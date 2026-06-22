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TS's avatar
TS
7h

Remember when there couldn't be gay people in the military or in government because they were at risk for being blackmailed, and therefore a national security risk? Maybe there shouldn't be philanderers in government for the same reason.

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SocraticGadfly's avatar
SocraticGadfly
7h

I'll be blunt. I call bullshit.

Raise your hand if you had actually heard of Jeffrey Epstein in 2000, first. Friendly reminder: The first Epstein investigation started in ... checks Wikipedia ...

2005. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jeffrey_Epstein

That's what I thought.

Yes, Epstein was sucking up to Wexler and other things pre-2000, but I hadn't heard of him then. I hadn't really heard of him in 2004, even. I'll admit that, while noting I was voting third-party for president already in 2000. I didn't read everything, but I was not a naif.

Second, raise your hand if you know Ehud Barak has a history of shit-stirring.

Yep, that's my hand being raised.

Related? Barak says he first met Epstein in ... checks Wikipedia ...

2003. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ehud_Barak

Ben-Menasche? Per Craig Unger, and others, he CAN tell the truth. DOES he always do so? Hell, no; he's an even bigger shit-stirrer than Barak. There's probably some ultimate angle he's playing behind his claims. What it might be, I don't know, but given he was born in Tehran, he's probably looking for a cut of grift on the Iranian funding mentioned in the MOU.

https://nationalpost.com/news/canada/the-unbelievable-life-of-ari-ben-menashe

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