Written By: Justin K.P.

It’s official, there is no denying it anymore, Israel has openly admitted what its plan has been all along, to ethnically cleanse and permanently occupy Gaza.

The Isreali news outlet i24, which is closely connected to the ruling Likud party,has reported that an “Israeli political source” confirmed that “the state security cabinet (of Israel) unanimously approved” a plan which includes “the conquest of the Gaza Strip and the holding of captured territories” and “the displacement of the Gazan population to the south”.

Pictured Above: Headline From The Israeli Government Connected News Network “I24”.

Expanding on this, Axios reported that “Israel plans to occupy and flatten all of Gaza if there is no deal by Trump's trip”.

The report noted that:

Israel has set President Trump's visit to the Middle East next week as a deadline for a new hostage and ceasefire deal, with a massive ground operation to commence if no deal is reached, Israeli officials say.

The report went on to note that “Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan Sunday night to gradually reoccupy all of Gaza and hold it indefinitely if no deal is reached by May 15.”

It went on to write “Plans for the operation call for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to flatten any buildings that remain standing and displace virtually the entire population of 2 million people to a single ‘humanitarian area.’”

The report went on to write, “The alternative to remaining in the humanitarian zone is for Palestinians to leave the enclave ‘voluntarily’ for other countries ‘in line with President Trump's vision for Gaza,’ an Israeli official said.”

There is no denying it anymore, Benjamin Netanyahu couldn't care less about the Israeli hostages or “defeating Hamas,” and his real goal all along has been exactly this, force all 2 million Palestinians out of Gaza and permanently occupy it, a fate that will likely soon be extended to the West Bank.

While Netanyahu is currently conditioning this plan on the condition that a ceasefire deal cannot be reached, he will no doubt sabotage any potential ceasefire, one of his main trademarks.

This announcement from Israel is nothing new, just an open acknowledgment of what has been the obvious motive from the beginning to anyone paying attention.

In this article, I will explain why Netanyahu is more than likely to sabotage any ceasefire negotiation, and how this plan has been obvious from the beginning.

Netanyahu VS Peace.

Netanyahu and the Israeli government’s claim that they will only enact this ethnic cleansing and takeover plan if a ceasefire deal is not reached is a clear setup for Netanyahu to deploy his favorite deception, forcing the failure of peace talks to justify his actual goals.

This trick goes back to his first term he served from 1996-1999.

In a video recorded in 2001, when Benjamin Netanyahu was speaking to West Bank settlers, he bragged about doing this.

In the clip, he bragged about refusing to sign the Oslo Accords unless he could decide what counted as a “defined military zone” in the West Bank.

In the clip, he bragged that he was “going to interpret the accords in such a way that would allow me to put an end to this galloping forward to the '67 borders.”

He bragged that “Nobody said what defined military zones were. Defined military zones are security zones; as far as I'm concerned, the entire Jordan Valley is a defined military zone.”

In other words, he manipulated his way around the Oslo Accords to be able to decide what counted as a “defined militarized zone,” so he could define any desired territory in the West Bank as one and expand settlements wherever he wanted, thus preventing a Palestinian state.

Through this deception, he bragged that he “de facto put an end to the Oslo accords”.

He also bragged about manipulating the United States into supporting this, saying, “I know what America is, America is a thing you can move very easily, move it in the right direction. They won’t get in the way.”

This was the first of many times he deployed this tactic.

An intelligence assessment from the U.S. government-tied intelligence firm Stratfor in 2010 noted that “While Israel has agreed to engage in negotiations with the Palestinians, it seeks to force the failure of these negotiations by making unrealistic demands and then blaming that failure on the Palestinians' unwillingness to meet those demands.”

The report noted that “This tactic - demonstrated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence on direct talks without preconditions - enables Israel to appease U.S. and international pressure ( to end the blockade on Gaza) while showing the world that Israel's attempts at peace are being sabotaged by Palestinian intransigence.”

This strategy has been done time and time again by Netanyahu to continue the genocide in Gaza.

Despite claiming his massacre in Gaza was about saving the Israeli hostages, Netanyahu could have gotten them back on day one and chose not to.

Haim Rubinstein, a former Israeli spokesman, told the Israeli newspaper “The Times Of Israel” that “We later found out that Hamas had offered on October 9 or 10 to release all the civilian hostages in exchange for the IDF not entering the Strip, but the (Israeli) government rejected the offer”.

In a recent TV special on the Israeli channel Channel 13, multiple Biden Administration officials admitted that Netanyahu was actually the main obstacle in the way of a ceasefire, despite blaming Hamas publicly at the time.

The Israeli paper “The Times of Israel” reporting on the special, noted that “Biden officials acknowledged that there were times when Netanyahu played the role of spoiler in negotiations”.

The paper noted that “They (Biden administration officials) pointed to the premier’s decision in August 2024 to launch a public campaign regarding the importance of Israel remaining in the Philadelphi Corridor border stretch between Egypt and Gaza, which Washington felt was disingenuous and designed to tank the negotiations at a critical point”.

Former U.S. ambassador to Israel Jack Lew said, “We were very close to having an agreement with Egypt on something that’s almost identical to what was in the final phase two agreement, and that was achievable at that moment. I think there were domestic political reasons [for Netanyahu] to be seen as taking a very hard line on the Philadelphi Corridor”

Ilan Goldenberg, a senior national security advisor for the Biden administration, said, “I would get a lot of whispers from old Israeli friends [who said] all the security people are coming out and saying [Netanyahu’s] undercutting it every step of the way. I start to believe [it] when there’s so much coming out [saying] that he’s clearly a problem. Whereas some of my colleagues didn’t quite see it”.

The Israeli paper Haaretz reported that Netanyahu “repeatedly rejected” the ceasefire proposal he was forced to accept in January of this year.

Before the ceasefire deal “fell through,” Haaretz reported that Netanyahu “Intends to Derail the Gaza Cease-fire”.

Inside sources told the paper that Netanyahu was “signaling quite clearly that he doesn't want to move to the next phase” of the ceasefire and that despite the fact that “The process was working” and “hostages were being released”, Netanyahu intentionally sabotaged it by refusing to move into it’s agreed upon second phase.

Most recently, the Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel reported that Hamas agreed to “enter a long-term truce with Israel during which it would halt all military operations, including the development of weapons and the digging of tunnels”, “see the return of all remaining Israeli hostages in one batch” and “have all of the group’s weapons placed in a guarded warehouse” for 5-15 years in exchange for “a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and the reopening of crossings to allow for the entry of humanitarian aid and the commencement of reconstruction” and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Despite this, the paper reported that “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated his opposition to such a deal on Saturday night, asserting that Israel would not agree to end the war and withdraw from Gaza, even if that meant securing the release of all remaining 59 hostages”.

Netanyahu’s intention is clear. He will again sabotage any progress made towards a ceasefire to create the impression that he has no choice but to go forward with his ethnic cleansing and occupation plan in Gaza, no doubt with the Trump administration's backing.

The Plan From The Beginning.

The Israeli government, led by Netanyahu and the Likud party’s announcement, is just an admission of their plan from the very beginning.

Shortly before October 7th, Netanyahu announced his takeover plan of Gaza at the United Nations.

As journalist Jeremy Scahil reported that

Two weeks before the October 7 attacks, the Israeli leader (Netanyahu) delivered a speech at the UN general assembly in New York, brandishing a map of what he promised could be the “New Middle East.” It depicted a state of Israel that stretched continuously from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Gaza and the West Bank, as Palestinian lands, were erased.

He portrayed the “full normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia” “as the linchpin of his vision for this”.

This is what actually triggered the October 7th attacks. A top official with the Hamas political wing told Schahil:

“If Saudi Arabia signed, it means the whole region, when it comes to the Palestinian question, will collapse. It is not a plan. It is not a peace process. It is an integration of Israel in the newly created Middle East. They have started to talk about Middle East NATO. It is a coup against the heritage, the history, the values of this region and against the future, all this together

As journalist Lee Camp documented, Israel ignored multiple warnings that Hamas was planning an attack on Israel before October 7th, including social media videos of the group planning the attack.

Camp also noted that the news outlet Billboard reported that “[The Nova Festival] was not originally intended to take place at the Re’im site, with organizers moving it to this location only two days before it started”, a seemingly intentional decision to create human shields for the attack Israel knew Hamas was planning.

Ignoring the intelligence of the Hamas attack and by allowing it to happen, Netanyahu created the perfect pretext for his plan he devised before the attack even happened.

While there were no doubt atrocities committed against Isreali civilians by Hamas by Ocotber 7th, Israel massively overexaggerated it and outright fabricated atrocity propaganda to justify the ensuing genocide and ethnic cleansing.

While claiming repeatedly that Hamas killed 1200 Israelis, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Israel issued the infamous “Hannibal directive” on October 7th, an Israeli military doctrine that calls for the IDF to kill any potential Israeli hostages to prevent a hostage exchange.

The paper reported that the order was given that “Not a single vehicle can return to Gaza” and “to turn the area around the border fence (into Gaza) into a killing zone”.

As journalist Asa Winstanley noted, given the fact that most cars going back into Gaza held multiple Israeli hostages, this policy likely killed hundreds of Israelis.

There was also an endless slew of outright false propaganda claims made by the Isreali government around what happened on Ocotber 7th, including claims of 40 beheaded babies and mass rape.

Israel used this propaganda to justify their policy of making Gaza unlivable.

The Israeli paper Ynet reported that Netanyahu called to “Take down houses” and “bomb with everything there is", saying “I don’t care about targets”.

Over 40 international doctors, all working in separate areas of Gaza, have testified that they have seen children intentionally shot in the head and chest by Israeli snipers.

A recent UN human rights council report found that Israel was deliberately targeting “the main maternity wards in Gaza,” which “rendered these wards non-functional”.

The report also found that Israel destroyed “Al-Basma IVF Centre, Gaza’s largest fertility clinic” and bombed “around 4,000 embryos, as well as 1,000 sperm samples and unfertilized eggs.”

The report noted that it “did not find any credible information indicating that the building was used for military purposes”.

It also found that there were several “attacks on al-Awda Hospital, the main reproductive healthcare provider in northern Gaza, which was targeted repeatedly by the ISF from November 2023 to January 2024 and again in May 2024”.

All of these genocidal policies were clearly intended to make Gaza unlivable in an attempt to force the Palestinian population out.

Since restarting the Gaza genocide- this time with the Trump administration's backing- Netanyahu has been ramping up these genocidal policies even more, presumably because he is getting close to fully enacting his plan to take over Gaza.

After sabotaging the ceasefire deal, Netanyahu committed what the Israeli newspaper Haaretz called “the largest child massacre in its history,” killing “Two hundred children and 100 women in one day” and “altogether, about 400 civilians”.

Israel also targeted 15 Palestinian medics and buried their bodies in a mass grave along with the ambulances.

Israel also conducted multiple strikes on civilian shelters.

Israel has also placed a genocidal blockade on Gaza since sabotaging the ceasefire, causing the entire population to go without food and over 9,000 children to be admitted to the hospital for malnutrition.

Now Israel is admitting its intention with these policies, to make Gaza completely unlivable, to force all 2 million Palestinians out, and make way for an Israeli takeover.

No More Denying It.

It was undeniable before, but it is now the end of the line for Israel’s propaganda narrative.

The intention is no longer hidden in any way, Netanyahu and the Israeli government have been slaughtering and starving civilians while flattening all of Gaza to ethnically cleanse it of its Palestinian population and make way for a complete Israeli takeover, a policy that was backed by the Biden administration and is now backed by the Trump administration.

It was never about the hostages, it was never about “defeating Hamas,” and it was never about October 7th (given that Netanyahu announced this plan before it even happened).

Now that Israel has fully taken off the thin veil of its plan, it is now impossible for anyone to defend or excuse their actions without openly supporting genocide and ethnic cleansing.

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