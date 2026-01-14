The Dissident

The Dissident

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mois78's avatar
mois78
4h

All protests are rent a mob.

Reply
Share
BookWench's avatar
BookWench
3h

This is so confusing.

I can see them wanting to free themselves from the theocracy, but aligning with Israel, & welcoming the Shah's son in as king? (This is what I learned by watching Rumble videos by Iranians over the weekend.)

Of course Israel is helping them. They want to run all the countries in their neighborhood, much as Trump wants to run all the countries in this hemisphere.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Dissident · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture