Written By: Justin K.P.

Amit Segal, the Israeli journalist with close ties to the Israeli Likud party, has openly boasted about Israel’s takeover of South America and plans to use it as an Israeli base of international cover and influence.

“Israel may never have had a better month diplomatically,” Segal boasted, adding, “, if Vice President JD Vance is to be believed, Israel had a single ally left in the world. Yet in the space of a few weeks it seems to have found several new ones, above all in South America.”

Segal boasted that “Over the past month, Colombia’s new president, Abelardo de la Espriella, has moved to reverse wholesale the hostile posture of his predecessor, the leftist Gustavo Petro, who had severed ties with Israel and halted Israeli arms imports over the war in Gaza. In July and August 2026, Bogotá ordered the full restoration of diplomatic relations, pledged to move Colombia’s embassy to Jerusalem, and withdrew from South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice. Then, on Monday, Colombia became only the second country in the world, after the United States, to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights,” in reference to the newly elected Abelardo de la Espriella, whomTrump and likely Israel helped win in Colombia .

Trump admitted to favouring Abelardo de la Espriella in the Colombian election, and former left-wing president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, “has accused the Israeli cyber-intelligence firm BlackCore of deploying half a million bot accounts to flood Colombian voters with disinformation ahead of the June run-off, which De la Espriella won by less than a single percentage point.”

Netanyahu boasted after the election of Abelardo de la Espriella, “Israel’s friends continue to win. Long live the Isaac Agreements!”, in reference to the initiative created by Israel and the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, “aimed at strengthening political, economic and cultural cooperation between Israel and Latin America”.

Segal added, “Venezuela, improbably, has moved in the same direction. On Tuesday, the two countries announced they had agreed to renew consular relations, 17 years after severing all diplomatic ties in 2009 under Hugo Chávez. The thaw followed Israel’s dispatch of an aid delegation—led by the Foreign Ministry and the IDF’s Home Front Command—after the double earthquake that killed thousands in Venezuela in late June”, the result of the Trump administration’s kidnapping of Venezuelan president of Nicolas Maduro, done with strong support and lobbying from Israel.

Amit Segal boasted that the Israeli-influenced shift in South America would prevent Israel from being isolated internationally, boasting, “Vance’s advice about not alienating Israel’s most important ally still holds. His claim that it was Israel’s only one is aging rather less well. As Milei would put it: ¡Viva la libertad, carajo! (‘Long live freedom, goddamnit!’)”

Perhaps most disturbing is the graphic posted by Segal alongside the tweet, featuring a map of South America with Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Bolvia, Paraguay, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile in blue, with Israeli and American flags on them, effectively portraying them as Israeli?American colonies, and with Brazil, Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana marked in red for not sucumbing to being U.S./Israeli proxy states.

Leaked phone calls previously revealed that Israel helped install Nasry ‘Tito’ Asfura as president of Honduras and was behind Trump’s pardoning of the former president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, a convicted Drug trafficker, with plans to have him eventually installed as president. “The Prime Minister of Israel is going to give us support. We are very grateful to him; they had a lot to do with them. They had everything to do, in fact, they with my departure and negotiation”,Juan Orlando Hernández was heard boasting to Nasry ‘Tito’ Asfura in the leaked phone call.

In another call, Juan Orlando Hernández boasted that “Argentine President Javier Milei would have contributed 350,000 dollars to form a regional communication team aimed at launching a media campaign against the presidents of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro”.

An investigation found that “In one of the sound files, Hernández stated ‘that as part of that group’ or continental entity, Milei’s role is important, because he contributes thousands of dollars for the construction of those fake news sources”. As noted above, Javier Milei spearheaded the Issac Accords initiative to further Israeli influence in South America.

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