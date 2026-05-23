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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
11h

Yup! Trump is Zio-Nazi Scum!

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Aamir Razak's avatar
Aamir Razak
7h

the blatant arrogance and smug self-assuredness after brazenly kidnapping the leader of another nation and taking their oil profits/resources is appalling and shameful, in my view

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