patrols in the fence until 9 a.m.” at 5 am on October 7th despite the fact that “there are no mornings in which there are no patrols on the fence, because you are in an operational battalion and that is part of the matter”.

Shitrit also noted that high-level Israeli generals were ignoring intelligence that the breakout was about to happen, saying, “In retrospect, we could have done a lot of things, we could have listened to the female lookouts, we could have raised the air force, and these things didn't happen. That's the omission. It's not a failure on the part of the fighters on the ground, but on the part of the high levels in the army, of people who went down to Eilat even though we informed them a week in advance that there was intelligence information. What, our lives are not worth it? I'm upset with the generals and I really like the army. I want there to be a coup d'état by the generals in the army and those who control the strings. The situation up there is not good.”

For its part, Israel did everything it could to provoke a response from Palestinian resistance prior to October 7th.

As journalist Jeremy Scahill reported :

Just two weeks before the October 7 attacks, the Israeli leader delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, brandishing a map of what he promised could be the ‘New Middle East.’ It depicted a state of Israel that stretched continuously from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Gaza and the West Bank, as Palestinian lands, were erased

Scahill reported that, “During that speech, Netanyahu portrayed the full normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia as the linchpin of his vision for this ‘new’ reality, one which would open the door to a ‘visionary corridor that will stretch across the Arabian Peninsula and Israel. It will connect India to Europe with maritime links, rail links, energy pipelines, fiber-optic cables.’”

As he noted, “Hamas monitored these developments carefully and saw the U.S. moves toward circumventing a Palestinian resolution in its normalization campaign as an existential threat.”

Furthermore, as journalist Max Blumenthal reported, the Israeli army’s former head of military intelligence, Aharon Haliva, recently stated that the IDF was planning strikes on top-level Hamas officials prior to October 7th. He recently stated, “After the holidays [in the Fall of 2022], we were opening a joint reorganization with [Israel’s General Security Services] Shin Bet to collect intelligence on [Al-Qassam Chief of Staff Mohammed] Deif and [Hamas Secretary General Yahya] Sinwar in order to kill them, because every time we prepared a plan, they moved, and you have to re-collect on them.”

As Blumenthal wrote, “In other words, Israel was planning to violate its ceasefire with Hamas and launch a major decapitation strike against its leading figures, much like the one it deployed against Iran’s military leadership this June 13, when it assassinated 8 major IRGC officials without provocation. The killings would have touched off a major war, but unlike after October 7, Hamas would have been left without any negotiating leverage, as it would have had no Israeli captives in its possession when hostilities began.”

He noted:

When seen in this light, Al Aqsa Flood was a preemptive strike. Sinwar and Deif almost certainly understood that Israel was plotting their assassinations as the opening blow of a punishing assault aimed at snuffing out Palestinian resistance in Gaza once. Deif had already survived four assassination attempts, losing his family, an eye and use of several limbs in the process. As Haliva acknowledged, he and Sinwar were constantly on the move to evade their would-be killers. And so, as the sun rose on October 7, 2023, Hamas took the initiative, denying a far more powerful adversary the devastating opening move it had methodically planned.

Not only did Israel provoke a response from Palestinian resistance by openly plotting to annex Gaza and kill Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, but seemingly used their own people as human shields by ignoring intelligence, refusing to evacuate the Nova music festival, and telling IDF watch guards not to patrol the border fence, despite knowing the Hamas breakout was about to happen.

By doing this, Israel could use Ocotber 7th to justify its already planned genocide, ethnic cleansing, and takeover of Gaza, which Netanyahu spelled out at the UN weeks before the Al Aqsa Flood operation from Hamas.

Furthermore, Israel killed hundreds of its own people on October 7th using the infamous Hannibal Directive, which it later falsely blamed on Hamas.

As Haaretz reported, Israel ordered the Hannibal Directive - the controversial military doctrine that calls for the IDF to kill Israelis to prevent them from being taken hostage- at multiple locations on October 7th.

The outlet also reported that the order was given, “to turn the area around the border fence into a killing zone” and that “Not a single vehicle can return to Gaza,” including those with hostages.

Australia’s ABC News reported that, speaking about the Israeli response on October 7th, Israeli Air Force Colonel Nof Erez said, “This was a mass Hannibal. It was tons and tons of openings in the fence, and thousands of people in every type of vehicle, some with hostages and some without”.

The outlet noted that, “Air force pilots described to Yedioth Ahronot newspaper the firing of ‘tremendous’ amounts of ammunition on October 7 at people attempting to cross the border between Gaza and Israel” quoting one saying, “Twenty-eight fighter helicopters shot over the course of the day all of the ammunition in their bellies” and that “the frequency of fire at the thousands of terrorists was enormous at the start, and only at a certain point did the pilots begin to slow their attacks and carefully choose the targets”.

As journalist Asa Whinstanley noted, given the fact that many cars heading to Gaza contained multiple hostages, this alone, “could have easily resulted in hundreds of dead people”.

Now, more and more evidence is mounting that, along with mass firing on their own people, Israel intentionally allowed the attack to happen to justify the genocide of Gaza.

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