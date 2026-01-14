Lindsey Graham, the ultra hawkish South Carolina Republican Senator, said the quiet part out loud about America’s war on Iran, admitting that the intention behind regime change in Iran is to end resistance to Israel in the Middle East, and cause Arab States to move closer to Israel, thus alienating the Palestinians and making Israel’s ethnic cleansing plan easier.

At the zionist Tzedek conference, Graham boasted, “This might be the night, it’s just a matter of time now” referring to war with Iran, adding, “This tyrannical regime needs to end, we need to end this for the good people of Iran and for our own selves and the people of Israel”.

Giving the real motive behind regime change in Iran, Graham boasted, “If we can pull this off, it would be the biggest change in the Mid East in a thousand years: Hamas, Hezbollah gone, the Houthis gone, the Iranian people an ally not an enemy, the Arab world moving towards Israel without fear, Saudi-Israel normalize, no more October the 7th”.

In other words Israel and Zionist Neo-cons like Graham want regime change in Iran because they believe it will get rid of the “axis of resistance”, in Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, the main forces keeping Israel from enacting it’s end plan to, “make Gaza unlivable for humans until the population leaves and then … do the same for the West Bank” as Israel’s Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel admitted.

The Times of Israel reported that, “The Israel Defense Forces has drawn up plans to launch renewed intensive military operations in Gaza in March, with an offensive targeting Gaza City aimed at expanding the part of the Strip controlled by Israel”.

From the perspective of Israel and its allies like Graham, this plan will be easier to carry out after regime change in Iran, in hopes that it will lead to the collapse of resistance militias, which will be a roadblock to enacting this plan.

Furthermore, Graham states that regime change in Iran would result in “the Arab world moving towards Israel without fear, Saudi-Israel normalize”.

For context, in 2020, the Trump administration negotiated the Abraham Accords, a deal that allowed Israel to normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco without any concessions for Palestinians, with the intended effect of “sidelining the Palestinians yet again” as the New Yorker’s David Remnick put it.

Mother Jones noted at the time that the deal, “essentially kicked the Palestinians and their grievances (the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, its apartheid policies, and its blockade of Gaza, which turned the strip, according to Human Rights Watch, into an ‘open-air prison’) to the curb”.

While Saudi Arabia never signed onto the deal, Benjamin Netanyahu hoped getting a Saudi agreement would allow him to go forward with annexing Gaza and the West Bank.

As journalist Jeremy Scahill reported :

Just two weeks before the October 7 attacks, the Israeli leader delivered a speech at the UN general assembly in New York, brandishing a map of what he promised could be the ‘New Middle East.’ It depicted a state of Israel that stretched continuously from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Gaza and the West Bank, as Palestinian lands, were erased. During that speech, Netanyahu portrayed the full normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia as the linchpin of his vision for this ‘new’ reality, one which would open the door to a ‘visionary corridor that will stretch across the Arabian Peninsula and Israel.’

By Lindsey Graham’s admission, Israel and Zionists like himself are hoping that after a regime change in Iran, Palestinians will be completely isolated in the Middle East, and Arab states will abandon the Palestinian cause by normalizing with Israel, therefore paving the way for Israel’s ethnic cleansing plan to be carried out unopposed.

