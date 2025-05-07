Written By: Justin K.P.

Pictured Above: Israel’s far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich.

As I reported in my last article, Israel is now planning a total ethnic cleansing campaign in Gaza.

The Israeli outlet i24 has reported that an insider political source said the expansion of the Gaza war will include “total conquest”.

The outlet reported that the “the state security cabinet” in Israel “unanimously approved” a plan that would include “the conquest of the Gaza Strip, the holding of captured territories and the displacement of the Gazan population to the south”.

Axios reported that “Israel plans to occupy and flatten all of Gaza if there is no deal by Trump's trip”.

According to the Axios report, “Israel has set President Trump's visit to the Middle East next week as a deadline for a new hostage and ceasefire deal, with a massive ground operation to commence if no deal is reached, Israeli officials say.”

The report wrote that “Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan Sunday night to gradually reoccupy all of Gaza and hold it indefinitely if no deal is reached by May 15.”

It noted that the plan: “call for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) to flatten any buildings that remain standing and displace virtually the entire population of 2 million people to a single ‘humanitarian area’”

The report also noted that “The alternative to remaining in the humanitarian zone is for Palestinians to leave the enclave ‘voluntarily’ for other countries ‘in line with President Trump's vision for Gaza,’ an Israeli official said.”

Now Israel’s far-right finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, has admitted exactly what the purpose of this plan is.

The Israeli newspaper Times of Israel reported that Smotrich told a group of West Bank settlers last Thursday that “Gaza will be totally destroyed” and “The population of Gaza will be concentrated from the Morag Corridor southwards,” saying “the rest of the Strip will be empty.”

He went on to say “The Gazan citizens will be concentrated in the south. They will be totally despairing, understanding that there is no hope and nothing to look for in Gaza, and will be looking for relocation to begin a new life in other places.”

He also stated that the Netanyahu regime will annex the West Bank next. The paper reported, “Asked about steps to annex the West Bank, the finance minister says, “It will happen this term. It is one of our most important challenges. We are at a historic opportunity.”

The barely hidden goal of the Israeli government from the beginning has now come into full view, they are going to fully ethnically cleanse Gaza of its Palestinian population and permanently occupy Gaza.

The West Bank will also be annexed by Israel next.

This Israeli ethnic cleansing campaign was only made possible due to support from both the Biden and Trump administrations.

In a recent special on Israeli TV, multiple Biden administration officials admitted that they chose not to stop Israel’s genocidal campaign to make Gaza unlivable.

Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, said “I will always stand firm behind the idea that Israel has a right to defend itself and the United States has a responsibility to help Israel. And I will do that no matter who the Prime Minister is, no matter what they say about me, the U.S., or the president that I work for”.

The former U.S. ambassador to Israel, Thomas Nides, admitted that Biden never forced Israel to accept a ceasefire, saying:

At the most significant political peril of Joe Biden's political career, the easiest thing for Joe Biden would have been, if he was worried about the votes in Michigan, is to basically be a little soft; (and force a ceasefire) he refused to do it. There was enormous pressure within the White House on him to change his position. When I hear comments about ‘he wasn’t good enough, or he didn’t have Israel’s back,’ am I disgusted by it? One hundred percent. Is it true? 100 percent no

The Israeli ambassador to the United States, Michael Herzog, said, “God did the State of Israel a favor that Biden was the president during this period, because it could have been much worse. We fought for over a year, and the administration never came to us and said, ‘ceasefire now.’ It never did. And that’s not to be taken for granted”.

The Trump administration did something even more cynical, actually forcing Israel to accept a ceasefire and then supporting Netanyahu when he sabotaged it.

In January, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that “Trump's Mideast Envoy Forced Netanyahu to Accept a Gaza Plan He Repeatedly Rejected”

The paper reported that Trump’s Middle East envoy Steven Witkoff put pressure on Netanyahu and “forced Israel to accept a plan that Netanyahu had repeatedly rejected over the past half year.”

However, since the plan got in the way of his expansionist ethnic cleansing campaign, Netanyahu intentionally sabotaged the ceasefire deal.

Before the deal “fell through,” Haaretz reported that “Israeli Sources Believe Netanyahu Intends to Derail Gaza Cease-fire”.

One inside source said, “Netanyahu is signaling quite clearly that he doesn't want to move to the next phase. He's sending a team without a mandate and without the ability to do anything.”

Another inside source said, “Netanyahu knows he doesn't have a government if he proceeds with the deal,” due to pressure from far-right voters to continue the genocide.

A third source told the paper that despite the fact that the “process” of the ceasefire “was working” and “hostages were being released”, “Hamas is doing this with the expectation of a second stage, leading to a [full] cease-fire and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Once Hamas realizes there won't be a second stage, they may not complete the first”.

The source went on to say “Hamas isn't stupid. They see the politicization of the negotiations, the appointment of Netanyahu loyalists Ron Dermer and Gal Hirsch, and the statements from Smotrich and other right-wing ministers threatening to topple the government. They'll understand where this is headed”.

The New York Times wrote, “The current standoff (on the ceasfire) stems in part from Hamas’s accusation that Israel has not upheld its promises for the first phase of the cease-fire. Israel was required to send hundreds of thousands of tents into Gaza, a promise that Hamas says Israel has not kept. Three Israeli officials and two mediators, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter, said that Hamas’s claims were accurate.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli newspaper Maariv admitted that “The defense establishment and the IDF say that so far Hamas has not violated the (ceasefire) agreement”.

All Trump needed to do to stop the ethnic cleansing campaign was send Witkoff back to Israel to pressure Netanyahu to adhere to the ceasefire and move onto its agreed-upon second phase.

Instead, he approved a 3 billion dollar arms sale to Israel days before Netanyahu restarted the genocide in Gaza.

Now Israel is openly admitting their intention the entire time, to force Palestinians out of Gaza and make way for an Israeli takeover.

Along with killing civilians and destroying infrastructure, part of this ethnic cleansing campaign by Israel has been to introduce the most brutal blockade on Gaza yet.

For three months, Israel has blocked “the entry of all goods, including food, fuel, and medical supplies”, as NBC news reported.

The outlet reported that “9,000 children have been admitted or treated for acute malnutrition” due to the blockade.

This ethnic cleansing plan has been openly supported by Netanyahu even before October 7th.

As journalist Jeremy Scahill reported

Two weeks before the October 7 attacks, the Israeli leader (Netanyahu) delivered a speech at the UN general assembly in New York, brandishing a map of what he promised could be the “New Middle East.” It depicted a state of Israel that stretched continuously from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. Gaza and the West Bank, as Palestinian lands, were erased.

Despite this always being the intention, the Biden and Trump administrations continued to back it and refused to force Netanyahu to accept a ceasefire deal.

Now that Israel is no longer hiding their ethnic cleansing plans, it is more clear than ever that both the Republicans and Democrats have blood on their hands for supporting this.

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