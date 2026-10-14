The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lauren Seikaly's avatar
Lauren Seikaly
Oct 14

These aren’t just concepts. This is what Israel is already/has already been doing. So now they’re just formalizing it?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Down With This Kind of Thing's avatar
Down With This Kind of Thing
Oct 14Edited

It is what they always were at heart. A few generations on from Israel’s founding and any fluffy liberal touchy feely notions have been truly shorn off.

Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture