In a recent article, the Jerusalem Post’s intelligence analyst Yonah Jeremy Bob, who has previously covered covert Mossad operations in Iran, heavily implied that the Mossad was involved in the recent riots in Iran.

In the article, he writes:

Mossad Director David Barnea released a rare and shocking statement, foreshadowing the spy agency’s activities in Tehran. Israel ‘will [continue to] be there, like we have been there,’ he told the Mossad and the general public. On December 29, what is dubbed the Mossad X/Twitter account in Farsi encouraged Iranians to protest against the Iranian regime, telling them that it is literally physically with them at the demonstrations. ‘Go out together into the streets. The time has come,’ the Mossad wrote. ‘We are with you,’ it added. ‘Not only from a distance and verbally. We are with you in the field.’

He added:

Foreign actors had armed Iranians to help them fight against the regime’s forces being used to crack down on and oppress protesters, Channel 14’s Tamir Morag reported Tuesday. Iran’s foreign minister retweeted the report for his own agenda. Mossad sources again distanced themselves from Morag’s report and any explicit acknowledgment of their involvement in the protests. But this is not a time period when Israel can publicly acknowledge its role without damaging the real primary narrative of Iranians trying to free themselves from an authoritarian regime.

He added:

Besides all of the above, it is well known that Israel knows how to get weapons in the hands of third parties it has an interest in helping. Israel has helped various Palestinian militant groups fight Hamas in Gaza, with the leader of Abu Shabab even publicly being rushed to an Israeli hospital to try to save his life after an incident. According to public Ukrainian statements reported by both Israeli and foreign media, Jerusalem has found ways to get dozens of patriot missiles to Ukraine using indirect channels, and it facilitated the transport via US aircraft of massive amounts of Russian-made Hezbollah weapons (which Israel seized during the 2024 Lebanon invasion) to Ukraine. Over the decades, Israel and the Mossad have also found ways to militarily support other groups, including in Lebanon from the 1970s until 2000, and many other places. Likewise, Iran has accused Kurdish Iranians and other large Iranian minorities of working with the Mossad over the years.

Cryptically, he ends the article writing, “Only after the air is clear will the full story of the Mossad’s involvement likely be cleared to be told. But when it comes to the Mossad and Iran, there is always far more than meets the eye.”

Along with the tweet and Channel 14 report referenced in Yonah’s article, the former CIA director and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent a new years message to “every Iranian in the streets. Also to every Mossad agent walking beside them” and Israel’s Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, boasted, “When we attacked in Iran during ‘Rising Lion’ we were on its soil and knew how to lay the groundwork for a strike. I can assure you that we have some of our people operating there right now”.

Witness testimony reported on by the Financial Times strongly suggested that Mossad armed agitators were infiltrating the protests in Iran to turn them into a violent regime change direction.

The Financial Times reported :

Testimonies from the scenes of the unrest — some spoken directly to the FT, in addition to those smuggled out through intermediaries — reveal a muddied account of the turmoil itself, in which agitators mingled with genuine protesters. Clashes claimed the lives not just of unarmed citizens who formed part of the leaderless crowds, but of well-equipped security personnel. “There were groups of men in black clothes, agile and quick,” said one demonstrator in Tehran. “They would set one dustbin on fire and then quickly move to the next target.” Another witness in western Tehran told the FT he saw about a dozen fit men, “looking like commandos”, dressed in similar black clothing, running through the area and calling on people to leave their homes and join the protests. “They were definitely organised, but I don’t know who was behind them,” he said.

Journalist Max Blumenthal uncovered that the Mossad was using ads in an attempt to recruit protestors in Iran, promising that “our organization is by your side” , “your compatriots inside Iran are engaged in a fateful struggle, and we intend to help you” and “Your role is vital, we can help you and Iran”.

To add to this evidence, a Mossad connected reporter, who has focused on the Mossad operations in Iran boasts that in regard to the protests, “there is always far more than meets the eye”.

