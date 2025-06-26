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Tedder130's avatar
Tedder130
Jun 26, 2025

It is hard to 'like' this report, but I am grateful to know the full situation in its most awful details. As social structures break down, it is remarkable that 'money' endures, as reported, “they stockpile the looted goods in open-air headquarters — seemingly overlooked by Israeli surveillance drones — and resell the supplies via middlemen to destitute Palestinians at prohibitive prices”.

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Doug Ross's avatar
Doug Ross
Jun 26, 2025

Wondering: how many hostages are the Islamic supremacists in Gaza still holding while they treat women like cattle and execute LGBT?

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