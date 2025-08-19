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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
Aug 19, 2025Edited

"Israeli American Council"? Funded by Mirian Adelson in part, and by her husband before he died, as well as his toady Adam Milstein. That's additional background, on how hardcore of a Zionist she is.

Blumenthal adds this on her "acting" status:

>>For her part, Chattah was named “acting US Attorney” this August by Trump to avoid a potentially embarrassing confirmation process that would have exposed her lack of credentials.<<

Says enough, eh?

As for her hard-on for Bibi's brother? Yonatan Netanyahu was the only soldier killed at Entebbe, and because he became a mix of nervous and trigger-happy and got shot up by Ugandans. (The Netanyahu family still lies about this, claiming one of the hijackers shot him.)

And, more reasons to distrust these people? James Bamford expanded on it in "Spygate," per my extended review. https://socraticgadfly.blogspot.com/2023/10/bamford-russiagate-was-really-israelgate.html

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
Aug 19, 2025

“Chattah is a fanatically racist Zionist. She once said of her Black opponent in the Attorney General race, "This guy should be hanging from a fucking crane. He’s like the leader of Hamas." Forced onto the defensive when her comments leaked to the press, she offered the following excuse: “That is my culture.””

https://thegrayzone.substack.com/p/did-israeli-born-us-attorney-help

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