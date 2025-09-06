Written By: Justin K.P.

Strongest Case Of Genocide Ever.

Professor William Schabas, a Jewish Canadian descendant of Holocaust survivors, who is widely considered to be one of the world’s leading experts on genocide and international law, currently working as a professor of international law at Middlesex University in the UK, gave a bombshell interview to the think tank European Centre for Populism Studies where he offered his insights into the ICJ genocide case broight against Israel by South Africa.

Professor Schabas argued that “South Africa’s case is exceptionally strong,” calling it “the strongest case of genocide ever brought before the ICJ”.

He went on to say, “Based on the information and material currently available in the public domain, I believe their case rests on a very solid foundation,” and said that he thinks, “South Africa is likely to prevail in the case, and Israel will lose and be found to have violated the Genocide Convention”.

He noted that the Israeli talking points used to defend the genocide charge- that they “could have killed more people”- will not hold up before the ICJ. As he noted:

One of the arguments we hear from those defending Israel is that “they could have killed more people, and they haven’t,” suggesting that this proves there is no intent to commit genocide. We have encountered similar claims in assessments of the Holocaust and other historical examples of genocide, where it was argued that the absence of even greater killings indicates a lack of intent. However, this reasoning has never been accepted by courts.

He also noted that the Israeli claims of “self-defense” would also not hold up before the ICJ, saying:

The International Court of Justice has declared the occupation of Gaza to be unlawful. You cannot claim self-defense while engaging in unlawful actions. It’s like a bank robber who fires on the police because they’re firing on him—he can’t go to court and invoke self-defense, because he is, by definition, acting unlawfully. In the same way, I don’t think Israel can credibly rely on self-defense here. In my view, this is simply a bogus argument.

He also said that Western states backing Israel’s genocide in Gaza, such as the United States and Germany, could be prosecuted on genocide charges, saying, “The Genocide Convention specifies explicitly in Article III that you violate the Convention by complicity—by being an accomplice to genocide—and what you’ve referred to as ‘enablers’ You’ve mentioned the United States and Germany, but there are other states as well that have been enabling Israel in different ways”.

He went on to explain, “To the extent that they are providing material support of a significant nature—and there’s no doubt this applies to the United States, Germany, and others—they can be held responsible as accomplices to genocide. In fact, there is currently a case before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) where Germany is being charged with complicity in genocide, filed by Nicaragua”.

He noted that under international law, Western states have a legal obligation to end the genocide in Gaza, saying, “the Court also ruled that this duty arises not only when genocide is being committed but when there is a serious risk of genocide. That sets a lower threshold. In Gaza, there is, at the very least, a serious risk of genocide. This means that states like Germany and the United States have a legal obligation to use their influence on Israel to prevent it”.

He went on to say, “because the ICC has jurisdiction over the territory of Palestine, this opens the possibility that German and American leaders could be investigated and potentially prosecuted as individuals for failing to prevent genocide or for aiding and assisting Israel”.

A Livestreamed Genocide.

Indeed, Gaza is one of the clearest cases of genocide in human history.

South Africa's detailed report on Israel’s genocide in Gaza for the ICJ contains endless examples of Israeli politicians and IDF officials making openly genocidal statements towards Palestinians in Gaza including early on when Benajmin Netanyahu, “the Prime Minister invoked the Biblical story of the total destruction of Amalek by the Israelites, stating: ‘you must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible. And we do remember’” and that he “referred again to Amalek in the letter sent on 3 November 2023 to Israeli soldiers and officers”.

As the report noted, “The relevant biblical passage reads as follows: ‘Now go, attack Amalek, and proscribe all that belongs to him. Spare no one, but kill alike men and women, infants and sucklings, oxen and sheep, camels and asses’”.

Furthermore, as polls show, the majority of Israeli Jews hold openly genocidal views towards Palestinians.

Polls show that 75 percent of Jewish Israelis believe “there are no innocents in Gaza,” 82 percent support “the forced expulsion of Gaza’s population to other countries,” and 79 percent “say that they are not troubled by the reports of famine and suffering among the Palestinian population in Gaza”.

These genocidal views are even more widely held amongst the IDF.

One former IDF soldier told Sky News that there is, “a prevailing belief among troops that all Gazans were terrorists, even when they were clearly unarmed civilians,” noting that “this perception was not challenged and was often endorsed by commanders”.

He told Sky News that “troops killed civilians arbitrarily,” which was justified by them because “many of his comrades believed there were no innocents in Gaza”.

Another former IDF soldier told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, “This thing called killing innocent people – it's been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently that message sank in among the troops”.

One former Israeli security official told the New Yorker, “The way young soldiers and commanders sometimes use their weapons is terrible. They don’t care about the rules. They think, ‘Kill them all! They deserve it after what they did to us, they are not human beings, don’t ask your commander’”.

Even Israel’s own internal data shows that the overwhelming majority of people killed in Gaza by the IDF have been civilians.

Internal Israeli data obtained by the Israeli magazine 972 showed that the IDF has killed 7,330-8,900 combatants since the start of the genocide.

Going by the extremely conservative number of 53,000 people killed, this means that “over 83 percent of Gaza’s dead were civilians”.

But research has shown that the real death toll is in the hundreds of thousands, meaning that over 90 percent of Palestinians killed by the IDF in Gaza have been civilians.

As William Schabas correctly points out, the evidence of Israel’s genocide in Gaza is overwhelming, as it has been committed in broad daylight and broadcast by them to social media for the world to see.

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