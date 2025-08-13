Written By: Justin K.P.

Recently, the UK’s Home Secretary Yvette Cooper proscribed the direct action protest group Palestine Action as a “terrorist organization,” which not only makes it a terrorist offense to be a member of the group but also makes it illegal to say anything supportive of the group.

Since the ban, the UK met police have arrested peaceful protestors simply for holding signs that read, “I support Palestine Action, I oppose Genocide”.

Most recently, the UK metropolitan police arrested 521 protesters in Parliament Square- the “largest number of arrests in history by the Met police at a single protest”- for holding signs reading “I support Palestine Action, I oppose genocide”.

To justify this Orwellian law, Yvette Cooper has fabricated a series of lies about Palestine Action to justify the ban.

New leaked documents, however, prove that Yvette Cooper has been knowingly spreading lies about Palestine Action to manufacture consent for the ban.

Craig Murray, the former British ambassador to Uzbekistan, turned journalist, published a leaked report from the “government’s Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC), which forms the basis of the proscription of Palestine Action”.

The committee included:

MI5 – the Security Service

MI6 – the Special Intelligence Service

GCHQ – electronic and communications surveillance

DIS – the Defence Intelligence Service

Customs & Excise Special Operations

The Border Force

Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command

The Home Office

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office

The Ministry of Defence

The Department of Transport

Murray noted that “Cooper and other government ministers have repeatedly claimed” that:

Palestine Action attacks people, not just weapons-making equipment

Palestine Action is funded by Iran or another hostile power

Palestine Action attacks Jewish-owned businesses based on racism

Palestine Action has plans for future unspecified appalling terrorist acts

but, “none of this is backed up by the assessment of the government’s Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre”.

In this article, I will demonstrate how this document shows Yvette Cooper and other ministers knowingly lied to ban a peaceful protest group at the behest of the British Zionist lobby.

Lie 1: Palestine Action attacks people, not just weapons-making equipment

Yvette Cooper has repeatedly lied, claiming that Palestine Action was involved in violent attacks.

Most recently, to justify the mass arrest of peaceful protestors opposing the proscription law, Cooper said that Palestine Action was “involved in violent attacks”, saying, “it's really important that no one is in any doubt that this is not a non-violent organisation”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s official spokesman also said, “Palestine Action was proscribed based on strong security advice – following serious attacks the group has committed involving violence”.

However, the leaked Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre report shows that the proscription was based entirely on property damage the group had caused to Elbit Systems- an Israeli arms manufacturing company profiting off the unfolding holocaust in Gaza- and not physical violence towards people.

To back up its labeling of Palestine Action as terrorists, the report writes, “PAG (Palestine Action Group) has conducted incidents that have resulted in serious property damage”.

The only examples of “terrorism” listed in the report include “causing a significant amount of property damage” to Elbit Systems UK in Bristol, and causing property damage to “Instro Precision, (a subsidiary of Elbit Systems UK)” and to Thales, which was “working in direct partnership with Elbit Systems”.

The report explicitly states that there is no evidence that Palestine Action has engaged in violence and explicitly states that the group does not advocate for violence.

The report writes that Palestine Action Group, “media channels highly likely will only share footage, or encourage instances of property damage” and that “PAG (Palestine Action Group) media will highly unlikely explicitly advocate violence against persons”.

Outside of instances of property damage, the report writes, “JTAC assesses that PAG is not otherwise concerned with terrorism”.

Furthermore, this assessment undermines the UK government’s claim that Palestine Action has committed terrorist acts.

The UN Human Rights Chief, Volker Türk, has said, “UK domestic counter-terrorism legislation defines terrorist acts broadly to include ‘serious damage to property’. But, according to international standards, terrorist acts should be confined to criminal acts intended to cause death or serious injury or to the taking of hostages, for purpose of intimidating a population or to compel a government to take a certain action or not, It misuses the gravity and impact of terrorism to expand it beyond those clear boundaries, to encompass further conduct that is already criminal under the law”.

Furthermore, and more importantly, the property damage was done to manufacturing facilities of Elbit Systems, a company that has fueled and profited from the modern-day holocaust in Gaza.

Francesca Albanese, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, wrote in a recent report that, “Elbit Systems has cooperated closely on Israeli military operations, embedding key staff in the Ministry of Defense, and was awarded the 2024 Israeli Defense Prize”, that “drones largely developed and supplied by Elbit Systems have long flown alongside fighter jets, surveilling Palestinians and delivering target intelligence” and that “For Israeli companies such as Elbit Systems, the ongoing genocide has been a profitable venture. The 65 per cent surge in Israeli military spending from 2023 to 2024 – amounting to $46.5 billion,75 one of the highest per capita worldwide – generated a sharp surge in their annual profits.”

So in reality, Palestine Action’s “terrorism” includes property damage to military equipment which is being used to carry out indiscriminate slaughter of civilians in Gaza, produced by a company making money from the mass murder of civilians.

It is also worth noting that even by the UK’s bogus standards, the report admits that “In support of its aims, the group primarily uses direct action tactics, the majority of which would not constitute an act of terrorism under Section 1 of the terrorism act of 2000, on the basis that any damage to property is typically more minor.”

Lie 2: Palestine Action is funded by Iran or another hostile power.

Another lie that Yvette Cooper spread was the claim that Palestine Action was funded by Iran or other foreign governments.

As the Guardian reported, Yvette Cooper’s Home Office leaked claims to the Times newspaper that suggested that Palestine Action was funded by Iran.

The Guardian noted that this seemed to be done at the behest of the Zionist lobby group “We Believe in Israel”. As the paper noted:

The anonymous Home Office briefing about Iran came two days after the advocacy group We Believe in Israel tweeted: “Behind Palestine Action’s theatre of resistance stands a darker puppeteer: the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps … Palestine Action is the mask. The IRGC is the face.” The only evidence it provided was saying that the IRGC’s vocabulary “echoes in Palestine Action’s slogans”. We Believe in Israel launched a campaign to ban Palestine Action this month and language from a report it published was similar to that used by Cooper in her statement.

This claim was always evidence-free, but the JTAC report disproves it fully, as Iranian or foreign funding is not mentioned once in the report. As Craig Murray noted, “If Palestine Action had foreign funding, the JTAC report would say so. It says nothing of the sort”.

Lie 3: Palestine Action attacks Jewish-owned businesses based on racism.

Another claim made by the British leader Keir Starmer and other UK politicians is that Palestine Action “targeted Jewish Businesses” because they were Jewish.

Kier Starmer has said, “Palestine Action has a history of break-ins, sabotage and targeting Jewish-owned businesses” and that Palestine Action, “targeted Jewish businesses”.

Jon Pearce, an MP and the chair of Labour Friends of Israel, said that Palestine Action has a “track record of attacks against the country’s Jewish community” and is committing a “campaign of antisemitic harassment”.

In reality, the JTAC report acknowledged that Palestine Action’s main goal is to protest arms firms profiting off the genocide in Gaza.

The report writes, “PAG focuses primarily on disrupting Israeli defense company Elbit Systems, which operates out of several countries globally. However, PAG also targets a range of companies, for example, financial or academic institutions, which have a perceived link to the supply of weapons and material to Israel”.

The report even admitted that Palestine Action’s “primary grievance is against alleged Israeli use of weaponry against Palestinian civilians” and that “PAG advocates for Palestinian rights and sovereignty”.

It admitted that “PAG’s primary targets for direct action in the UK are those with perceived links to the Israeli defense trade, most notably Elbit Systems” and that other direct action was against “targets considered symbolic to its wider pro-Palestinian cause”.

Lie 4: Palestine Action has plans for future unspecified appalling terrorist acts.

This is one of Yvette Cooper’s most egregious lies. She has claimed that she had received “very extensive security advice and security assessments” which show “really troubling information that refers to future attack planning as well” from Palestine Action.

Yet the JTAC report contains no “troubling information” about any future attack and only contains vague language such as “PAG continues to conduct direct action at a variety of levels.”

Israeli Occupied Britain.

In reality, as Craig Murray noted, “Palestine Action is what it says it is: a non-violent direct action group which targets the Israeli weapons industry and its support and supply line.”

The real reason that Yvette Cooper proscribed Palestine Action was due to lobbying from the British Zionist lobby.

The Canary reported that “Yvette Cooper in particular has received tens of thousands of pounds from Labour Together, the shady think tank linked with millionaire pro-Israel lobbyist Trevor Chinn, who has donated around £200,000 to Starmer and his cronies in recent years.”

The British Israel lobby, for its part, took credit for the proscription of Palestine Action.

The Zionist lobbying group “We Believe in Israel” boasted on X about helping to get Palestine Action banned, saying

We Believe in Israel (WBII) welcomes the UK Government’s move to proscribe Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act 2000. This outcome is the direct result of months of sustained research, strategic advocacy, and evidence-based reporting led by WBII and our partners. Our publication, “Proscribing Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act,” offered the most comprehensive legal and national security case to date for banning the group. It was our briefing that first documented, with precision and clarity, how Palestine Action’s activities met the threshold of terrorism in British law: coordinated attacks on infrastructure, glorification of proscribed groups, and a sustained campaign of ideological intimidation targeting British Jews and civil society. We are proud to say that our report was instrumental in tipping the balance.

Similarly, the Campaign against Antisemitism (CAA), which Skwawkbox reported, “has received hundreds of thousands in donations from the Israeli ‘quasi-governmental’ Jewish National Fund” bragged about lobbying for the ban on Palestine Action, writing on X, “We are pleased that the Home Secretary has listened to our representations over the last week” referring to the ban on Palestine Action.

This is not the first time the Israel lobby has put pressure to proscribe a group to be added to the official terrorism list.

As journalist Matt Kennard reported in 2019, the UK home secretary Sajid Javid proscribed the political wing of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization at the behest of the Israel lobby.

Kennard uncovered that in his book, Sir Alan Duncan, then UK foreign minister for the Americas and Europe, wrote that the ban on Hezbollah’s political wing “closes down that option” for “someone to talk to when trying to solve historic problems”.

He went on to write, “You’d have thought our IRA experience would give us a clue, It’s not as if he [Javid] knows anything much about international relations, but it is quite clear who has got to him” likely referring to the Zionist lobby group Conservative Friends of Israel and its president Stuart Polak who bragged “It took us ages with Hezbollah” referring to the proscription legislation.

Kennard reported that in his book, Alan Duncan wrote, “Javid 'is inarticulate and just sucking up to the CFI (Conservative Friends of Israel), who are out in force behind him, reading out their scripted interventions” and “Polak and Pickles (CFI’s former leader Eric Pickles) are in the Peers’ Gallery gloating from above about having deployed their Commons troops in Israel’s cause. We are supposed to be Great Britain, but I fear we are too willing to let others pull our strings.”

Yet again, the Israel lobby has pushed for the proscription of a group on behalf of Israel, and yet again, the UK government has given in to their demands.

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