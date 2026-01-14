Tamir Morag, the Diplomatic Correspondent from Israel’s Channel 14, is reporting that “foreign actors”, presumably the U.S. and Israel, are arming rioters in Iran to kill “regime personnel”.

Morag wrote on X:

We reported tonight on Channel 14: foreign actors are arming the protesters in Iran with live firearms, which is the reason for the hundreds of regime personnel killed.



Everyone is free to guess who is behind it.

These foreign arms, according to Tamir Morag, are the reason that 133 military and law enforcement personnel have been killed by rioters in Iran.

This is the latest revelation in a growing body of evidence that Israel is manipulating riots and protests in Iran in order to achieve regime change and justify a new U.S. and Israeli military intervention in Iran.

As Stratfor, the U.S. government-connected private intelligence firm, put it, “Israel will certainly seek to take advantage of the current protest movement to further destabilize the Iranian regime” adding, “The United States may also try to intervene, such as by covertly helping to organize the protesters”.

Amichai Eliyahu, Israel’s Heritage Minister, admitted, “When we attacked in Iran during ‘Rising Lion’ we were on its soil and knew how to lay the groundwork for a strike. I can assure you that we have some of our people operating there right now”.

Mossad Farsi, an X account which is widely seen in Israeli media as “an official messaging channel of the Mossad targeting Iranian audience” in a message to Iranian protestors wrote, “Let’s come out to the streets together. The time has come.

We are with you. Not just from afar and verbally. We are with you in the field as well.”

Similarly, Mike Pompeo, the former Secretary of State and director of the CIA, boasted, “Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them.”

Israel’s intention to use riots in Iran for regime change is also made clear by the fact that, before the current unrest, Israeli intelligence ran a propaganda campaign using bots in an attempt to incite riots in the country during the June Israeli/American bombing.

The University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab revealed that during the bombing, Israeli intelligence ran a covert social media campaign that was intended to “advance a narrative of regime change in Iran”.

Israeli bots shared messages in Farsi that included:

-images and videos of alleged civil unrest and instability in Iran -a series of posts highlighting the alleged economic upheaval in Iran after the first few rounds of bombings -(telling) followers to head to ATMs to withdraw money, emphasized that the Islamic Republic was ‘stealing our money to escape with its officials,’ and urged followers to rise up against the regime -urging followers to get on their balconies at 8 p.m. each evening and shout ‘Death to Khamenei’ -appeared to make another push to trigger unrest by questioning the ceasefire -Shared several instances of videos edited and shared to mislead viewers about protest activity occurring in Iran -Shared headline claiming Officials flee the country; High-ranking officials leave Iran one after another

Following the bombing, the bot network “pivoted to content related to the country’s ongoing water and energy crisis” in order to “escalate these tensions by creating and sharing content related to these issues”.

Now it appears that Israel and the U.S. are not only manipulating protests on the ground in Iran but actively arming rioters and urging them to kill Iranian government officials, in order to trigger unrest and eventually, regime change.

