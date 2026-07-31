Written By: Justin K.P.

Veteran journalist Sam Husseini has launched an exploratory committee for a congressional campaign running in Maryland District 4.

If successful, Sam Husseini will be challenging AIPAC stooge Glenn Ivey, who has received more money from AIPAC than any other lobbyist group, according to the campaign finance watchdog Open Secrets.

Sam Husseini has dubbed him “AIPAC Ivey”, noting that he “loves going to imperial Israel and meeting with Melenoski/Netanyahu — and of course taking AIPAC cash” and more recently, “voted against the Lebanon War powers resolution put forward by Rashida Tlaib.”

As a journalist, Sam Husseini has repeatedly called out U.S. officials over their complicity in the genocide in Gaza since the start.

He would press the Biden administration on issues relating to the genocide in Gaza that virtually all other reporters were afraid to touch, including Israel’s use of the Hannibal Directive.

In June of 2024, he pressed state department spokesman Matt Miller on the Hannibal Directive, asking “you talk about the hostages, Israel has a Hannibal directive in which it has orders in place to kill at least its own soldiers if they fall into the hands of Palestinian groups and there’s substantial reporting that in fact this was utilized on October 7th not just against Israeli soldiers but against civilians, are we not now in a situation where Israel may be using the Hannibal directive not just on Israelis civilians and Military but on US citizens and other foreign Nationals?”

In February of 2023, Sam Husseini similarly pressed State Department official Ned Price to acknowledge Israel’s large arsenal of Nuclear Weapons, saying, “you can’t even acknowledge that Israel has a nuclear weapons Arsenal” when Ned Price refused to answer his question about “Israeli violations of the arms export act,” which “would cut off funding to any state that was a nuclear proliferator”.

Sam Husseini would also press Biden administration officials weekly over their complicity in the Genocide in Gaza.

He was dragged out of Antony Blinken’s final press conference, saying, “everybody from Amnesty International to the ICJ is saying that Israel is doing genocide and extermination,” adding, “criminal, why why aren’t you in the Hague”.

Most recently, Sam Husseini called out Chuck Schumer to his face over his support for the Genocide in Gaza, saying, “—You talk about corruption when you back genocide. What could be more corrupt than backing genocide? … And God forbid you should be questioned about your diabolical record. It’s amazing that you can show your genocidal face in public.”

Sam Husseini’s potential run for Congress provides a hopeful opportunity to have his bold voice in Congress, willing to call out the two-party duopoly’s support for Israel’s genocidal war crimes, including by raising issues that have been banned from any discussion in Washington, such as the Hannibal Directive or Israel’s secret Nuclear Arsenal.

Note To Readers: If you wish to support Sam Husseini’s congressional bid, his website can be seen here .

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