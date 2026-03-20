Harrowing footage was released by the British journalist Steve Sweeney at RT, which showed him and his crew being targeted by an Israeli missile while covering the Israeli war on Lebanon in what was clearly a targeted strike that attempted to kill the reporter.

Sweeney thankfully survived the attempted murder by Israel, but ended up in the hospital along with his cameraman, Ali Rida Sbeity.

Sbeity later stated it was a targeted attack, saying , “he believes they had been targeted, as they were standing in plain sight and their vehicle was marked as press.”

Above: Video Of Steve Sweeney And His Crew Being Targeted By An Israeli Missile.

Israel’s targeting of Steve Sweeney is nothing new and in reality, fits a pattern of Israel’s targeting and killing of reporters who report critically on their actions.

At the end of 2025, the Committee to Protect Journalists documented that , “Israel has killed almost 250 journalists since the Israel-Gaza war began in 2023, more journalists than have been killed by any other nation since CPJ began keeping records in 1992,” most of whom were killed in targeted strikes.

The CPJ documented that in 2025, “More journalists and media workers were killed than in any other year since the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) began collecting data more than three decades ago” adding that, “the majority were Palestinians killed by Israel” and that, “Israel was responsible for two-thirds of all press killings in both 2025 and 2024.”

The targeted strikes against journalists in Gaza often include targeting and killing the reporters’ families as well.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has documented that , “the targeting of journalists’ families has become a systematic and repeated pattern during 2023, 2024 and 2025, killing about 706 families of journalists in the Gaza Strip. All indicators prove that the targeting is not accidental incidents resulting from the conditions of war” adding that, “these figures mean that hundreds of children, women, and the elderly have been killed because of a family member’s professional connection to journalism, in flagrant violation of all humanitarian and legal norms.”

The campaign has also included the use of torture against Palestinian journalists detained by Israel.

The Committee to Protect Journalists documented 58 testimonies of released Palestinian journalists who said they faced “physical assaults, forced stress positions, sensory deprivation, sexual violence, and medical neglect” while in Israeli detention adding that, “Multiple journalists told CPJ they were explicitly targeted because of their work”.

Through the targeted murder of journalists and their family members as well as the detention and torture of journalists in Gaza, Israel has attempted to silence and intimidate the Palestinian press from documenting the genocide in Gaza.

The Israeli campaign has gone beyond Gaza.

In September of last year, Israel targeted the offices of Al-Yaman and 26 September, two of Yemen’s biggest newspapers, and killed 58 media workers, including 32 journalists, marking it the “single deadliest attack on journalists ever recorded.”

Israel recently also targeted and killed Lebanese journalist Mohamed Sherri, along with his wife, after a targeted strike on a residential building.

The targeting and attempted murder of Steve Sweeney is the latest in a long history of Israel targeting and killing journalists who report on its genocidal crimes.

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