The Israeli paper Ynet put the final nail in the coffin of the CIA/Mossad narrative in Iran, admitting that the Israeli Mossad laid the groundwork for the violent riots that preceded the Israeli/American war, and which were presented in the mainstream media as organic peaceful protests.

“David Barnea was appointed head of the Mossad in 2021. Iran had been the organization’s main arena of operations for years. Barnea ordered a dramatic change in an area that had been marginal until then - driving influence within the general Iranian public. Under him, this area became central to the campaign against Iran”, the investigation noted.

“A regime can be overthrown from above, by relying on senior officials, or it can be overthrown from below, by cultivating mass protest and armed resistance by minorities. Israel has chosen both options at the same time: it will both chop off the chicken’s head and cook its own legs,” it added.

It added that the Mossad laid a “poison machine” within Iran designed to spur riots, writing, “The sterile term ‘influence’ does not express the scope of the effort and sophistication. Faced with a regime that is all poison, Israel has set up its own poison machine. The organization began four years ago and reached operational maturity two and a half years ago. This is a weapons system that, if activated at full power, could be deadly far beyond the boundaries of the social network”.

This “poison machine” was used by the Mossad to spark the riots that took place in Iran this January. The investigation wrote, “in January of this year, tens of thousands of Iranians took to the streets, at their own pace. The enormous work that Israel had put in was behind the demonstrations”.

(Emphasis: Mine)

The Mossad astroturfed riots, allowed Israel to convince the Trump administration to join the war on Iran, according to the investigation.

Previously, the Israeli “plan was for war in June 2026,” but after the Mossad astroturfed riots in January, “Netanyahu instructs the IDF and the Mossad to bring forward the timing of the operation.”

It added that “On February 11, Netanyahu arrives at the White House. In a meeting held in the Situation Room, Mossad chief Barnea appears on the encrypted conference call monitor, speaking from Israel. Barnea presents the plan to the president in all its parts. The atmosphere is positive … Netanyahu returns home with the feeling that Trump and he are broadcasting on the same wavelength – there is no crack between them. The plan has the green light for all its components.”

The New York Times previously reported that :

As the United States and Israel prepared to go to war with Iran, the head of Mossad, Israel’s foreign intelligence service, went to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with a plan. Within days of the war’s beginning, said David Barnea, the Mossad chief, his service would likely be able to galvanize the Iranian opposition — igniting riots and other acts of rebellion that could even lead to the collapse of Iran’s government. Mr. Barnea also presented the proposal to senior Trump administration officials during a visit to Washington in mid-January. Mr. Netanyahu adopted the plan. Despite doubts about its viability among senior American officials and some officials in other Israeli intelligence agencies, both he and President Trump seemed to embrace an optimistic outlook. Killing Iran’s leaders at the outset of the conflict, followed by a series of intelligence operations intended to encourage regime change, they thought, could lead to a mass uprising that might bring about a swift end to the war.

While this heavily implied that Mossad was behind the January riots, the New York Times fell short of explicitly confirming it.

The Ynet investigation, however, explicitly admits that “The enormous work that Israel had put in was behind the demonstrations,” confirming once and for all that the Mossad was behind the violent riots that took place in Iran this January.

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