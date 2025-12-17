The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan's avatar
Jan
4h

Those with a platform should join in. After all his torture he still speaks out. !! We are all grateful ✌🏼

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EllE's avatar
EllE
4h

He is a person of integrity and his position is entirely justified. The foundation undermined its credibility by awarding the prize to such an unsuitable individual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture