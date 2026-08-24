Written By: Justin K.P.

The Israel lobby is currently slandering film actor Mark Ruffalo for calling out the Zionist motives behind David Ellison’s Skydance buying Paramount.

On Instagram, Ruffalo called out David Ellison’s father, Larry Ellison, the CEO of Oracle, for “using [Oracle] to fund his son David’s Warner Bros acquisition” and adding that the genocide in Gaza “was built on an apartheid system of oppression powered by Oracle”.

For this, the Zionist lobby began a smear campaign against Ruffalo, with Israel lobbyists like Jonathan Greenblatt writing, “Mark Ruffalo, your acting might be convincing on screen, but careless and hateful words like yours continue to put Jewish communities around the world at risk while antisemitic incidents are far too common.”

But this smear campaign was initiated because Mark Ruffalo told the hidden truth about the Paramount/Skydance merger.

While the merger has been widely criticized, few have been willing to tell the truth that the main motive behind the merger is to produce Israeli propaganda targeting Americans.

As Ruffalo noted, Larry Ellison, the father of Skydance head David Ellison, is deeply connected to Israel, and it’s information war targeting Americans.

In 2017, Ellison gave the largest private donation to IDF terrorists in history, donating $16.6 million to the Friends of the IDF at a single charity event.

During Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial in 2020, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Larry “Ellison has recently come forward to help Netanyahu in a matter of pressing concern to the latter: his legal representation in Case 2000, in which Netanyahu is charged with trying to strike a deal that would have given him positive coverage in Israel’s second largest newspaper, in exchange for hurting its freebie rival Israel Hayom” adding that “In recent years Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also been numbered among his friends.”.

According to another Haaretz article in 2021, when Netanyahu was out of power, “Ellison, who has known Netanyahu for a considerable time, invited the Netanyahu family to come on vacation last month on Lanai, the Oracle founder’s privately owned Hawaiian island. The tech billionaire is known to have personally entertained the Netanyahus at least once during the visit, but sources said that he and the former prime minister … also held several other conversations in private” adding that Ellison, “asked former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join the board of directors of the company” Oracle.

As for Oracle, journalist Alan Macleod reported that, “Oracle has signed multiple lucrative contracts with the Israeli national security state”, and noted that “Oracle sees itself as an activist organization, one whose goal is the advancement of the Israeli colonization project,” quoting the company’s Israeli American CEO, Safra Catz, saying, “this is a free world, and I love my employees, and if they don’t agree with our mission to support the State of Israel, then maybe we aren’t the right company for them. Larry and I are publicly committed to Israel and devote personal time to the country, and no one should be surprised by that”.

Benjamin Netanyahu himself has directly confirmed Larry Ellison’s part in his information war targeting Americans.

Referring to American’s declining support for Israel, Netanyahu said, “We have to secure that part of the base of our support in the United States, we’re going to have to use the tools of battle, the weapons change over time, we have to fight with the weapons that apply to the battlefields in which we are engaged, and the most important ones are the social media” adding “and the most important purchase that is going on right now is TikTok number one, and I hope it goes through because it can be consequential”, referring to the possibility of Oracle owning TikTok.

David Ellison is just as connected to Israel as his father. The Jerusalem Post reported that David “quietly donates quite a bit to the State of Israel and the IDF”.

David Ellison’s Skydance buying Paramount was done primarily to turn CBS News, the outlet owned by Paramount, into a state media propaganda organ for Israel.

After owning CBS News, David Ellison installed Bari Weiss as editor-in-chief, an open and proud propagandist for Israel who has described herself as a “Zionist Fanatic” and has boasted that “my Zionist activism is connected to my journalism”.

Weiss, who also edited the Free Press, has published open genocide denial articles denying the well-documented starvation in Gaza and massacres at the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid sites.

Bari Weiss, once installed at CBS News, has fired any reporter who has ever done any reporting that paints Israel in a bad light. Variety reported that “one staffer says that the ax conspicuously fell on those whose reporting featured an anti-Israel bent, including foreign correspondent Debora Patta, who had been covering the war in Gaza for the past three years.”

Debora Patta was replaced at CBS with correspondent Chris Livesay, who, the New York Post reported, “complained of being sidelined because of his strong support for Israel”.

Weiss also promoted Tony Dokoupil as the evening news anchor at CBS News, to reward him for previously accusing the author Ta-Nehisi Coates of writing a book that “would not be out of place in the backpack of an extremist” because the book criticized Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

Most recently, Weiss fired journalist Claire Day from her position as head of CBS News London bureau chief because she “clashed with editor-in-chief Bari Weiss over the network’s coverage of Iran and Gaza”.

Claire Day was replaced by Shayndi Raice, a Zionist who has been described as “much more sympathetic to the Israeli perspective than the Palestinian”.

The Zionist lobby may smear Ruffalo for his accurate comments, but the reality is the Skydance/Paramount merger has primarily been about advancing Israel’s information war to secure American funding for Israel, and manufacture consent for wars for Israel.

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