The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein's avatar
Emmanuel Goldstein
Aug 13, 2025

The entire Zionist apparatus of scapegoating Iran as a universal bogey is beyond parody: MI6 catapulted Khomeini into power and Mossad shipped arms to Iran to stave off Saddam Hussein. Trita Parsi wrote an excellent book documenting this: https://ia800301.us.archive.org/26/items/treacherous-alliance-trita-parsi/treacherous-alliance-trita-parsi.pdf

If I may also add, the "Israelis" are not at the highest level of the world order control pyramid, as they're nothing more than the Assyrian substitute king. The actual controllers -- Venetians/Black Nobility/Knights of Malta -- only use the nazijews to be put forward as the outward-facing *seeming* "rulers" for plausible deniability purposes. Notwithstanding those notes, excellent reporting as always, D, and a heartfelt congratulations to you for your outreach successes, as I recently just saw that Ana cited your article on the Oct. 7/Reichstag 2.0 false flag.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Old Abe's avatar
Old Abe
Aug 14, 2025Edited

Palestine Action is a terror group. This entire post is another example of misinformation, flat out lies, and conspiracy theories. It is so sad there are still people who are so brainwashed by the Muslim Brotherhood machine, and who DON’T believe that fundamental Islamists are responsible for the genocide that’s taking place not only in Israel but around the world. They are SO brainwashed that they are complete hypocrites. They say they stand for human dignity yet ignore atrocities committed by Hamas in Israel and committed by all of Iran’s proxies around the world - to include murder, rape, sex and human trafficking, the killing of entire villages of people, etc. Dissident is nothing more than a front group. It’s obvious in part because they make these emphatic statements that are themselves flat out lies and clearly show their anti-Israel position. What a shame people here and who generally support Dissident don’t seek the truth or want to know the truth. I question whether they are people or bots - but perhaps that’s the same. Palestine Action is a threat to people and to democracy. “The legislation defines “terrorism” in this context as the use or threat of action which:

- involves serious violence against a person

- involves serious damage to property

- endangers a person’s life

- creates a serious risk to the health or safety of the public or section of the public or is designed seriously to interfere with or seriously to disrupt an electronic system.” All of this applies to Palestine Action. To say otherwise is childish at best. Wake up folks. The spread of fundamental Islamism - which is responsible in large part for stories like this one and for the funding behind groups such as Palestine Action has to stop and be reversed, or mankind is doomed. Not only has socialism and communism NOT worked in any country of the world to produce freedom, peace, prosperity, arts, culture, independent thinking and fairness, but the theocracies and autocracies created by fundamental Islamism have NOT worked in any country. How is Iran doing? How are the Iranian people? Have you checked? What about Syria? Lebanon? Iraq? Libya? Somalia?

Egypt? Sudan? Yemen? Afghanistan? Come on folks - get real. Don’t fall for this Bull Sh*t that the Dissident and others shovel out. They are the ones behind the biggest conspiracy and cover up EVER.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture