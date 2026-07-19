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michael hopper's avatar
michael hopper
4m

They should be treated like lepers. They train their children to be suicidal terrorists. Murder, rape, kidnapping and bomb making are not life skills to be taught to 3 year olds. How do you fix a death cult?

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