While Netanyahu pretends to negotiate an end to the genocide in Gaza, Israel’s defense minister, Israel Katz, says that the IDF will slaughter the entire population of Gaza City that does not move to the South.

On X, Katz said :

The IDF has completed in recent hours the capture of the Netzarim axis up to the Gaza coast, effectively dividing Gaza between north and south. This tightens the encirclement around Gaza City, and anyone leaving it southward will be required to pass through the IDF’s inspection checkpoints. This is the last opportunity for Gaza residents who wish to do so to move south and leave Hamas terrorists isolated in Gaza City itself, facing the IDF’s ongoing operations at full force. Those who remain in Gaza will be considered terrorists and terror supporters.

This means that the IDF is planning on killing every civilian in Gaza City that does not go through IDF checkpoints to be displaced into tent camps in the South of Gaza, including hundreds of thousands who are unable to leave or fear Israeli attacks in the South.

As the LA Times reported, “Around 400,000 Palestinians have fled famine-stricken Gaza City since Israel launched a major offensive last month aimed at occupying it, but hundreds of thousands remain, many because they cannot afford to leave or are too weak to make the journey to tent camps in the south.”

As Dave Decamp of antiwar.com reported, “hundreds of thousands of civilians remain for several reasons, including the fact that many are too sick for another displacement”, adding that “Palestinians in Gaza City also have reason to believe they will still be targeted in southern Gaza as the IDF continues to bomb the areas it’s telling them to flee to.”

The United Nations revealed that, “On average, the journey south (from Gaza city) costs more than $3,000, making it out of reach for many.”

The UN noted that most Palestinians forcibly displaced from Gaza city, “made the journey on foot”, quoting one man who made it out of Gaza city saying, “we walked for six hours because we couldn’t find a car or any transportation”.

Another Palestinian man who made it out said, “We fled under the bombardment, and we couldn’t find any transport. They asked us for 2,000 shekels to get in a car, but we don’t have the money. We don’t have a tent or anything. I made many calls and pleas, but no one responded to me”.

Palestinian analyst Muhammad Shehada noted that, “I have family and colleagues in Gaza city, including some with disability or pregnancies who can’t flee on a death march south, Israel just passed a death sentence on all of them to the last of their children”.

Drop Site News’s Abdel Qader Sabbah reported :

Multiple displaced Palestinians in Gaza City told Drop Site News they cannot flee south because of the exorbitant travel costs, which can run as high as 4,000 shekels (around $1,200); the lack of space or shelter in severely overcrowded areas in the south; and the lack of safety from Israeli attacks anywhere in Gaza, including in so-called “humanitarian zones.” “The Israelis destroyed our home and we didn’t know where to go or what to do. We left, then came back, and left and came back here again. We’ve moved around 20 times by now and still don’t know where to go,” said Issa, who was displaced to the coastline from his home in Al-Zarqa, a neighborhood in northeast Gaza City. Parked behind him on the sandy beach was a donkey cart stacked with mattresses, pots, and other belongings. “This should be the final stop—by the sea. They should let us stay here. Where are we supposed to go?” he told Drop Site, adding, “To go to the south, you need 3,000 shekels. And where will you find a tent? There are no tents…There’s no safety—not here, not anywhere…Right now, we’re displaced in the north. There’s no safety here or in the south.”

As Qader Sabbah noted, The UN Humanitarian Country Team in the occupied Palestinian territory said, “While Israeli authorities have unilaterally declared an area in the south as ‘humanitarian,’ it has not taken effective steps to ensure the safety of those forced to move there and neither the size nor scale of services provided is fit to support those already there, let alone new arrivals. Nearly one million people are now left with no safe or viable options—neither the north nor the south offers safety. Leaving northern Gaza means paying prohibitive costs for transport and safe passage, sums that most families simply cannot afford. It means navigating roads that are barely passable. It means finding a place to sleep, either in the open air or in overcrowded displacement sites. And it means continued struggles to secure food, water, medical care, and shelter, and live without dignified and safe sanitation. Survivors in Gaza are exhausted”.

Furthermore, Abdel Qader Sabbah reported that, “A number of displaced families in Gaza City told Drop Site that they did manage to flee to the south only to return to the north after finding no shelter there or being forced to pay rent for a tiny plot of land to pitch a tent”.

One Gaza City resident who fled to the South but then returned told the outlet, “We went to the south and found no place. They kept telling us we needed money, and we had none. You need 3,000 to 4,000 shekels just to get there. And there’s no land without a fee—ten shekels per meter—and we don’t have it. They kicked us out of Khan Younis. They said there was no space, no place for us, we stayed five days under the sun, with no food or water. I couldn’t breathe because of the dust and heat”.

Another said, “We left for the south. We went to Al-Qarara [a town just north of Khan Younis]. They kicked us out, because there was no space, and redirected us to Deir Al-Balah. However, there was shooting and shelling there, so we couldn’t stay”.

Bajess al-Khaldi, a cancer patient at a tent area in Gaza City housing displaced cancer patients, said to Reuters, “There’s no place left, not in the south, nor the north, nothing. We’ve become completely trapped, even we, in the camp for cancer patients, can’t find any place in the south”.

Reuters noted, “The Israeli military has instructed residents in Gaza City to move to a designated ‘humanitarian zone’ in the already overcrowded Al-Mawasi area along the coast in the south, where thousands of Palestinians have already been sheltering in tents. Israel has also regularly bombed the south”, quoting one Gaza city resident saying that the choice was, “to stay and die at home in Gaza City, or follow Israel’s orders and leave Gaza and die in the south”.

With many Palestinians not able to pay to leave Gaza city, and not able to make the journey to the South, and many others unable to go South due to lack of services and danger in the South, Israel Katz is now openly saying the hundreds of thousands of civilians unable to leave will be treated as “terrorists” by the genocidal IDF and killed.

