The Dissident

The Dissident

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
May 6, 2025

Never make an agreement with Zionists because they don't see others as humans so they break every deal they make! Racist Genocidal Psychotics!

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Mary Johnson's avatar
Mary Johnson
May 6, 2025

I am heartsick—and also very angry. The Democrats could have stopped this. Instead, they gave Netanyahu everything he wanted. This gave us Trump, and gave the Palestinian people genocide.

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