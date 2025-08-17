Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel’s Slander Campaign Against Journalists.

Since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza, Israel has targeted and killed 242 Palestinian journalists for their work exposing Israeli war crimes.

In many instances, Israel took credit for the murders, falsely claiming that the journalists were members of Hamas.

This is a tactic that Israel has used since before the genocide in Gaza started. As Palestinian analyst Muhammad Shehada wrote :

During Gaza’s Great March of Return protests in 2018, after an Israeli sniper shot and killed Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja in his press vest, Israeli officials labeled him a “Hamas operative.” We then learned Murtaja was actually detained and beaten up by Hamas in 2015, and that his media company had been vetted and received a grant from the U.S. government. Israel then said it would investigate his death — and seven years later, that’s the last we heard of the story.

Since the beginning of the genocide in Gaza, Israel has ramped up this slander campaign to justify the mass murder of journalists.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) documented that in July of 2024 , when Israel targeted and killed Al Jazeera correspondent Ismail Al Ghoul, along with the freelance camera operator Rami Al Refee, the IDF released a fabricated document claiming that he was a fighter in Hamas.

The CPJ showed that the document was a clear fabrication, given that the document absurdly claimed “Al Ghoul, born in 1997, received a Hamas military ranking in 2007—when he would have been 10 years old.”.

As the Israeli magazine 972 noted, “the army claimed he was a ‘military wing operative and Nukhba terrorist,’ citing a 2021 document allegedly retrieved from a ‘Hamas computer.’ Yet that document stated he received his military rank in 2007 — when he was just 10 years old, and seven years before he was supposedly recruited to Hamas.”

Furthermore, as the CPJ noted, “the IDF released Al Ghoul after detaining him during the army’s March 18, 2024, raid on Al-Shifa hospital,” something they would have never done had he actually been a Hamas member.

This is far from the only time Israel fabricated evidence claiming that journalists they killed were affiliated with Hamas.

The committee to protect journalists also documented that:

Al Jazeera journalist Hamza Al Dahdouh and freelancer Mustafa Thuraya were killed in an Israeli strike on January 7, 2024. Israel alleged that they were terrorists operating a drone ‘posing a threat’ to IDF soldiers. A Washington Post analysis of their drone footage from that day found “no indications that either man was operating as anything other than a journalist that day.” The available footage shows that the journalists did not film any IDF troops, aircraft, or military equipment, nor were there any indications of IDF troops in the vicinity of the area they filmed.

In 2024, Israel fabricated more documents that falsely claimed five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza were Hamas members.

As journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous noted, by fabricating these documents about journalists, Israel was “effectively putting them on a hit list”.

In March of this year, journalist Hossam Shabat- who was placed on the list- was targeted and killed by the IDF.

After his murder, his family revealed that :

On the morning of March 24, 2025, Hossam left his tent alongside fellow journalists to begin their day of reporting. After driving for about one kilometer, they pulled over. Hossam stepped out to speak with a group of men nearby. Moments later, an Israeli surveillance drone launched a targeted strike. The drone killed Hossam, the men he was speaking with, and his friend . As a surveillance drone, its use confirms that Hossam was deliberately tracked and targeted. The strike was intense and direct—Hossam was killed instantly, and the force of the blast tore both of his legs off in opposite directions. He was assassinated by AI-powered, U.S.-funded weaponry—targeted simply for being a journalist in Gaza

Journalist Jeremy Scahill debunked the Israeli claim that Shabbat was associated with Hamas in any way, confirming that Hamas, “conducted an internal audit—reviewing brigade records and interviewing members—which found Hossam Shabat was not a sniper, not in Qassam, and not affiliated with Hamas at all.”

Scahill noted that, “Hamas typically claims its fighters publicly when they are killed—but in this case, they made clear: Shabat was not one of them.”

Another journalist placed on the kill list was Anas Al Sharif, one of Gaza’s most well-known journalists.

Recently, he was also targeted and killed by the IDF .

Yet again, the IDF released crudely fabricated documents claiming he was a member of Hamas.

The documents were badly fabricated with obvious inconsistencies. As Muhammad Shehada noted:

In the case of Al-Sharif, Israel released three documents that contradict each other. One, dated 2023, lists him as a “combatant” with his status described as “suspended” and “unassigned.” It highlights that he suffered incapacitating injuries in a training explosion that left him with “extremely weak hearing in the left ear, weak eyesight” and constant migraines and headaches. Another from 2019 describes Al-Sharif as a “group leader” but lists his 17th birthday as the day he joined Hamas, despite the minimum age for membership being 18. And a third undated document suggests Al-Sharif was a member of Hamas’ Nukhba unit, the most elite combat division of the Al-Qassam brigades. But it is nearly impossible that someone with incapacitating injuries could join this unit, or would have previously been a member and then demoted to a foot soldier. If Al-Sharif was part of Hamas, why did Israel release him after detaining and interrogating him in al-Shifa hospital, per Israeli journalist Amit Segal? Or why wasn’t he taken out earlier? For 22 months, Al-Sharif lived in the open, reported from the streets of Gaza, slept in tents in public spaces, and had his phone on him at all times — a far cry from the behavior of a dangerous militant, who would be under strict orders to operate under the radar.

As Shehada noted, the Israeli Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal reported that al-Sharif was previously detained and released by the IDF, which they would not have done had he really been a Hamas militant.

In reality, Israel killed Anas Al Sharif to silence his reporting on Israel’s genocidal war crimes in Gaza.

Before his murder, the Committee to Protect Journalists wrote that, “The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee has stepped up his online attacks on al-Sharif, by falsely alleging that he is a Hamas terrorist, since the journalist cried on air while reporting on starvation in Gaza.”

The CPJ documented multiple occasions where Adraee specifically threatened Anas Al Sharif over his reporting, writing:

In a July 23 video, Adraee described Al Jazeera’s reporting on starving Palestinians as “a fabricated drama starring Anas al-Sharif, who sheds crocodile tears,” while playing a clip of the journalist crying while reporting on July 20. In a July 20 video, Adraee played the same footage of al-Sharif crying and accused him of “propaganda” and being part of a “false Hamas campaign on starvation.” On July 12, responding to al-Sharif’s post calling for a ceasefire, Adraee described the journalist as “a mouthpiece for intellectual terrorism.”

Anas Al Sharif’s brother later revealed that “Days before being killed in a targeted attack by Israeli forces, Anas al-Sharif was offered a deal (by the IDF): stop covering Gaza, and he and his family could leave safely”, but Al Sharif chose to “keep reporting the truth until his last breath”, the real reason he was killed by the IDF.

Israel’s Psy-Ops Division.

Now, the Israeli magazine 972 has revealed the Israeli intelligence psy-ops division that has fabricated these lies used to justify murdering journalists in Gaza.

The outlet document that Israel has “a special unit called the ‘Legitimization Cell,’”, which was “established after October 7” and has “been assigned to identify Gaza-based journalists it could portray as undercover Hamas operatives, in an effort to blunt growing global outrage over Israel’s killing of reporters”.

The magazine reported that, “According to the sources, the Legitimization Cell’s motivation was not security, but public relations. Driven by anger that Gaza-based reporters were ‘smearing [Israel’s] name in front of the world,’ its members were eager to find a journalist they could link to Hamas and mark as a target”.

One inside source said, “if the global media is talking about Israel killing innocent journalists, then immediately there’s a push to find one journalist who might not be so innocent — as if that somehow makes killing the other 20 acceptable”.

The magazine also reported that the division had fed fabricated intelligence to the United States in order to “prolong the war”, writing, “Information gathered by the Legitimization Cell was also passed regularly to the Americans through direct channels. Intelligence officers said they were told their work was vital to allowing Israel to prolong the war”.

One source said, “The team regularly collected intelligence that could be used for hasbara (propaganda)”, “the idea was to [allow the military to] operate without pressure, so countries like America wouldn’t stop supplying weapons”.

The magazine reported that, “Two of the intelligence sources recounted that, in at least one case since the war began, the Legitimization Cell misrepresented intelligence in a way that allowed for the false portrayal of a journalist as a member of Hamas’s military wing”.

As the magazine noted, “A similar pattern of manipulation is evident in the intelligence presented on Al-Sharif,” and that “the same applies to the case of journalist Ismail Al-Ghoul, who was killed in a July 2024 Israeli airstrike along with his cameraman in Gaza City.”

The outlet also documented that the “Legitimization Cell” manipulated a phone call to bolster the IDF’s false claim that the bombing of the Al-Ahli Hospital was the result of a misfired Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket. The magazine wrote:

One of the Legitimization Cell’s first high-profile efforts came on Oct. 17, 2023, after the deadly explosion at Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City. While international media, citing Gaza’s Ministry of Health, reported that an Israeli strike had killed 500 Palestinians, Israeli officials said the blast was caused by a misfired Islamic Jihad rocket and that the death toll was far lower. The day after the explosion, the army released a recording that the Legitimization Cell had located in intelligence intercepts, presented as a phone call between two Hamas operatives blaming the incident on a Islamic Jihad misfire. A Palestinian human rights activist told +972 and Local Call in December 2023 that he was stunned to hear his own voice in the recording, which he said was simply a benign conversation with another Palestinian friend. He insisted he had never been a Hamas member.

The Israeli campaign to fabricate evidence against Palestinian journalists to justify murdering them for their reporting is just a small part of Israel’s larger propaganda campaign to cover up and lie about their holocaust in Gaza.

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