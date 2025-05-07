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David S.
May 7, 2025

Blood on their hands is an understatement! They join a long list of state terrorists who have total immunity. Absolutely disgusting, immoral, and engaging! Until the western leaders and banksters actually suffer the consequences of their actions there will be no limit to their crimes against humanity!

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follow the silenced
May 7, 2025

In the furure Israel will have to isolate itself from the outside world when their "Gaza plan" is fulfilled (i.e. the holocaust of Palestine). They will have to avoid any access from outside, because everyone but them is a threat, potentially "Hamas" and therefore at least "sub-human", whose contact is to be avoided. In the obligatory role of victim, Israel must constantly fear being attacked, even if only through skepticism.

A paranoid, schizophrenic society will trust no one. They must be completely self-sufficient.

Even powerful allies won't change that.

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