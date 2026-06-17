The Dissident

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
12h

You missed Jonathan Greenblatt!

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
12h

An incomplete but useful list of the supreme enemies of humanity.

BlackRock's Larry Fink among them.

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