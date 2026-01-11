Israeli officials are now admitting that the so-called ceasefire in Gaza was a ruse, and they plan to resume the full-scale genocide and ethnic cleansing of Gaza in March.

According to a report in the Times of Israel, “The Israel Defense Forces has drawn up plans to launch renewed intensive military operations in Gaza in March, with an offensive targeting Gaza City aimed at expanding the part of the Strip controlled by Israel”.

The Times of Israel boasted that the ceasefire was a ruse to make it easier to bombard all of Gaza without killing Israeli prisoners of war, quoting the research fellow at the Israel Center for Grand Strategy, Erez Winner saying, “an offensive against Hamas would now be easier for Israel because it no longer has to worry about putting hostages at risk, now that all the living hostages and all but one hostage’s body have been returned.”

This confirmed what many had already speculated, that Israel was never serious about committing to the ceasefire agreed to in October and always planned to resume the genocide in Gaza.

As the former deputy commander of the IDF’s Gaza Division, Amir Avivi admitted to Israel’s Channel 14, Israel only agreed to the ceasefire because, “After two years of fighting, the tools are worn out. We want to refresh the forces, to establish the defense line”.

Furthermore, Israel never actually adhered to the ceasefire or ended the genocide, only slowed it down, with Gaza’s health ministry documenting that, “442 people have been killed and 1,236 injured since October 11 – the date the Gaza truce entered into force.”

Furthermore, Israel never ended the blockade in Gaza, and has planned to ramp it up by the time it resumes the full-scale genocide in March, by blocking 37 aid groups operating in Gaza, including Doctors Without Borders, effective March 1st.

The Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem documented in December that, “only 57% of the 556 aid missions planned by the UN and its partners were carried out, including the delivery of vital aid and equipment, medical evacuations, and infrastructure repairs” adding, “Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza did not end with the ‘ceasefire’ declaration. Blocking humanitarian aid, alongside ongoing airstrikes and shootings, is a direct continuation of the assault on Gaza’s population.”

Now Israel plans to resume the genocide and genocidal starvation siege in Gaza in March.

Along with the fact that the Israeli prisoners of war being released will make it easier for Israel to indiscriminately bomb Gaza and the fact that it gives them the chance to “refresh the forces”, there are other calculations from Israel which will make their genocidal ethnic cleansing plan easier by March.

Gila Gamliel, Israel’s Science and Technology Minister, who was previously Israel’s Intelligence Minister admitted that Israel’s ultimate plan is to, “make the Gaza Strip uninhabitable until the population leaves”.

Now Israel has a dumping ground for ethnically cleansed Palestinians after making Gaza “uninhabitable”- Somaliland.

In late December, Israel became the first UN nation to recognize Somaliland, a breakaway separatist region of Somalia, as a state.

This was done in part because- as Israeli journalist Amit Segal boasted - because “Somaliland was supposed to — and may still — absorb Gazans”.

The Israeli paper Ynet noted at the time, “The territory has recently been mentioned as a possible destination for Gazans, with officials there saying they would be willing to absorb ‘one million Gazans’”adding that, “Israeli intelligence officials say the Mossad has been active in Somaliland for years, laying the groundwork for the recognition through long-standing, discreet relationships with senior figures there.”

Dan Diker, the president of the Likud connected Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs admitted, “our friends in Somaliland made a very generous offer privately … of their willingness to absorb or to create communities for hundreds of thousands even beyond a million up to a million and half Gazans” adding, “Somaliland, in our understanding, is really the only country, now country , that stepped up to the plate to absorb Gazans”.

According to Somalia’s Defence Minister Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, “Somalia has confirmed information that Israel has a plan to transfer Palestinians and to send them to Somaliland.”

Furthermore, Israel is undoubtedly hoping that by March, it, along with the U.S., will have carried out regime change in Iran, further isolating the Palestinians and cutting off a key ally of resistance groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and Ansar Allah, which would be a bulwark to Israel’s resumption of genocide and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.

Israel, through social media campaigns and apparent Mossad agents on the ground, has been encouraging the current riots unfolding in Iran, hoping they will lead to regime change.

Along with this, they are pushing Trump to support another regime change bombing in Iran in response to a government crackdown on the riots, with Trump repeatedly threatening to “hit them (Iran) very hard” and, saying, “If Iran shots and violently kills peaceful protesters, which is their custom, the United States of America will come to their rescue. We are locked and loaded and ready to go.”

Through regime change in Iran, Israel hopes to take out one of the last allies of Palestinian resistance, paving the way for its ethnic cleansing plan.

