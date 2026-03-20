The Dissident

The Dissident

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SF Bay Area's avatar
SF Bay Area
5h

You left-leaning, progressive, liberal pieces of shit.

Between your crippling Trump Derangement Syndrome and your embrace of the “Jews run the world” conspiracy, you have collectively devolved into the most contemptible human beings on Earth—second only to the Palestinians and the radical Muslims who openly call for the extermination of Jews and the death of America itself.

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drednorzt's avatar
drednorzt
3h

I hope that one day you are able to reflect on your choice to defend vile human beings.

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