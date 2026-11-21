Written By: Justin K.P.

Matt Taibbi has officially sold out to the Zionist propaganda apparatus, officially joining the Free Press, the Zionist propaganda outlet founded by Bari Weiss, as the outlet’s “reporter at large for this presidential cycle, delivering regular dispatches from the campaign trail”.

The outlet is owned by David Ellison, the son of Larry Ellison, the largest private donor to the IDF, and close friend of Benjamin Netanyahu .

David Ellison himself similarly “quietly donates quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

Some of the Free Press and Bari Weiss’ greatest hits include:

There is no denying it: Matt Taibbi sold out and is getting paid by an outlet funded by Zionist billionaires, and which only exists to launder Israeli Hasbara.

In this context, a look back at Taibbi’s work, since the genocide in Gaza began in October of 2023, showed that his claims of not having a position on Israel were false, and he was actually subtly auditioning to be Bari Weiss’ Hasbara agent, an audition that has finally paid off for him.

Selling Out Palestine.

Matt Taibbi’s apparent refusal to comment on the Genocide in Gaza was strange to begin with, as at one point he was often critical of Israel.

“Palestinians have a very simple reason to hate Americans. Americans are supporting the occupation of their country by Israel. Israeli armed forces, the same people who are bulldozing neighborhoods and shooting into crowds, use American weapons— even American missiles. The United States is basically a colonial aggressor to most Palestinians, some 360,000 of which are living as refugees in Lebanon,” Matt Taibbi wrote in 2001 .

Furthermore, when he hosted the Useful Idiots podcast on Rolling Stone with Katie Halper, he would frequently interview Israel critics.

In 2019, Taibbi interviewed filmmaker and journalist Abby Martin about her documentary Gaza Fights for Freedom about the Israeli occupation and blockade in Gaza, and the Israeli slaughter of peaceful protestors during the peaceful 2018 great march of Return protests against the blockade, which Taibbi called an “amazing documentary”.

However, once the genocide in Gaza began, Taibbi changed course, suddenly deciding he was not going to say anything about Palestine, saying “It was once considered a virtue in journalism to decline to answer a question if you don’t know what you’re talking about”, despite his prior history of commenting on Palestine.

In reality, Taibbi was subtly slipping in Zionist propaganda in his outlet, apparently to please his new boss, Bari Weiss.

The One Time Taibbi Talked About The Media Coverage Of Palestine.

The only time Matt Taibbi ever commented on the media coverage of Palestine was on October 19th of 2023 when he went after the New York Times- in effect-for being too critical of Israel.

In his article “The New York Times Takes Another L”, Taibbi complained that the New York Times report on the Israeli bombing of the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital was headlined “Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say”, adding “When reports surfaced that the explosion that reportedly killed 500 was a misfire of a Palestinian rocket, the paper made quick changes. The next headline read, ‘At Least 500 Dead in Strike on Gaza Hospital, Palestinians Say,’ removing the ‘Israeli’ part of the mistake. The one after that read ‘At Least 500 Dead in Blast at Gaza Hospital,’ removing the second, ‘strike’ portion of the error.”

While he attempted to add some balance by criticizing the media’s repeating of the 40 beheaded babies hoax, he went on to attack Representative Rashida Tlaib for correctly blaming Israel for the hospital bombing, writing “the Gaza hospital fiasco continued to be told the wrong way even after high-profile corrections, including in an outdoor speech by congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.”

Subsequent open-source investigations thoroughly debunked the claim that the hospital was hit by a “misfire of a Palestinian rocket”, a claim that originated from Israel’s “Legitimization Cell”, a Mossad cutout created post October 7th designed to “find as much material as possible to serve hasbara efforts”, “to [allow the military to] operate without pressure, so countries like America wouldn’t stop supplying weapons”, according to the Israeli magazine 972.

While Taibbi wrote “I’m not making claims about who’s responsible for the blast”, he never corrected when it was revealed that the subsequent Israeli claims about a Palestinian rocket misfire were a lie.

Furthermore, while Taibbi framed the article as a critique of bad reporting from the New York Times, he never once criticized the paper for its false reporting designed to manufacture consent for the genocide in Gaza, including the infamous “Screams Without Words” hoax article, one of the most well-documented New York Times deceptions since the Iraq WMD hoax.

This was Taibbi in effect signalling that if he ever does comment on media coverage of Palestine, it will be to go after the mainstream media for not being subservient enough to Israel, one of the Free Press’ favourite pastimes.

Praising Zionists, Condemning Israel Critics.

The next time Taibbi commented on Palestine was in his 2025 article “In Gaza, Does Silence Equal Violence?,” which was heavily favourable to Zionists.

Taibbi made sure to note how much nicer Zionists were to him than Palestine solidarity activists and Israel critics, writing, “Israel supporters will argue with you. They will get defensive on days like today and lecture you about the history leading up to their decision. American advocates for Palestine don’t bother arguing. Since they don’t admit the possibility of honest disagreement, they move straight to the corrupt reasons you must have for failing to already embrace their view: payoffs , blackmail, cowardice, or submission to the Great Jewish Conspiracy. That once-forbidden last idea they suggest with the giddiness of teenagers who’ve just discovered oral sex.”

Taibbi spent the last part of the article repeating Zionist talking points about Israel critics, writing, “what’s made me reluctant to salute the constant demands to denounce Israel is the way the pro-Palestinian movement has broadened and inspired its American followers to accept more and more extreme ideas. Until 2023 I thought it was uncontroversial that terrorist murder of civilians was morally abhorrent, but the events of October 7th, 2023 have gradually been reframed as ‘resistance’ and a necessity, a way to ‘raise an alarm’ about the plight of Palestine.”

“If you’re now telling me terrorism is an acceptable form of ‘resistance,’ don’t act like that’s not a huge shift in liberal thought”, Taibbi wrote about people giving the backstory of why Palestinians, forced by Israel to live in what former UK Prime Minister David Cameron admitted was an “open-air prison” and “prison camp,” resorted to armed resistance on October 7th of 2023 after exhausting all alternative options, including peaceful protests during the aforementioned great march of return.

Manufacturing Consent For War With Iran.

Perhaps Taibbi’s most blatant turn to Zionist propagandists was in his article “Divided America is Vulnerable in War”, on the first U.S. Israeli round of bombing in Iran, where Taibbi repeated every Zionist/neo-con talking point about Iran and effectively endorsed the war.

Shockingly, Taibbi wrote, “We can argue about how best to deal with those concerns, but if we’ve reached a place where a country with a history of terror sponsorship and a ‘Death to America!’ foreign policy is getting nuclear weapons doesn’t worry much of the country, or has become less of a worry than fears about our intramural politics, that might be a sign we’ve fully checked out of the defense game. I didn’t like the decision to bomb Iran, but as an American I feel like I should hope it was successful and that this puts off the nuclear issue for a while. It doesn’t look like many agree, however.”

Pictured Above: Matt Taibbi’s pro-war screed.

He did not mention that the director of national intelligence report from March of that year noted, “We continue to assess Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and that Khamenei has not reauthorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003” and that the claims of Iran “getting nuclear weapons” were propaganda from Israel.

Sounding more like a fellow from the Foundation for the Demesne of democracy than any kind of independent journalist, Taibbi then went on to uncritically repeat every Neo-con talking point about Iran, writing, “Another stunning development is the sudden rehabilitation of revolutionary Iran’s reputation. On one level or another, we’ve been in conflict with this Iranian government since the late seventies. If you want to backdate that to the overthrow of democratically elected Mohammed Mossadegh and his replacement with the Shah Reza Pahlavi in 1953, that’s fine. But Iran has been a near-constant belligerent ever since, from seizure of American hostages to the Hezbollah Beirut bombings to the ‘tanker wars’ of the eighties (which included the sinking of an American warship) to ongoing sponsorship of terrorism and shipping lane disruptions and other problems. Even if one places blame for recent Iranian action on Western sanctions, in fact even if you tilt blame for every bloody incident since the fifties our way, Iran would still be a security concern”, in a paragraph full of hyperlinks, linking back to sources such as the Neo-con “Washington Institute for Near East Policy” and even the U.S. State Department .

This was a sharp departure from Matt Taibbi’s previous anti-war journalism.

For example, in his own article in Rolling Stone from 2019 that he linked to in that piece, Taibbi wrote on the prospects of America going to war with Iran:

Depending on who’s doing the counting, the United States has attempted to overthrow foreign governments roughly 72 times since World War II. The script is often the same, and the Iran drama is following it. The American military is always portrayed as being in a defensive posture, even when it’s many thousands of miles from home, on or even inside the border of another sovereign state. The “violation of international law” argument would probably carry more weight if it weren’t also true that basically every American military action in the last half-century has been considered illegal under international law by someone. This is a conclusion that’s been reached about the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the NATO bombing of Kosovo, the entire U.S. drone assassination program, the coalition bombing of Libya, and other campaigns. Iran isn’t Iraq, Serbia, Panama, or an airstrip in Grenada. This country has real military strike-back capabilities that the backwater states we’re used to invading simply do not, meaning war would present a far heightened danger not only to our troops but to civilians in the region. All our recent wars have been stupid, but this one would be really stupid. Just once, could we not do this? Does the script always have to end the same way?

Taibbi here seemed to be signalling that he is willing to abandon his past anti-war advocacy in order to manufacture consent for the Zionist war on Iran.

The Audition

After planting Hasbara within his Racket news articles, Matt Taibbi made his official audition to be one of Bari Weiss (and the Ellisons’) propagandists.

In September of 2025, Taibbi wrote the absurd article “On Bari Weiss, CBS, and Legacy Media’s Tears”, about the aforementioned David Ellison buying both Paramount (the parent company of CBS) and Bari Weiss’s The Free Press to install Bari Weiss as the editor of CBS news.

Covering the story, Taibbi wrote:

Just three years after that moment, after building a broad roster at The Free Press, she’s taking a $200 million offer to save desperate, near-extinct CBS News. Naturally, every entitled fat-keistered slob clogging the rolls of non-functional news organizations is crying she doesn’t deserve it. How many of these plaintive mannequins denouncing her “grift” would have the guts to leave one of the cushiest gigs in the print media and bet on themselves in the open market? Zero-point-zero percent, as in not one. What a bunch of jealous, worthless losers. Ironic that this happened the same week that Malcolm Gladwell admitted he wasn’t packing anything down there. The set on Bari is visible from space, and that’s why she’s getting paid. That, and a lot of hard work. How miserable do you have to be to begrudge that?

In reality, Bari was placed at CBS to fire any journalists who have ever uttered a word critical of Israel and replace them with Zionist propagandists.

Variety Magazine reported that after Weiss fired multiple reporters at CBS News, “One staffer says that the ax conspicuously fell on those whose reporting featured an anti-Israel bent, including foreign correspondent Debora Patta, who had been covering the war in Gaza for the past three years”.

Debora Patta’s position was replaced by Weiss with Chris Livesay, who the New York Post reported has shown “strong support for Israel”.

More recently, Weiss fired CBS London bureau chief Claire Day because she “clashed with editor-in-chief Bari Weiss over the network’s coverage of Iran and Gaza” and replaced her with Shayndi Raice, a Zionist based in Israel.

“Raice had a reputation as ‘much more sympathetic to the Israeli perspective than the Palestinian [one]’, a former colleague said. Her approach often led to ‘friction’ with colleagues, they added,” the Guardian reported.

Matt Taibbi, a self-described “media critic”, framed this blatant Zionist media takeover as one of “a bunch of jealous, worthless losers”, apparently angling to be one of Weiss’ propagandists himself.

Since his “audition” for the Free Press, Taibbi has descended further into Zionist propaganda, including by writing a bizarre hit piece on the journalist Jeremy Scahill for daring to do his job and press representative Ro Khanna over Israel.

One thing is clear: Taibbi is a sellout, and since October of 2023, has been angling for Zionist cash.

While this has certainly finally paid off for Taibbi financially, it certainly cost him his integrity, his soul, and any morsel of respect left from former die hard fans, like myself.

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