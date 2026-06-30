Written By: Justin K.P.

Israel’s defence minister, Israel Katz, made an open admission to Israel Hayom that the intention behind Israel’s ethnic cleansing campaign in South Lebanon was to displace and destroy villages with a Shia Muslim population.

“The 200,000 residents who lived in southern Lebanon have not returned and will not return to the Yellow Line. This area must remain free of population,” Katz sadistically boasted, adding, “The IDF is now operating in an area with no residents.”

He later boasted that this was an explicit ethnic cleansing campaign, targeting Shiite villages, boasting, “It was clear during Operation Silver Plow that the Shiite villages along the contact line had to disappear. We are currently in a situation where there is nearly 100% destruction in the contact-line villages of the western and central sectors. In the eastern sector, we are at 73% of villages destroyed.”

Israel Katz had previously boasted to Israel’s Channel 14 that Israel had forced 200,000 civilians to flee their homes in South Lebanon and destroyed their homes, to make way for a permanent IDF occupation with no plans of allowing the population to return, saying, “in Lebanon, first of all, we made 200,000 residents who lived in a security zone not return. One of them is not coming back. The cell is there, destroying the infrastructure, destroying the villages, and therefore also protecting our communities in a completely different way than it was … There is no population today. It’s just soldiers taking care of the day”.

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