A recent article in TIME magazine made a huge claim that the Iranian government killed 30,000 people on Jan. 8 and 9 alone, which the magazine claimed was supported by “two senior officials of the country’s Ministry of Health,” which “TIME has been unable to independently verify”.

However, the only named source for the shocking claim is a German-Iranian eye surgeon named Amir Parasta, who claimed that the “surreptitious tally of deaths recorded by hospitals stood at 30,304 as of Friday”.

Amir Parasta was apparently behind the report being published in Time Magazine, given that he shared the report on Instagram and referred to it as “our report”.

Amir Parasta has also been cited as an authority on the death toll of Iranian protestors in other mainstream outlets, including DW, Times of Israel, New York Post , Haaretz, and the Times of London.

However, a closer look into Amir Parasta shows that he is not a neutral doctor, but a lobbyist for the Israeli-backed son of the deposed Shah of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, and for an American/Israeli regime change operation in Iran.

Amir Parasta serves as a “subject matter advisor” at NUFDIran, a lobbying group for the Israeli/U.S. backed puppet Reza Pahlavi and for regime change in Iran.

The group’s social media accounts have amplified Reza Pahlavi’s support for U.S. intervention, writing: “An Interior Ministry official has joined Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi’s calls for strikes, refusing to return to office. He tells Iran International: ‘We are certain that Trump will act, but the people are waiting. Tell Trump that regime agents have targeted people with G3 rifles.’”

The account has also shared several videos claiming to be from protests in Iran with captions such as, “This is the final battle,Pahlavi will return”, “Long live the Shah”, “This is the final battle, Pahlavi will return! Death to Khamenei! Long live the Shah !” and has shared Pahlavi’s calls for intervention in Iran, quoting him saying, “The regime is weak... Negotiating with this criminal regime will not bring peace. But immediate action to support these brave protesters will save thousands of lives and bring lasting peace to the region” in a “message to Donald Trump”.

The thank tank’s, website has also amplified Reza Pahlavi’s calls for U.S. intervention on it’s website, sharing his “Five Pillars for Democratic Transition,” which includes calls for the “Maximum Pressure” campaign of sanctions on Iran.

The think tank has also planted op-eds in media outlets which openly call for U.S. sanctions on Iran, and for more Israeli/American bombings.

Similarly, Amir Parasta has pushed a similar line on his social media accounts.

His Instagram Account includes countless pictures of himself next to Reza Pahlavi with captions such as, “It is always deeply fulfilling and a genuine pleasure to work with Prince Reza Pahlavi and his team — every interaction is remarkably productive and inspiring,” and “With courage comes change!”

Similarly, on X, Amir Parasta has asked everyone from the German political establishment to Turkey to support a regime change war in Iran, writing “Hardly any European party openly calls for a regime change in Iran. In fact, in Germany, the CDU/CSU, FDP, and partly the Greens stand alongside the freedom movement through pressure and sanctions; in Austria, the NEOS. Support means pressure, not endless diplomacy” and:

Turkey's interest lies in a free and stable Iran:

sustainable energy and reconstruction of Iran with the participation of Turkish companies = employment, service exports, and direct growth of the Turkish economy.



This is the path to saving your economy, Mr. Erdoğan.



See history correctly and stand on the right side of it!

Amir Parasta has also promoted Reza Pahlavi on his X account writing, “If you truly know someone more confident and capable than Prince Reza Pahlavi to overcome the Islamic Republic, join him.If not, support Prince Reza Pahlavi and join the national uprising. Sitting around with ‘buts and ifs’ is nothing but a vote for the survival of the Islamic Republic.”

He has also called for foreign intervention to effect regime change in Iran, writing, “Foreign interference in the affairs of countries is wrong, and the destiny of every nation is shaped solely by the hands of its own people. Nevertheless, supporting the freedom of nations and their aspirations is a human duty; we call upon the family of nations to rush to the aid of the Iranian people with all their might, so that they may seize their own freedom by their own hands.”

One would think that an open lobbyist for regime change in Iran and the restoration of the monarchy led by Reza Pahlavi would not be taken as a neutral source, especially when making the outlandish claim that Iran killed 30,000 people in two days, but it is repeated by Time magazine and other mainstream media outlets in order to manufacture consent for war.

