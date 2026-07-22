Written By: Justin K.P.

Laura Loomer, the far-right Zionist pundit with the White House’s ear, has long been accused by former colleagues on the hard right of being an empty vessel willing to say anything for the highest bidder.

This appears to have been correct, as the CIA/MI6/EU proxy government in Ukraine is now apparently trying to use Loomer as an agent of influence in American politics.

Israel has no doubt had some success in using Loomer, and her close connections to the Trump White House and State Department to launch lawfare campaigns against critics of the U.S./Israeli war on Iran.

Loomer previously got two Iranian women living in California who opposed the U.S. war on Iran, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and Sarina Hossein detained by ICE over false claims they were related to the late Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, soon after using her connections in the Trump state department to attempt to get the foreign policy analyst Trita Parsi deported from the country for his analysis critical of the Iran war, and later got journalist Max Blumenthal detained and have his devices temporarily seized by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol after he returned from exposing U.S. war crimes on the ground in Iran.

Reportedly , Loomer has also been able to get officials from the National Security Council fired after meeting with Trump.

Seeing this influence, the Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky-led puppet regime in Ukraine has seemingly recruited Loomer to act as its agent of influence in Washington and on the broader American right.

Loomer, who previously called Ukraine “a country full of Nazi apologists,” did a complete 180 after taking a state-supported tour of Ukraine, now acting as Ukraine’s top lobbyist in Washington.

The official Office of the President of Ukraine wrote, “it is really important that Laura Loomer is in Ukraine and sees things with her own eyes as they are. There is no better way to get informed opinion than through personal experience which allows to deal with Russian propaganda,” in reference to Loomer’s state-sanctioned Ukrainian visit.

Loomer has apparently now become an unregistered lobbyist for the Ukrainian government, saying she now supports U.S. weapons shipments to fuel the proxy war in Ukraine, in the name of “defeating communism”, (apparently unaware that Russia is no longer communist), and doing her best impression of Rachel Maddow in 2016 fear mongering about Russia, saying that “Amercians should be very concerned about Russian propaganda” that “Russia amplifies the Woke Reich as they work to destroy our country and undermine President Trump” and that “ Russia promotes communism and multi-polarity for the sake of destroying the West.”

Loomer even went so far as to whitewash the openly Neo-Nazi Azov battalion, claiming that “ from my understanding, there are now many changes with Azov” in reference to the Neo-Nazi militia officially integrated with the Ukrainian army.

Loomer previously wrote in 2024 , “Azov Battalion are Ukrainian NAZIS.”

Loomer has similarly begun calling critics of the proxy war in Ukraine and the Ukrainian government on the right foreign agents, at a time when the Trump administration is increasingly cracking down on anti-war voices and labeling them as foreign agents .

Mimicking Hillary Clinton, Loomer accused journalist and podcaster Tucker Carlson-a prominent opponent of the proxy war in Ukraine on the right- of pushing “ Russian propaganda from Podcastistan”, and claiming that Carlson “ loves Russia so much”.

Laura Loomer also accused podcaster Candace Owens , another prominent critic of the proxy war in Ukraine, of spreading “Russian propaganda”.

The deeply authoritarian Ukrainian government, has sanctioned prominent anti-war voices in the country, such as Ukrainian political scientist Konstantin Bondarenko and even Zelensky’s former adviser to the Office of the President, Oleksiy Arestovych, who later became a strong proponent of ending the Ukraine proxy war through diplomacy.

The same government that placed sanctions on domestic anti-war activists appears to now be using Loomer to attack American critics of the war, in hopes they will be caught up in the increasing Neo-McCarthyite campaigns run by the Trump administration.

Loomer- seemingly at the behest of the Ukrainian government- is even attacking figures within the Trump administration in an attempt to prevent diplomacy with Russia.

Referring to an upcoming trip FBI Director Kash Patel reportedly plans to take to Russia in October to discuss negotiations over the Ukraine war, Loomer , from Ukraine, wrote, “Our FBI Director, who was an unregistered lobbyist for Qatar, is heading to Russia as the White House prepares to impose more sanctions on Russia, which is supplying Iran with weapons to murder US soldiers. Nothing to see here.”

Given the Ukrainian government’s long reliance on far-right groups and political parties domestically to carry out their dirty work, it is seemingly a natural conclusion that Ukraine would use an extremist lunatic like Loomer as its main agent of influence in the United States.

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