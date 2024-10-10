Written By: Justin K.P.

As I reported yesterday, Israel currently has American journalist Jeremy Loffredo in detention without access to his cell phone. Journalist Andray X revealed that he along with four other reporters were “beaten, kidnapped, blindfolded and taken to a military base by the Israeli Occupation Forces” and that “one of us is still in custody”. Jeremy’s editor at the Grayzone Max Blumenthal, the news outlet where he works, revealed that Loffredo was the journalist who was still in custody. He has so far been detained by Israel for two days and has yet to be released.

Now, thanks to a propaganda post from the Israeli outlet “TPS” -that attempts to justify Jeremy’s detention- we know he was arrested after Israeli forces discovered his critical reporting debunking their lies.

According to the article “Soldiers initially perceived Loffredo’s behavior as a typical case of foreign anarchist interference, but the matter escalated when authorities discovered his reports on The Grayzone”. In his reports for the Grayzone Loffredo has exposed some of the sickest elements in Israeli society including radical West Bank settlers, backed by the Israeli military who were blocking humanitarian aid from getting into Gaza and ethnic cleansing in the West Bank.

The Israeli authorities seemed to especially take issue with Loffredo’s most recent investigation where he was able to locate where two Iranian missile strikes on Israel fell and found they were targeting Nevatim, one of Israel’s largest air bases and the Mossad headquarters. According to the propaganda post in TPS, Israeli authorities took issue with this video because “The Israeli Military Censor restricts journalists from specifying exactly where missiles fired into the country land”.

The article claims this information is censored in order to “prevent enemies from improving their targeting.” but in reality, the IDF censorship board exists in order to shut down any story that will be embarrassing for Israel or do damage to their propaganda narrative. In an article in The Intercept journalists Ken Klippenstien and Daniel Boguslaw reported that the IDF censors exist to silence “hot-button political issues in Israel” such as “embarrassing revelations about weapons used by Israel or captured by Hamas, discussions of security cabinet meetings, and the Israeli hostages in Gaza”.

The article goes on to quote Israeli journalist Michael Omer-Man who said the IDF censorship has blocked the population of Israel from “seeing in the press about what is happening in Gaza to Palestinians”.

The article goes on to report that foreign journalists entering Israel are forced to sign a document saying they will agree with the IDF censorship demands in order to get into the country. However, Jeremy Loffredo is far from the only Western reporter to ignore Israel’s censorship board while in the country. As Omar-Man was quoted saying in the article, the guidelines “ go against the ethics guidelines at a bunch of papers”. The New York Times said that they “do not submit coverage to the Israeli military censor” and in 2004 BBC journalist Simon Wilson went against the IDF censor’s demands by interviewing a whistleblower on Israel’s nuclear program.

The reality is that the IDF did not like Loffredo’s report -and barred any reporting on the location of the Iranian strikes- because the truth did some serious damage to Israel’s propaganda narrative.

First Israel has been claiming that the Iranian attacks were a “cold-blooded assault on Israeli civilians” but Loffredo’s report showed that they were clearly targeting military installments such as the Mossad Headquarters and Navatim air base.

Second the report showed that Israel in fact does what it has been accusing Palestinians of doing, using human shields. Loffredo revealed that the Mossad headquarters were embedded within civilian infrastructure, the exact thing they have accused Hamas and Hezbollah of doing.

Third, the report exposed that Palestinian villages near the Nevatim air base were not given access to bomb shelters like Jewish ones showing the reality of Israel’s apartheid system.

Finally, the report showed that the strikes were far more significant than Israel had let on, showing that they likely did damage to Mossad headquarters as well as one of Israel’s largest air bases, which they have used to launch attacks on Gaza for over a year.

The Israeli government also seems to be falsely accusing Loffredo of being an agent of Iran. According to Ynet news, Loffredo is also being charged with “aiding the enemy during wartime and providing information to the enemy”.This is a ridiculous charge considering that “He published the information openly and fully” and that “A spy would not have acted so publicly and transparently” as Loffredo’s defense attorney Lea Tsemel pointed out. Tsemel also warned how dangerous of a precedent this case would set, pointing out that “ if this information constitutes aiding the enemy, many other journalists in Israel, including Israeli reporters, should also be arrested”.

Israel seems to be basing the accusations of spying on a smear piece written in the Washington Post on Jeremy’s outlet, the Grayzone. The zionist outlet “United with Israel” tried to back up the false claims of Loffredo being tied to Iran by saying “In June, the Washington Post revealed financial links between The Grayzone and Iran.”. They are referencing a Washington Post smear piece written by Joseph Menn where he tried to tie the Grayzone with Iran, but all he could come up with was the fact that Grayzone journalist Wyatt Reed worked for the Iranian outlet Press TV years before he was even part of the Grayzone.

This incident outlines how pro-censorship “tech reporters” like Joseph Menn are the scum of the earth. By writing articles smearing independent journalists- who report in war zones- as foreign agents, Joseph Menn is actively endangering their lives and safety as the allegation can be used by foreign governments to crack down on their reporting as it likely was by Israel in this instance.

One would think the story of an American journalist being detained and charged for his investigative reporting by a foreign country would be major news, but as of now no mainstream news outlet has covered this story at all. Even worse, the State Department and the U.S. government have yet to comment on this story. When American journalist Evan Gershkovich was detained by Russia for investigative reporting in a similar instance, Joe Biden put out a statement saying “Journalism is not a crime We will continue working every day to secure his release. And we will continue to stand strong against all those who seek to attack the press or target journalists.” By staying silent on this story the U.S. government seems to be signaling that these principles do not apply to Israel.

Update:

Journalist Dan Cohen uncovered that PBS reporter Nick Schifrin reported from the exact same Mossad strike location as Loffredo did yet he was not detained for ignoring IDF censorship demands.

Pictured Above: PBS journalist Nick Schifrin reporting from the exact same strike location as Loffredo did.

Cohen also noted that the Israeli outlet Ynet contained Loffredo’s video report and “was approved by the censor, which means Loffredo's reporting was approved too”. This means that Loffredo’s reporting did not even violate the authoritarian IDF censorship demands meaning he is being detained specifically for doing critical reporting on Israel’s war crimes.