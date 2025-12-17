Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks, who was prosecuted by the U.S. under the Espionage Act for exposing U.S. war crimes, has just launched a criminal complaint against the Nobel Foundation for awarding the “peace prize” this year to the U.S. puppet in Venezuela, María Corina Machado, noting that she has called for and cheered on U.S. war crimes in Venezuela and that it is illegal under Swedish law to use Nobel Foundation for the promotion of war and war crimes.

The legal complaint notes, “Alfred Nobel’s endowment for peace cannot be spent on the promotion of war. Nor can it be used as a tool in foreign military intervention. Venezuela, whatever the status of its political system, is no exception”.

The complaint notes:

Nobel’s will of 27 November 1895 is binding under Swedish law. It clearly states that each year the peace prize monies shall go to the person who during the proceeding year “...conferred the greatest benefit to humankind...” by doing “...the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses.” Any disbursement contradicting this mandate constitutes misappropriation from the endowment. The pending transfer of 11 million SEK ($1.18 million USD) and existing 10 December 2025 handover of the prize medal to María Corina Machado, in violation of this disbursement restriction, appear to be acts of serious criminality.

The complaint notes that, “The political decision of the Norwegian selection committee does not suspend the fiduciary duty of Swedish funds administrators. Where a decision by the selection committee is in flagrant conflict with the explicit peace purpose of the will, or where there is evidence that the awardee will use or is using the prize to promote or facilitate the crime of aggression, crimes against humanity, or war crimes, administrators must resolve the conflict in favor of the will. They must safeguard the endowment by declining to disburse funds. The Norwegian committee’s selection does not grant them criminal immunity”.

For example, it notes that, “Should the selection committee have chosen Benjamin Netanyahu, Ahmed Chalabi, or the committee chair’s four-year-old grandchild, the explicit peace mandate in Nobel’s will would similarly not have been fulfilled, and disbursement of funds would be misappropriation”.

It notes that the “peace prize” has already been used to commit war crimes, noting:

The huge buildup of U.S. military forces off the coast of Venezuela, starting in August and now numbering over 15,000 personnel, has already committed undeniable war crimes, including the lethal targeting of civilian boats and survivors at sea, which has killed at least 95 people. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights labeled these U.S. coastal strikes against civilian boats “extrajudicial executions.” It was the principal architect of this aggression, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who nominated María Corina Machado for the peace prize. There are ample public statements, accessible by the suspects, showing that the U.S. government and María Corina Machado have exploited the authority of the prize to provide them with a casus moralis for war with the object of installing her by force in order to plunder $1.7 trillion in Venezuelan oil and other resources. Using her elevated position as the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Machado may well have tipped the balance in favour of war. There is a real risk that funds derived from Nobel’s endowment have been or will be intentionally or negligently diverted from their charitable purpose to facilitate aggression, crimes against humanity, and war crimes. Using her elevated position as the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Machado may well have tipped the balance in favour of war. There is a real risk that funds derived from Nobel’s endowment have been or will be intentionally or negligently diverted from their charitable purpose to facilitate aggression, crimes against humanity, and war crimes

It adds that, “The failure of the suspected funds administrators to cease disbursements, in light of the quality and volume of evidence available to them, indicates ongoing criminal intent” and “these disbursements aid a conspiracy to murder civilians, to violate national sovereignty using military force (and the CIA, authorized 22 August 2025), and to enact resource theft (Machado’s $1.7 trillion sell-off to U.S. firms). They flagrantly violate Nobel’s will and clearly cross the threshold into criminality, including gross misappropriation, aiding international crimes, and conspiracy.”

It notes, “The disbursement of the prize funds has already been used to whitewash war crimes and incite aggression that risks tens or hundreds of thousands of deaths and millions of refugees.”

The complaint cites statements from María Corina Machado where she openly advocates for war crimes and the illegal theft of Venezuela’s oil, including:

-5 December 2025, Machado on CBS Face the Nation: “I say this from Oslo right now, I have dedicated this award to [President Trump] because I think that he finally has put Venezuela in where it should be, in terms of a priority for the United States national security.” - 30 October 2025, Bloomberg interview: “Military escalation may be the only way... the United States may need to intervene directly” -17 October 2025, call to Benjamin Netanyahu on Israel’s conduct in Gaza: “The Nobel Peace Prize laureate told the Prime Minister that she greatly appreciates his decisions and resolute actions in the course of the war.” -October 2025, Fox News interview on U.S. military strikes on civilian vessels: “justified.” -5 October 2025, interview in The Sunday Times on the U.S. military buildup and extra-judicial assassination strikes against civilian boats: Trump’s strikes are “visionary”. “I totally support his strategy.” -February 2025, interview with Donald Trump Jr.: “We’re going to kick the government out of the oil sector ... American companies are going to make a lot of money ... forget Saudi Arabia, we have more oil.” -9 February 2019, interview with EL PAÍS: Maduro will only leave “in the face of a real threat from a more powerful state.” - February 2014, testimony before U.S. Congress: “The only path left is the use of force.”

The complaint notes that the nomination of María Corina Machado for the Nobel “peace prize” has coincided with the buildup of a U.S. war with Venezuela noting that, “Machado’s selection, and the Nobel Prize award ceremony, have occurred during the largest U.S. pre-invasion buildup since the Iraq war” and noting, “Throughout this massive military buildup, and as all-out war hangs in the balance, Machado has continued to incite the Trump Administration to pursue its escalatory path”.

It notes, “it is into this dangerous situation that Machado has incited and defended the Trump administration’s use of lethal military force and preparation for war. Using her elevated position as the recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, Machado may well have tipped the balance in favour of war—facilitated by the names suspects”.

The requested measures included at the end of the complaint are:

-Immediate freezing of the pending SEK 11,000,000 monetary prize transfer and any remaining related budget and secure return of the medal. -Investigation of the named persons and Foundation officers and associated entities for breach of trust, facilitation of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and conspiracy -Seizure of board minutes, emails, group chats, financial records. -Interrogation of Widding, Stjärne and other suspects. -ICC referral (Rome Statute Art. 25(3)(c))

