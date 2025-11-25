The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Woods's avatar
Donald Woods
6h

Push the Russian Federation to take Odessa and Ukraine ceases to exist as a viable state. I have no doubt the west will continue partisan sabotage and espionage activities for years to come however

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Philip Mollica's avatar
Philip Mollica
4h

because none of them want to end the war.

they just want it to look like they are trying to end the war.

this is all by design - good cop, bad cop.

so Rubio can take the blame this time. next time someone else.

it's a crock - if the ZIO-Imperialist Mafia wants the war to end, it will end then, and not a moment before.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Dissident
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture