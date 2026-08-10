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George D Hunter's avatar
George D Hunter
8h

One of the worst colonial settlers states in history with absolutely the worst people in the world, maybe in the history of the world.

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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
7h

Zio-Nazi Terrorists!

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