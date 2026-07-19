Written By: Justin K.P.

A recent article in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz profiled the prominent liberal Israeli Hagai Agmon-Snir, and explained why he is now permanently leaving Israel, believing it to be irredeemable.

The most important revelation in the article is buried and glossed over within the article.

Hagai Agmon-Snir, in the article, revealed that he had a conversation with a relative who is a member of the Hadassah women’s organization, and who admitted that somebody from the Israeli foreign ministry admitted that the Abraham Accords signed in 2020 were the pretext for a permanent Israeli occupation of all of Palestine, and the end of any prospect for a Palestinian state.

For context, the Abraham Accords were a fake peace deal spearheaded by Jared Kushner- an apparent Israeli asset, who is close family friends with Benjamin Netanyahu that normalized relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco in 2020.

But as Mother Jones noted , the deal “essentially kicked the Palestinians and their grievances (the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, its apartheid policies, and its blockade of Gaza, which turned the strip, according to Human Rights Watch, into an ‘open-air prison’) to the curb”.

As Journalist Branko Marcetic noted :

For decades, the peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, meaning the provision of an independent state for the Palestinian people and the end of Israeli occupation of Palestinian territory, was central to the task of engineering peace between Israel and its Arab neighbours The signers (of the Abraham Accords) dropped this long-standing precondition as they re-established diplomatic relations and deepened security and economic cooperation with Israel, while Trump lavished them with rewards, like an arms deal for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and U.S. recognition of the annexation of West Sahara for Morocco. It effectively supplanted the Saudi government’s Arab Peace Initiative, which since its 2002 introduction had been the foundation of the Arab world’s program for resolving the conflict, placing the Palestinians front and center. The new normalization agreements’ foundational and cynical assumption was that the plight of the Palestinians could and would be safely ignored and forgotten about by both the region’s governments and the broader international community.

Israel was only waiting on Saudi Arabia’s signature to cement the permanent occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.

As journalist Jeremy Scahill noted , “Just two weeks before the October 7 attacks, the Israeli leader (Benjamin Netanyahu) delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, brandishing a map of what he promised could be the ‘New Middle East.’ It depicted a state of Israel that stretched continuously from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Gaza and the West Bank, as Palestinian lands, were erased. ..Netanyahu portrayed the full normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia as the linchpin of his vision for this ‘new’ reality”.

Further evidence for this was provided in the aforementioned Haaretz article, which quoted Hagai Agmon-Snir saying, “A relative of mine, a member of the Hadassah women’s organization, said they met with somebody from the Foreign Ministry and he explained that everything would soon be resolved because of the Abraham Accords. The Saudis and the Emirates would ‘soon get fed up with the Palestinians’ and pressure them, and everything would be resolved.”

This again further shows that the Al Aqsa flood operation on October 7th of 2023 was in reality triggered by prior Israeli plans to get Arab States to agree to normalization with Israel without a Palestinian state, leaving the Palestinians isolated and allowing for a permanent Israeli occupation of Gaza and the West Bank.

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