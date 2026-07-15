The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
4h

Excellent!

Reply
Share
dennis hanna's avatar
dennis hanna
2h

"There are a thousand hacking at the branches of evil to one who is striking at the root ..."

HENRY DAVID THOREAU, Walden, chapter 1, p. 98

Originally published in 1854.

How do you know a politician is lying? He is moving his lips. No!, he not talking merely moving his lips.

dennis hanna

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture