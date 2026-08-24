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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
13h

Jonathan Greenblatt is chickenshit, first, if he's limiting who can reply to his hasbara. (He is; I had to quote-tweet him.)

What I said started with that, and continues:

Second, no, YOU are sickening, Zionist genocidalist.

Mark Ruffalo speaks truth.

Antizionism is not antisemitism.

I, Mondoweiss, Ilan Pappe, Shlomo Sand, Norman Finkelstein and others known.

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Adriana IGV's avatar
Adriana IGV
14h

I’ll support ANY project from Mark. It’s the least one can do to support his vocal, principled voice, which has been a cool breeze in this 3-year-long hell.

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