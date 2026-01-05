At the recent UN Security Council meeting, Jeffrey Sachs, the president of the U.N. Sustainable Development Solutions Network and the director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, gave a testimony where he exposed the recent coup in Venezuela and put it into the broader context of U.S. regime change around the world.

Sachs noted that the recent kidnapping of Venezuela’s president, Nicolas Maduro, is a continuation of longtime U.S. regime change operations, saying, “Since 1947, United States foreign policy has repeatedly employed force, covert action and political manipulation to bring about regime change in other countries. This is a matter of carefully documented historical record. In her book Covert Regime Change (2018), political scientist Lindsey O’Rourke documents 70 attempted U.S. regime-change operations between 1947 and 1989 alone.”

He noted that this policy of regime change has continued since 1989, citing the examples of “Iraq (2003), Libya (2011), Syria (from 2011), Honduras (2009), Ukraine (2014), and Venezuela (from 2002 onward).”

These regime change operations, Sachs notes, “include open warfare; covert intelligence operations; instigation of unrest; support for armed groups; manipulation of mass and social media; bribery of military and civilian officials; targeted assassinations; false-flag operations; and economic warfare aimed at collapsing civilian life.”

Jeffery Sachs noted that the recent regime change operation in Venezuela- similar to the other operations mentioned above- was the final phase of a long-time hybrid war on the country.

Sachs noted that in “April 2002, the United States knew of and approved an attempted coup against the Venezuelan government” and in “the 2010s, the United States funded civil society groups actively engaged in anti-government protests, notably in 2014.”

It is worth noting that much of the violence during the protests were instigated by the U.S. funded opposition, as journalist Michelle Ellner noted, “Those weren’t ‘peaceful protests’ as the foreign press claimed; they were organized barricades meant to paralyze the country and force the government’s fall. Streets were blocked with burning trash and barbed wire, buses carrying workers were torched, and people suspected of being Chavista were beaten or killed. Even ambulances and doctors were attacked. Some Cuban medical brigades were nearly burned alive. Public buildings, food trucks, and schools were destroyed. Entire neighborhoods were held hostage by fear”.

After the Venezuelan government responded to the U.S.-instigated violence, Jeffery Sachs notes, “the U.S. followed with a series of sanctions. In 2015, President Barack Obama declared Venezuela to be ‘an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.’”

Sachs noted that Trump ramped up the economic warfare on Venezuela, saying:

In 2017, at a dinner with Latin American leaders on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly, President Trump openly discussed the option of the U.S. invading Venezuela to overthrow the government. During 2017 to 2020, the U.S. imposed sweeping sanctions on the state oil company. Oil production fell by 75 percent from 2016 to 2020, and real GDP per capita (PPP) declined by 62 percent. The U.N. General Assembly has repeatedly voted overwhelmingly against such unilateral coercive measures. Under international law, only the Security Council has the authority to impose such sanctions.

A previous study by Sachs and fellow economist Mark Weisbrot found that this round of sanctions caused 40,000 deaths in Venezuela from 2017 to 2019.

Jeffery Sachs noted that Trump continued his regime change campaign following this round of sanctions during his first term, noting:

On 23 January 2019, the United States unilaterally recognized Juan Guaidó as “interim president” of Venezuela and on 28 January 2019 froze approximately $7 billion of Venezuelan sovereign assets held abroad and gave Guaidó authority over certain assets. These actions form part of a continuous United States regime-change effort spanning more than two decades.

Sachs put Trump’s recent war in Venezuela in the context of his broader pro-war policies and war threats around the world, saying:

In the past year, the United States has carried out bombing operations in seven countries, none of which were authorized by the Security Council and none of which were undertaken in lawful self-defense under the Charter. The targeted countries include Iran, Iraq, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and now Venezuela. In the past month, President Trump has issued direct threats against at least six U.N. member states, including Colombia, Denmark, Iran, Mexico, Nigeria and of course Venezuela

Sachs recommended that the UN “Security Council should immediately affirm the following actions:

-The United States shall immediately cease and desist from all explicit and implicit threats or use of force against Venezuela. -The United States shall terminate its naval quarantine and all related coercive military measures undertaken in the absence of authorization by the Security Council. -The United States shall immediately withdraw its military forces from within and along the perimeter of Venezuela, including intelligence, naval, air, and other forward-deployed assets positioned for coercive purposes. -Venezuela shall adhere to the U.N. Charter and to the human rights protected in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. -The Secretary-General shall immediately appoint a Special Envoy, mandated to engage relevant Venezuelan and international stakeholders and to report back to the Security Council within 14 days with recommendations consistent with the Charter of the United Nations, and the Security Council shall remain urgently seized of this matter. -All Member States shall refrain from unilateral threats, coercive measures, or armed actions undertaken outside the authority of the Security Council, in strict conformity with the Charter.

He concluded his statement by saying, “Peace and the survival of humanity depend on whether the United Nations Charter remains a living instrument of international law or is allowed to wither into irrelevance. That is the choice before this Council today.”

Note to readers: The Dissident is a reader-supported outlet. If you liked this article, consider becoming a paid subscriber.