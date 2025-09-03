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Stephen Walker's avatar
Stephen Walker
Sep 3, 2025

Thanks for this. Some relevant new information about the number of police at the festival. But one thing you only mention tangentially makes it even worse. The Supernova festival was originally planned to take place in a completely different location far away from the Gaza fence. It was mysteriously moved to that venue just three days prior to the event. Local security officials refused to approve the event but were overruled by higher ups in Tel Aviv. It is now certain that this was deliberately engineered to create worldwide outrage and manufacture consent for the pre-planned genocide.

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Scott
Sep 3, 2025

The constant waving of the bloody shirt of 10/7, and the absurd claims by Zionists that “all you have to do is free the hostages and the war will end immediately” make it clear from the start what what really going on.

Difficult not to notice that, propaganda to the contrary, the IDF wasn’t really focusing at all on “freeing the hostages to end the war” and seemed to spend most of their time murdering and torturing and starving civilians.

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