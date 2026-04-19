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nonyabizniz's avatar
nonyabizniz
12h

Isreali is disgusting country, what goes around will eventually come around. Some will actually come to see it being done.

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Catharina Lovreglio's avatar
Catharina Lovreglio
10h

poor dogs🫣these people using dogs for such satanical acting are devils themselfs‼️

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