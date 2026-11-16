Written By: Justin K.P.

The European Union has continued its decent into full authoritarianism, sanctioning its own citizens explicitly for reporting that undermines the narrative used to fuel the proxy war in Ukraine.

In the most recent sanctions package on Russia, the EU placed sanctions on Chay Bowes, an Irish journalist living in Russia for “the spreading of anti-Western and anti-Ukraine disinformation”, claiming that he was “implementing, supporting and facilitating actions or policies attributable to the Government of the Russian Federation which undermine or threaten democracy, the rule of law, stability or security in the Union” for doing reporting contrary to the EU’s propaganda narrative on Ukraine.

The entire basis for these accusations, was an address Bowes, gave at the UN Security Council where he criticized the proxy war in Ukraine, which the EU labels as “disinformation”, without citing anything Bowes said that was false.

In reality, the term “disinformation” used in this context is a colloquialism for information that undermines the propaganda used to fuel the EU’s continuing proxy war.

Case in point, the EU previously placed sanctions on the former Swiss Army Colonel Jacques Baud, claiming, “He acts as a mouthpiece for pro-Russian propaganda and makes conspiracy theories, for example, accusing Ukraine of orchestrating its own invasion in order to join NATO”.

Baud, in reality, is a very credible and fact-based expert who cites Western and Ukrainian media and government statements to back up his criticism of the proxy war in Ukraine.

The one example the EU gave for Baud’s supposed conspiracy theory that got him sanctioned was the fact that he cited a 2019 interview where then Ukrainian presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych stated that the best outcome for Ukraine would be a “large-scale war with Russia and joining NATO as a result of defeat of Russia”.

In other words, his “conspiracy theory” was him quoting a Ukrainian government official.

The EU similarly placed sanctions on the German journalist Hüseyin Doğru, accusing him of aiding “Russia’s destabilising activities”.

Dogru obtained the “evidence package” the EU used to justify the sanctions against him and found it consisted of his reporting that was critical of EU foreign policy, including the Ukraine proxy war, as well as the EU complicity in the Gaza genocide.

Make no mistake about it: this is a coordinated campaign by the EU to sanction anyone giving a counter narrative to their propaganda on Ukraine into silence, and whether one agrees with or likes Bowes, Baud or Doğru is irrelevant to this central point.

This campaign from the EU mirrors what the EU proxy regime in Ukraine has done to its own citizens for criticizing the government and the West’s role in the proxy war.

High-profile Ukrainian political figures such as the political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko, the aforementioned Oleksiy Arestovych, and former press secretary Iuliia Mendel, among many others, have been sanctioned by the EU proxy regime in Ukraine for calling for an end to the war.

While the EU has its proxy regime sanctioning into silence the many Ukrainian voices -representing the majority of the country according to polls- who want to end the war, it uses the same tactic on its own citizens to similarly silence them from criticizing the EU’s never-ending proxy war in Ukraine.

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