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Michael Woods's avatar
Michael Woods
Sep 6, 2025

Leading genocide expert? If that’s his conclusion he’s only an expert in deceit and stupidity.

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David Alexander's avatar
David Alexander
Sep 7, 2025

And yet more babies were born than people have been killed during the course of the war. Belief in this nonsense is a test of rationality, or how much settler-colonialism ideology has warped apprehension of reality. Who really believes in their heart that if Israel truly intended a genocide, it could not be much more deliberately lethal?

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