The Israeli journalist Shaiel Ben-Ephraim has confirmed - via admissions from IDF militants guarding Sde Teiman, Israel’s torture dungeon for Palestinian- that the IDF has been training guard dogs to rape Palestinians inside the torture facility.

“Some have said that claims that Israel uses dogs to sexually abuse prisoners are antisemitic blood libels. Unfortunately, there is a good deal of evidence,” Ben-Ephraim wrote, adding that, “I talked to two guards in Sde Teiman, on more than one occasion. One had seen this happen and said it was too awful to talk about. The other said that he had heard about it from others and believed it was true. This happened. This is happening still. The evidence is too overwhelming.”

Multiple released Palestinian detainees speaking to human rights organizations have previously recounted being rape by Israeli guard dogs.

The Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) documented that “A.A., a 35-year-old Palestinian man and father, was arrested while at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City in March 2024. He told PCHR’s field researcher about the brutal torture he endured during 19 months of detention, including forced stripping, obscene insults, threats of rape against him and his family, culminating in his rape by a trained dog inside the Sde Teiman military camp.”

He told PCHR, “We were stripped completely. Soldiers brought dogs that climbed on us and urinated on me. Then one of the dogs raped me—the dog did it deliberately, knowing exactly what it was doing, and inserted its penis into my anus, while the soldiers kept beating and torturing us and spraying pepper spray in our faces. The dog’s assault lasted about three minutes; the overall suppression lasted about three hours. Because of the severe beating, all of us sustained injuries across our bodies.”

In a recent report on the mass rape at Sde Teiman, the human rights NGO Euro Med Monitor documented multiple cases of IDF-trained dogs being used to rape Palestinian detainees.

43-year-old Wajdi, who spent a year in detention, told the organization that “a soldier raped me. I felt severe pain in my anus and screamed, but every time I screamed, I was beaten. This continued for several minutes, while soldiers filmed and mocked me. Later, they untied me and brought a dog, which also raped me.”

35-year-old Amir also told the organization, “The soldiers brought in several dogs. One of them urinated on me. One of the dogs then raped me, penetrated my anus in a trained manner while I was being beaten.”

35-year-old A.S also said, “We heard dogs barking in the area, and from time to time, the dogs would urinate on us while we were detained in the metal cages. The shock came when they forced me to lie down, and a dog climbed on top of me and tried to insert its penis into me. At first, I did not understand what was happening, but then I realised that I was being raped”.

Firas, who was arrested by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip, told the organization that, “During my detention in Sde Teiman, they called me and two other detainees I did not know and took us to a concrete courtyard. They removed our blindfolds, took one detainee, stripped him of his clothes, and brought in a huge dog that raped him in front of us. The dog appeared to have been trained to do so. The young man screamed loudly for two minutes, after which they took the other detainee and me to another location.”

Now, Sde Teiman guards have confirmed that the IDF was deliberately training guard dogs to rape in order to use them as torture against Palestinian detainees.

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