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Christine Tiley's avatar
Christine Tiley
16h

How dare they. How dare they! Israelis are officially terrorists and should be treated as such by the rest of the world.

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Abhishek Singh Chauhan's avatar
Abhishek Singh Chauhan
15h

Israel’s defence minister is a despicable human being whose decisions reflect a leadership style built on escalation, not restraint. You see him as someone who treats devastation as strategy and dismisses civilian suffering as background noise. His public posture feels hollow, his policies reckless, and his moral compass absent. he symbolizes a government drifting deeper into cruelty, denial, and self‑righteous violence.

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