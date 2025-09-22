Gila Gamliel, the Science and Technology Minister for the current Israeli Likud government, admitted that Israel’s goal in Gaza and the West Bank is ethnic cleansing of its Palestinian population.

On the Channel 12 show, “Meet The Press”, Gamliel admitted, “We will make the Gaza Strip uninhabitable until the population leaves, and the same thing will happen in the West Bank”.

This shocking admission from an Israeli government official shows that Israel’s real intention behind the genocide in Gaza is not to release hostages or to fight Hamas, but to make Gaza unlivable for Palestinians in order to force ethnic cleansing and make way for Israeli annexation, something they plan on repeating in the West Bank.

This is a plan that Benjamin Netanyahu openly unveiled at the United Nations weeks before October 7th.

As journalist Jeremy Scahill reported, “Just two weeks before the October 7 attacks, the Israeli leader delivered a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, brandishing a map of what he promised could be the ‘New Middle East.’ It depicted a state of Israel that stretched continuously from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Gaza and the West Bank, as Palestinian lands, were erased”.

Israel apparently allowed the Gaza prison break from Hamas weeks later to happen in order to carry out this already-designed plan.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that Haim Cohen, the IDF Colonel who approved the Nova Music Festival outside of the Gaza border, “Opted Not to Boost Security After Visiting Nova One Hour Before October 7 Hamas Massacre” and did not cancel or disperse the festival, despite the fact that he had received intelligence that the breakout was about to happen.

Shalom Shitrit, one of the IDF watchguards during October 7th, also testified that at 5 am on October 7th, “an order was given that there would be no patrols in the fence until 9 a.m.”, which he said was never given on any other day, because “there are no mornings in which there are no patrols on the fence, because you are in an operational battalion and that is part of the matter”.

After the October 7th breakout, Israel created an atrocity propaganda version of what actually happened, including fabricated claims of mass rapes, beheaded babies, and covering up the fact that the IDF killed many of their own people to prevent them from being taken hostage.

Using this propaganda as justification, Israel carried out the exact policy that Gila Gamliel admitted to, making Gaza unlivable for its Palestinian population in order to carry out ethnic cleansing.

The United Nations human rights council’s recent inquiry into Israel’s genocide in Gaza documented that the Israeli genocide in Gaza resulted in “60,368 destroyed structures, 20,050 severely damaged structures, 56,292 moderately damaged structures, and 34,102 possibly damaged structures for a total of 170,812 structures”.

Furthermore, the report noted that there is an “estimated total of 50,773,494 tonnes of debris in Gaza as of 1 December 2024, which would take approximately 21 years to completely dispose of”.

The report also noted the “widespread destruction of residential complexes and entire neighbourhoods in the Gaza Strip, including agricultural lands, public facilities, religious and cultural sites, schools, universities, and hospitals”.

It noted that Israel systemically targeted and destroyed institutions such as schools and hospitals needed for the maintenance of Palestinian society in Gaza, documenting that Israel, “has effectively destroyed the education system, with significant detrimental long-term repercussions for children and youth in Gaza and for the identity of the Palestinian people as a group,” adding on that “Israeli attacks have caused damage to more than 70 percent of the school buildings in Gaza and created conditions where education for children has been made impossible”.

Along with this, the report documented that Israel has “carried out 498 attacks on healthcare facilities in the Gaza Strip”, documenting that this has destroyed Gaza’s healthcare system, writing:

The attacks on and destruction of hospitals and the scale of traumatic injuries across the Gaza Strip have overwhelmed the remaining medical facilities, leading to a collapse of the healthcare system. The siege of Gaza, which has caused, inter alia, a lack of fuel and electricity, has severely affected the functioning of medical facilities and reduced the availability of life-saving equipment, medical supplies and medications. This has resulted in deprioritising patients with chronic illnesses, leading to avoidable complications and death.

Along with the mass targeting of civilian infrastructure in Gaza, including schools and hospitals, the IDF has overwhelmingly targeted civilians intentionally.

Internal IDF data has shown that at least 83 percent of people killed in Gaza by the IDF have been civilians.

The genocidal IDF continuously repeats the slogan that there are “no innocent civilians” in Gaza, which is used to justify the mass murder of civilians.

One IDF soldier told Sky News that there was a “prevailing belief among troops that all Gazans were terrorists, even when they were clearly unarmed civilians,” and that “this perception was not challenged and was often endorsed by commanders”.

Another IDF soldier told Haaretz that, “this thing called killing innocent people – it's been normalized. We were constantly told there are no noncombatants in Gaza, and apparently, that message sank in among the troops”.

This genocidal rhetoric came from the very top of the Israeli government. As the UN genocide commission noted:

On 3 November 2023, Prime Minister Netanyahu published a letter to the Israeli soldiers and commanders in the war, in which he wrote, “Remember what Amalek did to you... This is a war between the sons of light and the sons of darkness…We constantly remember the sights of the horrific massacre on that Simchat Torah Shabbat, October 7, 2023.” The descendants of Amalek, the Amalekites, were enemies of the Israelites in the Hebrew bible. In the Book of Samuel, God tells the Israelites, ‘Now go and attack Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have; do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey.’ The Commission notes that, in invoking Amalek in his speech, Netanyahu strengthened the idea that Israel’s war in Gaza is akin to the holy war of total annihilation commanded against the Amalekites.

The commission added that, “This would be familiar to and compelling for the many thousands of Israeli military personnel who are religious Zionists, especially for those in military units whose personnel are wholly or predominantly ultra-orthodox”.

South Africa’s report on Israel's genocide at the International Court of Justice documented that there were videos of IDF soldiers chanting “that there are ‘no uninvolved citizens’ in Gaza and that they will ‘wipe off the seed of Amalek’”.

Daniel Raab, an American Israeli IDF sniper, who bragged about killing an unarmed 19-year-old Palestinian and then his brother and father when they tried to retrieve his body, saying, “they’re thinking: ‘Oh, I don’t think I’ll get shot because I’m wearing civilian clothes and I am not carrying a weapon and all that, but they were wrong, that’s what you have snipers for” justified the massacre by saying, “Gaza is like Sodom and those who live there are similar to the Amalek and this population is really Amalek”.

Now Gila Gamliel admits outright that Israel’s goal has been to make Gaza “uninhabitable” for the forcible removal of its Palestinian population, and that Israel will continue this genocidal policy in the West Bank, to further the greater Israel project.

