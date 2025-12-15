Israel’s narrative it has pushed, namely that critics of Israel and Iran were responsible for the terrorist attack on Jewish Australians at Bondi,has been debunked by the fact that the terrorists in reality held allegiance to ISIS.

Australia’s ABC news reported that, “Australia’s domestic intelligence agency, ASIO, examined one of the Bondi Beach gunmen six years ago over his close ties to a Sydney-based Islamic State (IS) terrorism cell” adding that, “the ABC understands investigators from the Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT), a unit comprised of state and federal agencies, believe the gunmen had pledged allegiance to the IS terrorist group” and “Two IS flags were found in their car at Bondi Beach, according to senior officials speaking on condition of anonymity. One flag could be seen in footage from the scene on the bonnet of the car.”

Israeli Smear Of Its Critics Debunked.

Before this information was revealed, the Israeli government and its supporters baselessly blamed critics of Israel for the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed Australia’s recognition of a Palestinian state for the attack, saying, “your call for a Palestinian state pours fuel on the antisemitic fire” and called for censorship of pro-Palestine protestors, saying, “Calls such as ‘Globalise the Intifada’, ‘From the River to the Sea Palestine Will be Free’, and ‘Death to the IDF’ are not legitimate, are not part of the freedom of speech, and inevitably lead to what we witnessed today.”

Similarly, the Israeli deputy foreign minister called for more censorship of Palestinian protestors in response to the attack, saying, “When you hear them chanting to ‘globalize the intifada,’ what do you think they mean? Globalizing the intifada means exactly that, to go on massacres, shooting people on the street, to violently attack them … if you let that continue and run in your street, waving flags of terrorists …if you don’t fight it, in your silence, you actually support that… and to globalize the intifada means exactly that, a terrorist attack on a beach in Australia … when you hear that, start acting, enforcing, persecuting, punishing.”

Israel’s propagandists in the media began repeating this Israeli government line.

The New York Times’ neo-con columnist Bret Stephens wrote :

Though we’ll probably learn more in the weeks ahead about the mind-set of Sunday’s killers, it’s reasonable to surmise that what they thought they were doing was “globalizing the intifada.” That is, they were taking to heart slogans like “resistance is justified,” and “by any means necessary,” which have become ubiquitous at anti-Israel rallies the world over. For many of those who chant those lines, they may seem like abstractions and metaphors, a political attitude in favor of Palestinian freedom rather than a call to kill their presumptive oppressors. But there are always literalists — and it’s the literalists who usually believe their ideas should have real-world consequences. On Sunday, those consequences were written in Jewish blood. History tells us that it won’t be the last time.

The Zionist propaganda outlet, the “Free Press,” also claimed that the Bondi massacre was a result of “Anti-Zionist Violence”.

The outlet claimed that the “assault only reaffirms the ongoing reality of anti-Zionism as an essentially violent ideology”, and wrote, “Until we confront anti-Zionism itself—as a distinct ideological formation with its own pattern of violence, its own trail of harm, and its own constitutive libels—we will remain unable to protect Jewish communities in the West.”

But in reality, the attack was carried out by people loyal to ISIS, the sectarian terrorist group that fights in the name of setting up an Islamic State and openly declares Palestinian resistance to be an enemy.

In fact, in 2018, ISIS officially declared war on Hamas and released a video “portraying Hamas as a ‘nationalist’ movement that abandoned the principles of Islam and adopted the principles of ‘democracy’” and attacked Hamas for “receiving support from the Iranian regime” as well as for “persecuting the IS’s ‘believers’ inside the Gaza Strip and cooperating with the Egyptian military.”

An ISIS member called on “the group’s supporters in Gaza to use explosives, silenced pistols, and sticky bombs against Hamas members, as well as against the Shiʿa and ‘infidel Christians’ who live inside the Gaza Strip.”

As Politico noted, “Hamas is a nationalist organization” which “seeks a state that would ultimately be like any other in the international community, with a seat at the United Nations and in regional organizations like the Arab League,” and “Its objectives are local” while, “The Islamic State, on the other hand, has transnational goals and is a fundamentalist religious organization. ISIS seeks to build a global caliphate grounded in its literalist interpretation of scripture. Rather than aspiring to be a member of the global community of nations, ISIS sought to conquer states and subdue their citizens under threats of intimidation and death. Had ISIS succeeded in consolidating its territorial base in Iraq and Syria, it would have sought to undermine and destroy the United Nations, not join it.”

The outlet also noted that, “ISIS also regularly denigrates Hamas for recognizing and receiving support from the (Shia) Islamic Republic of Iran. The unofficial English translation of a recent ISIS statement slams the Palestinian group for ‘getting close’ to the Iranian regime ‘in friendship and brotherhood.’”

It added, “one other reason why ISIS views Hamas with disdain is that Hamas has tolerated other religious groups in Gaza, something ISIS would never do.”

In reality, the actual motive for the terrorist attack on Bondi was ISIS, a group that is openly hostile to Palestinian resistance and nationalism based on similar sectarian grounds that motivated the attack.

Iran War Propaganda Debunked.

Israel also used the terrorist attack at Bondi to manufacture consent for a war with Iran, with the Israeli newspaper “Israel Hayom” writing, “Israeli security official told Israel Hayom that ‘in recent months there has been increased activity by Iran to orchestrate attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets around the world,’ adding: ‘There is no doubt that the direction and infrastructure for the attack originated in Tehran.’”

Based on this fabricated Israeli claim, the Times of Israel reported that Australia was “investigating if Sydney attack was part of larger Iranian plot”.

Furthermore, the Jerusalem Post reported that “A senior US official told Fox News that if the Islamic Republic ordered the attack, then the US would fully recognize Israel’s right to strike Iran in response”.

This pro-war claim is fully debunked by the fact, as Politico noted, that “ISIS considers Iran to be an enemy more devious than even the United States and Israel because ISIS considers the Shia to be rafidha, or rejectionists, and prioritized targeting them for death above any other adversary. Promoting sectarianism forms the core of ISIS’s recruiting methods”.

In fact, in 2024, ISIS committed the deadliest terrorist attack on Iran since the 1979 revolution, with a suicide bombing during a gathering at the “burial site of slain military commander Qasem Soleimani in southern Iran,” which killed 84 people and injured 284.

As CNN noted, “ISIS considers the Shia branch of Islam to be heretical and has targeted shrines and religious sites in Iran previously.”

Israel Has Collaborated With ISIS.

To add another layer of sick irony, Israel has on multiple occasions collaborated with ISIS and ISIS-linked criminal gangs due to the fact that they often have the same enemies, such as Hamas, Iran, and Hezbollah.

As journalist Max Blumenthal noted in his book, “The Management of Savagery” :

At the Likud Party-linked Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, its director, Efraim Inbar, promoted the Islamic State in Syria as a boon to Israel’s strategic deterrence. In an op-ed entitled ‘The Destruction of Islamic State Is a Strategic Mistake,’ Inbar argued, ‘The West should seek the further weakening of Islamic State, but not its destruction.’ Instead, he insisted, it should exploit ISIS as a ‘useful tool’ in the fight against Israel’s true enemy, Iran and its proxy, Hezbollah, which operates on Israeli frontiers from southern Lebanon. ‘A weak IS is, counterintuitively, preferable to a destroyed IS,’ Inbar concluded. Inbar went on to argue for prolonging the conflict in Syria for as long as possible on the grounds that extended sectarian bloodshed would produce ‘positive change.’ While Israeli military honchos took satisfaction from the bloodshed of Syria’s civil war, ISIS commanders tiptoed around the Israeli military. During a public forum in Israel, the ever-candid former minister of defense, Ya’alon, revealed that an ISIS cell operating alongside the rebels in southern Syria had accidentally launched a mortar into Israeli-controlled territory. ‘On most occasions, firing comes from regions under the control of the regime,’ Ya’alon commented. ‘But once the firing came from ISIS positions—and it immediately apologized.’ Pushed by Israeli media to clarify his statement about ISIS formally apologizing to Israel—an open admission of an Israeli backchannel to the jihadists—Ya’alon refused further comment.

More recently, Israel backed an ISIS-linked criminal gang to carry out its dirty work during the genocide in Gaza.

The former Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman revealed that, “Israel is providing weapons to a Jihadist group in the Gaza Strip affiliated with ISIS,” referring to the criminal gang formerly led by criminal drug smuggler Yasser Abu Shebab.

Netanyahu was then forced to admit to arming the ISIS-linked gang, saying in response, “Israel is working to defeat Hamas in various ways, on the recommendation of all heads of the security establishment”.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that, “The IDF and Shin Bet security service are using Gaza-based militias to carry out military operations in exchange for pay and control over territory in the enclave. Each militia consists of dozens of armed men, most from prominent Gaza clans, including the Abu Shabab family”.

One IDF official said, “They’re given more missions in densely populated zones. It’s no longer just the menial work we gave them in the beginning. Now they’re conducting major operations” and another said, “They train for missions right in front of us, we’ve seen them in groups of five to ten armed men. Sometimes it even alarms our forces because no one bothers to update us”.

More recently, Yasser Abu Shabab was killed by members of his own gang, and the Israeli-backed gang is now led by Ghassan al-Duhaini, who previously joined “the Army of Islam, or Jaysh al-Islam, a Gaza-based Salafi jihadist group with a similar ideology to al-Qaeda that declared its allegiance to ISIS in 2015.”

While Israel used the anti-semitic terrorist attack at Bondi to attack its geopolitical enemies, the attack was in reality carried out by people who swear allegiance to a terrorist group (ISIS) that has carried out similar attacks against Iran and Gaza and has been covertly backed by Israel in international conflicts.

