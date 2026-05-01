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Greg Strebel's avatar
Greg Strebel
10hEdited

Like the situation of Iran, much of the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada takes our government's line, which is nearly always an echo of the U.S. line. The diasporas are politically potent and truth tellers like Prof Katchanovski face smears and threats. The evidence Katchanovski cites is easily verified though not widely available in the mainstream since 2022. The film "Ukraine on Fire" by Oliver Stone is very informative but not available on YouTube, which also supports the government narrative. It can be found on Rumble and, I believe, Odyssey. Stone also has a follow up film, consisting mainly of an interview with lawyer and politician Viktor Medvedchuk, whose party was outlawed by Zelenskii and who was imprisoned in Ukraine until freed in a prisoner exchange.

The lecture by Prof John Mearsheimer discussing the situation in Ukraine leading up to the Maidan coup, presented in 2015, is linked here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrMiSQAGOS4

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
9h

This is not the first smear against Katchanovski (nor against other Ukrainian nationals who won't toe the current party line in Kyiv).

I've written about that here: socraticgadfly.blogspot.com/2025/06/the-haters-of-ivan-katchanovski-and.html

And here: https://socraticgadfly.blogspot.com/2025/06/haters-in-disguse-of-ivan-katchanovski.html

The first piece has a link to a free online copy of his book.

It should also be noted that Katchanovski has explicitly stated that before the Maidan, he was pro-West, pro-NATO, etc.

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