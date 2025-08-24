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Frank Sterle Jr.'s avatar
Frank Sterle Jr.
Aug 24, 2025

Too many Western or EU officials/politicians have been corrupted, basically taking direction from pro-Israel/-IDF lobbyists.

All lives and needless suffering should matter to us all; however, that’s much easier for a conscience to dismiss when one considers another an innately much lower lifeform. And, although Israel's use of systematic starvation as a means of war and ethnic cleansing against innocent non-combatants, especially children, may occasionally be internationally 'condemned' as ‘intolerable’, the atrocities will ultimately be tolerated, if not implicitly encouraged, by those nations with any ability to hinder the Israeli state's crimes against humanity.

Therefore, such condemnations — which are relatively few when considering the seriousness and scope of the atrocities committed — are but paper tigers, if not simply the cruelest frauds.

Especially with the IDF under Netanyahu (his real surname, BTW, is actually Mileikowsky), on a mindbogglingly massive scale human beings are being seen and treated as though they are disposable and, by extension, their suffering and death are somehow less worthy of external concern, sometimes even by otherwise democratic, relatively civilized and supposedly Christian nations. And it’s even easier for a conscience to do when one considers another an innately lower lifeform.

A somewhat similar reprehensible inhuman(e) devaluation is observable in external attitudes, albeit perhaps on a subconscious level, toward the daily civilian lives lost in prolongedly devastating war zones (i.e. for 10+ years) and famine-stricken regions. In other words, the worth of such life will be measured by its overabundance and/or the protracted conditions under which it suffers; and those people can eventually receive meagre column inches on the back page of the First World’s daily news. It’s an immoral consideration of ‘quality of life’.

With each news report of the daily civilian death toll from unrelenting bombardment, or even systematic starvation, one can feel a slightly greater desensitization and resignation. I’ve noticed this disturbing effect with basically all major protracted conflicts internationally since I began regularly consuming news products in the late 1980s.

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mea's avatar
mea
Aug 24, 2025

Ziopigs

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