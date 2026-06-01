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albert venezio's avatar
albert venezio
3h

So the Zio-Nazis can Genocide, Ethnic Cleanse, shoot children in the head and steal everything but if heaven forbid you speak the Truth about their crimes you are banned from the UK. This is Zio-Nazi Censorship! One World Order BS!

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
4h

The tentacles are far-reaching.

Thank you for this update to this story!

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