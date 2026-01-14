The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Berk's avatar
Stephen Berk
3h

Stop the imperialist wars. They are nothing more than legalized mass murder. That is what the Israelis have been doing to the Palestinians. Also, the US is now in the trillions of dollars in deficit. For those who actually care about the direction of this country, the endless wars are dragging us further and further down. We are rapidly becoming insolvent. No more wars!

Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
2h

It’s not enough that Israel kills hundreds of people, now they want your children to die for their cause too?

