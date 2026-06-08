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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
1d

Yeah but?

Israel then fired at Iran itself after Iran fired at Israel.

IMO, one should never assume that any claim Trump has control over Israel, or Trump specific actions toward Israel, is anything but Kabuki theater.

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letterwriter's avatar
letterwriter
20h

I don't know whatall media or appearances actually exist, but I took a look at Nhu's recent X feed and I align with the voices here and there who are still labeling all the stuff, AI.

I was interested to read this just now:

"Only after long hours of silence, Netanyahu bothered to release a short recorded video"

Not to say there couldn't have been some public meeting that would bin this theory because the other person depicted wouldn't keep their mouth shut if they hadn't met him in person.

I am completely certain some of the earlier "public appearances", after some big Iran bombardment, were AI. There were some tells.

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