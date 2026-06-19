Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel Katz, the Israeli defence minister on the far-right Channel 14, boasted that Israel has permanently ethnically cleansed 200,000 South Lebanese civilians from their homes to pave the way for a permanent Israeli occupation.

“… in Lebanon, first of all, we made 200,000 residents who lived in a security zone not return. One of them is not coming back. The cell is there, destroying the infrastructure, destroying the villages, and therefore also protecting our communities in a completely different way than it was … There is no population today. It’s just soldiers taking care of the day”.

This is an explicit admission that Israel forced hundreds of thousands of Lebanese civilians from their homes while “ destroying the infrastructure, destroying the villages” to ensure that not “ one of them is coming back” to pave the way for “no population today”, “ just (Israeli) soldiers”.

This campaign of ethnic cleansing of hundreds of thousands of civilians and destruction of civilian infrastructure to ensure Israeli expansion into Lebanon is the main obstacle currently in the way of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the U.S. and Iran.

Despite the MoU calling for “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon” and “ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon”, Israel has refused to end its occupation of South Lebanon, and even released a map calling to expand the Israeli occupation further into South Lebanon.

After Hezbollah killed four IDF militants occupying Lebanon Israel continued its bombing campaign in Lebanon, killing 47 people and wounding 97.

Israel’s national security minister, Itamar Ben Gvir sadistically said, “all of Lebanon must burn” and “For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep” in response to Hezbollah defending Lebanon from this ethnic cleansing campaign.

The modern-day Nazi regime in Israel has made clear it wants to continue its ethnic cleansing campaign in Lebanon, and “burn” Lebanon, and the only way for the U.S. -Iran deal to work is for the Trump administration to put an arms embargo on Israel and force it to end the occupation of Lebanon.

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