Written By: Justin K.P.

Pictured Above: Sigal Chattah

Recently, Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, an Israeli government official visiting Las Vegas, was arrested in a sting operation against child predators for allegedly “soliciting sex electronically from a minor”.

As Journalist Ali Abunimah reported, Alexandrovich was “executive director of the defense division of Israel’s National Cyber Directorate” and “one of the developers of Israel’s ‘cyber Iron Dome’ and he developed the country’s national cyber strategy.”

Abunimah noted that Alexandrovich is seemingly being let off by the U.S. from his charges.

He noted that:

Sigal Chattah, the acting US attorney – the top federal prosecutor for Nevada – confirmed that Alexandrovich was arrested in an “important multi-agency operation” that “targeted child sex predators who preyed upon the most vulnerable members of our communities.” “As a result of the operation, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office is handling the prosecution,” Chattah added.

As Abunimah noted:

This signals that the federal government is washing its hands of the matter – leaving Alexandrovich to be prosecuted at the state level. The US Department of Justice can and does file federal charges in such cases – especially when federal agencies are involved in a sting – but has, for some reason, chosen not to do so in this one. A federal prosecution would carry much more force, especially if Alexandrovich refuses to return from Israel to the US.

The Israeli alleged pedophile has now been allowed back to Israel, which as Abunimah notes, is, “ a notorious haven for fugitive Jewish sex criminals, including pedophiles, who flee there knowing the Israeli government will not extradite them”.

The plot thickens in this story when one learns that Sigal Chattah, the Trump-appointed acting US attorney, is an Israeli-American and a genocidal Zionist openly loyal to Israel over all else.

Her social media history (some of which has been deleted recently) shows she is a loyal Zionist who supports genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. In this article, I will go over Chattah’s loyalty to Israel, which helps explain why she is seemingly letting an Israeli alleged predator off the hook.

Israel First.

In 2021, when Sigal Chattah was running for Nevada Attorney General, The Times of Israel wrote a profile on her where they said she “leans hard into her Israeliness”.

The Time of Israel noted, “The ad, calling her ‘Israeli-born,’ has gone viral. It doesn’t mention her big 9th Circuit win, but it targets Ilhan Omar, the Democratic US representative from Minnesota who is among Israel’s fiercest critics in Congress.”

The profile noted that, “Chattah unloaded frustrations about an American Jewish community that does not embrace Israeli-American groups’ determination to combat the anti-Israel boycott. (Chattah is active in the Israeli American Council, and she chairs the Israeli American Civic Action Network. She is also on the board of Or BaMidbar, an Israeli-friendly Sephardic synagogue in Las Vegas.”

In the profile, she went after American Jews for not going along with Israel’s agenda. As the profile wrote, “She recounted with horror a conversation with a (non-Israeli) rabbi who told her his congregants were not interested in backing Israeli American initiatives because ‘they don’t come to our synagogues, they don’t assimilate.’”

According to the profile, Chatta “brought the Police Protective Association on board for an initiative against anti-Israel boycotts”.

When asked “how she identifies, as a Jewish American or an Israeli American?”, she replied, “I would say I identify as an Israeli American. Absolutely”.

On her Instagram page, she has promoted and attended an endless array of pro-Zionist events.

In one post from December of last year, she posted a video of herself attending an event hosted by the Israel lobby group Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), with the caption, “Thank you RJC for hosting this amazing 5th Night of RJC. killing it in Nevada”.

In another Instagram post from July of last year, she posted a quote from Netanyahu’s brother, who died in a raid on Entebbe Airport in Uganda, lauding the genocidal IDF, saying, “There is no other army like ours, an army that seeks peace and not war, but an army that can stand up if it has to fight”.

On Instagram and on Facebook, she has promoted an endless slew of pro-Israel rallies since the genocide in Gaza began, which he had spoken at and attended.

On Ocotber 12th, 2023, she promoted a “Stand with Israel” event at the American Christian Coalition with the caption, “Please join me along with the American Christian Coalition Monday night to #StandwithIsrael”.

On Ocotber 13th, 2023, she promoted a “Unity Rally to support Israel and the IDF” where she was an invited speaker along with IDF and Israeli defence officials.

On Ocotber 23rd, 2023, she posted a notice saying “This is a reminder that tomorrow there will be a rally to support Israel at Hwy 160 and Basin. We hope to see you there”.

On December 12th of 2023, she promoted an event called “light for Israel” and wrote the caption, “Attn ladies! Join me tonight at #Vaskers for the 6th Night in support of Israel”.

On January 13th of 2024, she promoted another pro-Israel event, writing the caption, “Heads up, Las Vegas. Join us tomorrow. 100 days in captivity #BringThemHomeNow”.

And on November 10th of 2024, she promoted an event called “evening of solidarity with Israel”, writing “what a year to honor the IDF and everything they’ve done. Join me on December 1st for this very special evening.”

In multiple other posts, she has called for prosecuting Americans for protesting against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

In one post, she showed a poster for a pro-Palestine protest and wrote, “They will be staging their resistance during NYC’s Macy’s parade. If you see something, say something.”

In another post, she called for prosecuting Americans who want a ceasefire in Gaza, writing, “To all the useful idiots the left has recruited and is bankrolling to destabilize the US before a presidential election- no ceasefire. You are not dissidents, you are criminals. Trump will be President, and his new DOJ will prosecute. The comeback will be a thousand times better than the setback.”

In another post, she even referred to the IDF as “our soldiers” despite being an American attorney general.

Enciting Genocide.

In other posts, some of which were deleted but were thankfully archived, Sigal Chattah made openly genocidal statements towards Palestinians.

In one Instagram post, she wrote, “Let them (Palestinians) starve- no ceasefire. Keep going.

In another post, she repeated the Israeli lie that Hamas uses hospitals as military installations and said that hospitals in Gaza were “military targets”.

In another post, she wrote, “The RNC continues to demonstrate its unwavering support for the Jewish State. I can promise you that under realDonaldTrump we will never see an arms embargo against our allies”.

She also said, “Hats off to geniuses,” referring to Israel’s pager attack in Lebanon, which former CIA director Leon Panetta called “a form of terrorism”.

She also shared a random AI image and captioned it “Pallywood,” a term used by Zionists to imply that Palestinians in Gaza are faking the genocide.

Sigal Chattah’s most shocking posts, however, come from her recently deleted private Twitter account.

Her tweets, however, have been archived.

In one, she states, “there are two million terrorists in Gaza,” implying that the entire population of Gaza, including women and children, are terrorists.

In another openly genocidal tweet, she writes, “No statehood for these animals. Netanyahu needs to start acting like a Churchill and not a Chamberlain and wipe Gaza off the map”.

In yet another, she repeats the openly genocidal slogan, “There are no innocent civilians in Gaza”.

She also tweeted, “There should be no mercy on Gaza. Wipe it out once and for all”.

Given her deep devotion to Israel and its genocide in Gaza, it is clear that Sigal Chattah is letting Tom Artiom Alexandrovich off the hook to save Israel the embarrassment and protect his status within Israel.

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