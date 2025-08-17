The Dissident

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Ritaritabobita's avatar
Ritaritabobita
Aug 17, 2025

Mass murder of all Gazans, not just journalists.

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Jeffrey S. Kaye's avatar
Jeffrey S. Kaye
Aug 17, 2025

Superlative work!!

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