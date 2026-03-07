When the proxy war in Ukraine began in February of 2022, and the Biden administration put a ban on U.S. imports of Russian liquefied natural gas, he condescendingly told the American people that they would have to pay more at the gas pump in favour of the Neo-con proxy war in Ukraine.

At the time, Joe Biden “called the prohibition a critical step to punishing Russian President Vladimir Putin but said as a result, Americans should be prepared to face further price hikes at the pump,” saying, “Defending freedom is going to cost. It’s going to cost us as well in the United States”.

What Biden was saying in reality was that working-class Americans had to pay higher gas prices in service an avoidable proxy war engineered by Neo-Con elites.

In reality, as the Biden administration official , Amanda Sloat later admitted, they could have prevented the war in Ukraine, but chose not to, saying:

We had some conversation even before the war started, about what if Ukraine comes out and just says to Russia, ‘fine, you know, we won’t go into NATO if that stops the war, if that stops the invasion,’ which at that point it may well have done I guess if you want to do an alternative version of history, one option would have just been for Ukraine to say in January of 2022, ‘fine, you know, we won’t go into NATO, we will stay neutral.’ Ukraine could have made a deal around March/April of 2022 around the Istanbul talks. There is certainly a question, almost three years on now, would that have been better to do before the war started, would that have been better to do in Istanbul talks, it certainly would have prevented the destruction and the loss of life.

The Biden administration chose to engineer a proxy war in Ukraine and put sanctions on Russia in hopes it would lead to regime change, and told Americans they had to suffer the consequences of higher gas prices as a result.

Now, mirroring Biden, Trump is telling regular Americans they have to pay higher gas prices as a result of his war on Iran for Israel.

Reuters reported that due to Iran’s closure of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, in response to American and Israeli attacks, “Fuel prices jumped more than 10% this week as oil rose above $90 a barrel, its highest in years, adding pain at the ‌pump for consumers already strained by inflation” adding, “More pain may be on the way, analysts said, as oil prices continue to trend upward.”

Just as Biden did in Ukraine, Trump and his administration openly expect Americans to accept higher gas prices in service of his war in Iran for Israel.

The Hill reported ,“Energy Secretary Chris Wright told Fox News on Wednesday that what he described as a temporary bump was a ‘very small price to pay’ for accomplishing the administration’s goals in Iran.”

The Hill added:

Trump himself dismissed worries about the rising prices, saying they would fall soon. ‘I don’t have any concern about it,’ he told Reuters on Thursday. ‘They’ll drop very rapidly when this is over, and if they rise, they rise, but this is far more important than having gasoline prices go up a little bit.’

The Hill noted that “Trump and Republicans [correctly] frequently lambasted the Biden administration after gas prices rose in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.

They were correct to mock Biden for asking Americans to pay higher gas prices in service of an avoidable proxy war, but now the Trump administration is asking Americans to pay higher gas prices in service of a war of choice in the service of Israel and the greater Israel project.

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.