Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has reached its most brutal phase in recent months, with the IDF weaponizing aid to force starving Palestinians into barbaric concentration camps in 18 percent of Gaza, attempting to force them to the South with aid sites and massacring them once they reach the aid sites.

After starving Palestinians in Gaza for three months, the IDF permitted a small amount of aid to trickle in through the U.S. and Israel-funded front group “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation”.

The official justification for supporting the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation in distributing aid over a legitimate organization was the Israeli claim that it would prevent Hamas from looting aid.

But in reality, Hamas never looted aid entering Gaza, and the aid looting incidents were actually done by a small-time criminal gang backed by the IDF.

Israel’s Channel 12 news reported that “There were 110 looting incidents, and according to the IDF, none of them were carried out by Hamas, but by three different groups: Gazan civilians, armed gangs, and organized clans.”

The “armed gangs and organized clans” responsible for most of the aid looting have been backed by Israel.

In 2024, the Financial Times reported that “Yasser Abu Shabab and other gangs in Gaza have in recent months developed a lucrative trade robbing aid trucks travelling into the enclave” and that “These gangsters act, humanitarian officials and Palestinian transporters allege, with the tacit permission of the Israeli military: what a UN memo seen by the Financial Times called ‘the passive, if not active benevolence’ of the Israel Defense Forces.’”

It found that “the heavily-armed gangs defy Gazan authorities and operate freely along the border, a restricted Israeli military zone”.

Multiple UN officials confirmed to the paper that the gang led by Yasser Abu Shabab and other clans have been permitted to loot aid by the IDF in areas that are restricted for all other Palestinians. The paper reported that 20 sources said “they stockpile the looted goods in open-air headquarters — seemingly overlooked by Israeli surveillance drones — and resell the supplies via middlemen to destitute Palestinians at prohibitive prices”.

According to one UN official, “these guys are probably the only people in Gaza who can get 100 yards from an Israeli tank or Israeli soldiers without being shot”.

Recent revelations have gone even further, showing that Israel is not just allowing Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang to loot aid but is actively sending arms to his clan.

After Israeli opposition leader Avigdor Liberman accused Netanyahu’s government of arming Yasser Abu Shabab’s clan, Netanyahu admitted to it, saying, “On the advice of security officials, we activated clans in Gaza that oppose Hamas. This is only good and saves the lives of IDF soldiers.”

As the Palestinian analyst Muhammad Shehada uncovered, Yasser Abu Shabab’s gang, while armed by the IDF, has stolen aid and moved it into concentration camps in Eastern Rafah in order “to lure starved Gazans to that area by using the looted WFP aid and a promise of safety, thus advancing Israel's final phase of the genocide; concentrating Gazans on Egypt's borders for mass expulsion”.

This is also the point behind the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

As the Israeli scholar Yaakov Garb wrote in a Harvard University study:

These ( Gaza Humanitarian Foundation) compounds do not bring food to needy populations, but rather entice, under conditions of severe duress, some portions of these populations into remote and highly militarized settings. The majority of Gaza’s population cannot currently access these centers, and those who can do so have to cross arduous, unprotected terrain in a zone that has been declared out-of-bounds by the Israeli military. The fact that four of the five compounds lie south of the Morag corridor-- repeatedly indicated by Israeli officials as the intended destination for concentration of Palestinians to be displaced from the remainder of Gaza in an impending intensification of the military attacks—— is not reassuring.

He went on to write:

Overall, these aid compounds seem to reflect a logic of control, not assistance, and it would be a misnomer to call them ‘humanitarian aid distribution hubs.’ They do not adhere to humanitarian principles, and much of their design and operation is guided by other objectives, which undermine their declared purpose.

Furthermore, Israel has forced Palestinians in Gaza into concentration camps, forcing the entire population to live in just 18 percent of the strip and leaving the other 82 percent of it off limits.

As Haaretz wrote,

Every few days, the IDF Arabic Spokesman, Avichay Adraee, issues an evacuation order to Gaza residents. The wording is almost always identical: ‘The IDF is operating with great force to destroy terror organizations. For your safety's sake, evacuate immediately.’ A map marking forbidden areas in red accompanies the announcement. This is precisely where frequent changes are made: a darker shade of red marking the new forbidden area. It gets added to all the other, constantly expanding, red areas. The evacuation order has no expiration date. Areas that the army marked red never become clear again. Even a quick peek at the maps reveals that the permitted area for two million residents is shrinking. The forbidden areas already constitute 82 percent of the Gaza Strip, stuffing them into the remaining 18 percent. Since Israel violated the cease-fire three months ago, 680,000 people have been forced to leave their homes, including 242,000 in just the past month.

Pictured Above: Map via Haaretz showing the concentrated area of Gaza that residents have been forced into.

Haaretz wrote that the effect of these concentration camps was that “The result is growing population density in the evacuee camps, a decline in living conditions, the spread of infectious diseases, loss of privacy and worsening mental stress – particularly among women and girls.”

Describing the effect of these concentration camps, Haaretz wrote:

The overcrowding makes daily life in Gaza insufferable, even regarding the most basic needs. Although several tent camps have proper public bathrooms, most residents are forced to rely on improvised toilets built over cesspools or jerry-rigged collection devices. Consequently, a pungent stench develops, and privacy is hard to maintain. In some tent areas, there is only one toilet per 10 families. Most are separated only by a sheet of cloth or plastic that doesn't offer sufficient privacy. There is approximately one toilet per 200 people in the displaced persons camp that the Arava Institute and Damour organization built. The World Health Organization recommends a ratio of no more than 20 people per toilet. Women and girls suffer the most from the overcrowding. A UN report warned recently that many Gazan women avoid drinking water, so they won't need to pee. Many women avoid walking to a bathroom or shower, letting strange men see them. Moreover, women are taking measures to stop their monthly period because they lack hygienic products. The UN also reported that nursing women have stopped breastfeeding because they have no privacy to do so. Hundreds of thousands of women in Gaza are dealing with emotional distress stemming from a lack of privacy and basic hygiene.

The paper went on to describe the horrific Israeli-imposed conditions in these concentration camps, writing:

Fleas, mosquitoes, mice, rats and parasitic worms all thrive in the conditions created in the Gazan camps. If that weren't enough, bombings destroyed the sewage system. The facilities that are still operating are partially shut down due to fuel shortages. The Israel Air Force also destroyed engineering equipment that the municipalities used in Gaza to clear away debris and garbage. Today, the authorities have limited capabilities to act – another factor contributing to the growth of pests. ‘Biologists could write entire research papers on the insects growing here,’ the Arava Institute's Talmor says. Moreover, water is collecting amid the ruins and tents, providing ideal sites for mosquitoes. However, Israel doesn't allow the introduction of chemicals that could treat the danger or sewage system equipment to prevent the creation of pools. Consequently, they cause residents constant suffering. ‘The nights are torturous. Everyone is scratching themselves and covering themselves up from head to toe, one Gazan told the Palestinian Information Center. ‘But then it's too hot and they remove something, and then the mosquitoes ambush them, and that's how it is all night’" ‘Pools are found everywhere possible near the tents because people use water, and these pools attract mosquitoes,’ Hillis confirmed. ‘It's become a serious problem in Gaza. The rodents also get in everywhere in the tent and can ruin the food. People often find worms crawling around the tent or ants crawling on the mattress. The sand is also very bothersome, especially when there's wind. The displaced people eat bread with sand.’

Israel's concentration of the Palestinians in Gaza to make their ethnic cleansing goals easier is not even the most disturbing part; they have recently been using the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation centres to massacre starving Palestinians desperate for food aid.

As the Israeli magazine 972 wrote, “As the world’s attention turns to the war between Israel and Iran — and with Israel simultaneously cutting off internet and telecommunications services, imposing effective media and information blackouts on millions of Palestinians — Israel’s attacks on starving Gazans awaiting aid have only intensified.”

The magazine noted that the IDF has used the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid sites not only to force Palestinians into the South of Gaza, but to massacre them once they reach the site. As the magazine wrote:

After two months without a single drop of food, medicine, or fuel entering Gaza, a trickle of white flour and canned goods has been allowed in since late May. Most of it has gone to sites in Rafah and the Netzarim Corridor managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), guarded by private American security contractors and Israeli soldiers. On June 10, small shipments also began arriving via aid trucks operated by the World Food Programme (WFP). But with hunger deepening, people no longer wait for the trucks to move safely past Israeli troops. Instead, they rush toward them the moment they appear, desperate to grab whatever they can before supplies vanish. Tens of thousands gather at the distribution points, sometimes for days in advance, and many go home empty-handed. Starving civilians gather in massive crowds, waiting for permission to approach. In many instances, Israeli troops have opened fire on the masses — and even during distribution itself — killing dozens as they try to collect a few kilos of flour or canned goods to bring home in what Palestinians have dubbed ‘The Hunger Games.’ Since May 27, well over 400 Palestinians have been killed and over 3,000 wounded while waiting for aid, according to Gaza Civil Defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basel. The deadliest single attack on aid seekers occurred on June 17, when Israeli forces fired tank shells, machine guns, and drones into a crowd of Palestinians in Khan Younis, killing 70 and injuring hundreds.

The Magazine went on to write, “The limited aid trickling into Gaza falls far short of meeting even the most basic needs. As a result, many residents are forced to buy supplies from others who managed to get their hands on some food at distribution sites and are now reselling it in a desperate attempt to afford other essentials.”

Most recently, as Haaretz reported, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu halted the entry of humanitarian aid into the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich threatened to leave the coalition if aid continued to reach Hamas.”

The paper reported that “Smotrich issued the threat during a cabinet meeting after a video was circulated on social media that allegedly showed armed individuals on aid trucks.”

The video showing “armed individuals on aid trucks” was falsely portrayed by Israeli political figures as Hamas looting aid.

In reality, as Haaretz reported, “the IDF is unable to confirm at this time that the gunmen seen in the footage are Hamas members”, “Media outlets in the Gaza Strip reported that the gunmen are not Hamas operatives, but security guards sent by tribal leaders in the Gaza Strip to protect aid truck convoys from looting.”

Haaretz went on to report that “According to reports, the aid documented in the video reached its destination – the UN warehouses in the Gaza Strip – and was distributed to residents.”

As Drop Site News reported, “Arnera, the respected U.S.-based nonprofit that oversaw the aid delivery, reported a ‘successful mission,’ saying its trucks reached the unloading site in Gaza without being looted—for the first time in months.”

The outlet reported that “The delivery came through the Zikim crossing, with 207 food pallets offloaded and evaluated. Anera said the crowd ‘cheered’ as the trucks arrived.”

As Palestinian journalist Motasem A Dalloul pointed out, “What embarrassed Netanyahu and made him angry in Gaza” was that “On Wednesday, chiefs of Gaza families and tribes secured the passage of aid trucks from the Israeli crossing to WFP’s warehouses in Gaza City and northern Gaza. No Israeli fire on starving people was reported”.

Because there was a successful delivery of aid outside of Israeli control, they falsely claimed the clans guarding the aid were actually Hamas members looting it in order to “undermine this effort and return to dragging starving civilians to waiting for aid near the crossing and kill or wound as many as they like as they used to do every day”.

The latest phase of the Gaza genocide is undoubtedly one of the most barbaric atrocities in human history.

Israel is forcing Palestinians into barbaric concentration camps in just 18 percent of the already small Gaza Strip. From there, they are attempting to force the entire population to the South using weaponized food aid and opening fire on desperate Palestinians once they reach the aid sites.

In order to ensure this, they are now making sure that no aid is delivered to Gaza that is not under Israeli control.

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