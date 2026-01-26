The Dissident

The Dissident

Mashad
4h

So he's a dangerous fanboy who gets paid handsomely for his instigating posts.

Maybe even become the new minister of health.

This is so transparent, who in their right mind believes them?

Joe Van Steenbergen
9h

"They too babies out of their incubators and tossed them on the floor." "Saddam has weapons of mass destruction."

Which is worse; that the empire pushes lies to foment endless war, or that the credulous public believe them without question?

