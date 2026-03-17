The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
3h

Thanks for reminding us of "The Fort Bragg Cartel." A must-read. https://www.goodreads.com/review/show/8271946907

Reply
Share
SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
3h

Dana Stroul? Zionist hawk who works with the Washington Institute and other sites?

Oh, Max has already noted on Shitter that Beauchamp was co-president of "Brown Students for Israel." I'll talk about this tomorrow.

Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture