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Robert B Walker's avatar
Robert B Walker
Jun 17, 2025

But it may well be a self-fulfilling prophecy. After this act of perfidy and naked aggression who could blame Iran for developing nukes?

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Tom Busse's avatar
Tom Busse
Jun 17, 2025

Israel used to smuggle yellowcake uranium for Iran during Iran-Contra. That's what PanAm 103 was all about. Berndt Karlsson was a commissioner on the decolonization of Namibia where the UK operated a uranium mine that provided nuclear material to Israel. He got wind that Israel was supplying yellowcake in exchange for cash and was going to bring that to the attention of the Kerry committee.

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