Written By: Justin K.P.

“It’s a big club and you ain’t in it”, the comedian George Carlin famously said , referring to the collusion between major corporations and the U.S. government.

There is little more that could better prove that Carlin was right than the recent leak of attendees of Palatir co-founder Peter Thiel’s secret society meeting for this year called “Dialogue”.

In February, I reported that the guest list for this secret society- dubbed a “tech-era Bilderberg” by Axios- was buried within the Epstein files.

The invitation in the Epstein files clearly showed that the secret society’s goal was to create global policy, without having to hear the peasants have a say.

“You’re invited to join us at the Dialog Retreat ... 150 people to change the world ... a participatory and entrepreneurial conversation on changing the world,” the invitation read.

“The Dialog participants aren’t modest. We want to change the world. But we don’t want to spend our time being in a large audience listening to winded speeches. There are no speakers. No panels. All attendees participate in break-out facilitated discussions. And limit the discussion to only 150 global leaders”, the invitation added.

The point of the panel, according to the invitation, was to create “emerging leaders who can help implement the plans we develop”.

Attendees of the 2014 conference included high-profile figures such as Jason Bordoff, the Senior Advisor for Energy and Environmental Policy to U.S. President Obama, Wes Moore, the former Special Assistant to Secretary of State Susan Rice, as well as tech figures such as Stephen Cohen a Palantir founder, Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn and Jeff Epstein (not Jeffery Epstein)- the former CEO of Oracle.

Now, attendees of the Dialog secret society meeting for 2026 have been exposed by independent journalist and hactivist maia arson crimew, and confirmed by Wired .

The list of high-profile political guests includes:

-Scott Bessent, the current U.S. Treasury Secretary.

-Cory Booker, the New Jersey Democratic Senator

-Julian Castro, the former Secretary for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

-Ted Cruz, the Texas Republican Senator.

-Dan Driscoll, the United States Secretary of the Army.

-Kaja Kallas, the Vice President of the European Commission. (Note: The European Commission has denied she is attending the conference)

-Jared Kushner, the unofficial diplomat for the Trump administration.

-General Alexus Grynkewich, NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe and the head of US European Command, according to WIRED.

Turki Al Faisal Al Saud, the former Minister of Intelligence for Saudi Arabia.

Representative Jim Himes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee.

The list of high-profile Tech guests includes:

Jason Kwon, the Chief Strategy Officer of OpenAI.

Joe Lonsdale, a Palantir co-founder.

Elon Musk, the Founder and CEO of SpaceX and Co-Founder and CEO of Tesla Motors.

Eric Schmidt, the Founder of Schmidt Futures and former CEO of Google and Alphabet.

Peter Thiel, the Co-Founder of Founders Fund, Palantir and PayPal.

Reid Hoffman, the former Executive Chairman of LinkedIn.

Neal Mohan, the CEO of YouTube.

Shivon Zilis, the Director of Neuralink.

The secret society meeting also included a long list of media figures, including the Zionist pundit Sam Harris, New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, Harvard professor (and Epstein associate) Steven Pinker, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, and Nick Thompson, the CEO of The Atlantic.

WIRED reported that the sessions include:

“Money (Does?) Buy Happiness,” “Bring Back Nuclear,” “Navigating WWIII,” “Battlefield Technologies,” and “How’s Your Sex Life?” Other talks include “Build-a-Cult,” moderated by the founder of the Christian networking site Pray.com, and “Build-a-Party,” run by a former White House national security official.

There is little that could better prove how the Epstein class works- a group of shady elites create policy and then have political figures carry out those policies for them- than the inner workings of the Dialogue conference.

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